‘Bono & The Edge’ Documentary Special With David Letterman Greenlit at Disney+ Ahead of Upcoming U2 Album

By Selome Hailu
 3 days ago
Disney+ has greenlit “ Bono & The Edge : A Sort of Homecoming, With Dave Letterman,” which will premiere on March 17, Saint Patrick’s Day. The news was announced by Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis during the company’s presentation at the Winter 2023 Television Critics Association press tour.

In the special, filmmaker Morgan Neville captures David Letterman on his first visit to Dublin to hang out with Bono and The Edge in their hometown, experience Dublin and join the two U2 musicians for a concert performance. Additionally explored is Bono and The Edge’s over 45 years of friendship and collaboration.

The March 17 premiere date coincides with the release of “Songs Of Surrender,” an album of 40 seminal U2 songs re-recorded and reimagined.

“Bono and The Edge are the force behind one of the most prolific and influential acts in the history of rock and roll, and we are honored to bring this truly intimate look at their beginnings, friendship and creative process to a global audience on Disney+,” said Davis.

“Recently, I won a radio contest,” said Letterman. “Winner gets to visit Dublin with Bono and The Edge (radio contest part not true, but I feel like a winner). They showed me around, introduced me to their musician friends, and performed some of their greatest songs in a small theater. It’s a great tour. Get in touch with them ― I’m told there are still availabilities. I’m the luckiest man on the planet. (There are no availabilities).”

“Bono & The Edge: A Sort of Homecoming, With Dave Letterman” hails from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries, Neville’s Tremolo Productions and Letterman’s Worldwide Pants. This is the latest music special to hit Disney+ following 2022’s “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium” and “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl.”

Variety

Variety

