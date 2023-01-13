ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Best Indian Restaurant In Texas

By Ginny Reese
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
KHKS 106.1 KISS FM
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Indian food is an ever-popular cuisine in America. There are restaurants all over the country that serve up some of the best dishes in the world, like garlic naan, biryani, and spicy curries.

Yelp compiled a list of the best Indian restaurants in each state. The website states, "This is an all-time list of the Best Indian Eateries in each State according to Yelp. We identified businesses in the Indian category on Yelp, then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews."

According to the list, the best Indian eatery in Texas is Spice Station in Kingsville. There are tons of great reviews for the restaurant. One review states:

"100 Stars!!! This place is Amazing.
EASILY THE BEST INDIAN FOOD I HAVE EVER EATEN, BY FAR.
Truth be told me and my wife are not the biggest Indian food fans but after all the incredible reviews we figured what do we have to loose. Z greeted us when we walked in the door and his energy was great. He gave us a BUNCH of samples to try everything and made suggestions of which size was best for us. We end up splitting a large and getting plenty of naan for the sides. Everything was incredible. Seriously there wasn't one thing we ate that I didn't enjoy."

Happy mini Friday y’all Todays specials Green chicken roast $7.99 small with rice Butter chicken enchilada $11.99 a...

Posted by Spice Station Indian Cuisine on Thursday, January 12, 2023

The full list of each state's best Indian eatery can be found on Yelps's website .

