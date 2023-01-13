Ludacris To Perform During Minnesota Vikings VS New York Giants Game

Photo: Getty Images

Rapper, actor, record producer and record executive Ludacris is slated to perform at halftime during this Sunday's Minnesota Vikings game against the New York Giants.

The Minnesota Vikings announced the rapper's performance today (January 13) a few hours before their fan rally at the Mall of America. They shared a photo of Ludacris on Twitter with the caption, "We're coming for that Number One Spot!" Check it out below.

Sunday's game marks the second time this season the Vikings will play the Giants. The Vikings hit a franchise-record and career-long 61-yard field goal from Greg Joseph on Christmas Eve to secure a 27-24 win over the Giants.

The Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants game kicks off at 3 p.m. Sunday on FOX 9. You can also tune into Vikings Gameday Live from 1-3 p.m., also on FOX 9.

Before the game, the Vikings are hosting a Purple Friday rally at the Mall of America today. Fans can enjoy performances from the Minnesota Vikings cheerleaders and the SKOL Line, autographs from Vikings legends , tailgate games, photo opportunities and more. The event, hosted by voice of the Minnesota Vikings Paul Allen , will take place in the Rotunda of the Bloomington megamall from 5-7 p.m.