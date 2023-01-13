Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Broome County Sheriff's Office Featured Warrant: Shelp, Jr.
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is seeking a wanted man. The office says Robert L. Shelp, Jr. is wanted on a warrant for Violation of Probation for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th degree. Shelp is described as a white male, 5 foot 7 inches tall, 160 pounds...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Businesses and Job Seekers in Delaware, Chenango Counties Invited to Virtual Job Fair
A virtual job fair will be held on January 31st and businesses and job seekers in a six-county region are invited to attend. Among the six counties are Delaware and Chenango Counties. The others are Herkimer, Madison, Oneida and Otsego. The job fair will be held from 11 a.m. to...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Chenango County District Attorney Announces Re-Election Campaign
The Chenango County District Attorney says he'll be running again for the position. District Attorney Michael Ferrarese announced his re-election bid for district attorney Monday morning. Ferrarese was first elected in 2019. He first joined the district attorney's office in 2010 and was promoted to First Assistant District Attorney in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: January 9 to 15
During the week of Monday, January 9th to Sunday, January 15th, the Owego Police Department had 85 service calls, 7 arrests, 7 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 16 traffic tickets. A Groton, NY man was given first aid and taken to a hospital after he was discovered to be suffering...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
TSA Officer Positions Open at Greater Binghamton Airport
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has openings for officers at a couple local airports, including Binghamton. There are openings at both Binghamton and the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport. These openings include full and part-time positions. For those interested, an informational recruitment table is inside the Binghamton airport on Tuesday, January...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
House Fire Breaks Out in Windsor
Crews are fighting a second-alarm house fire in Windsor. The call came in around 11 a.m. for a fire at 134 Main Street. Crews say the fire started in the chimney due to a wood-burning stove. There is minimal damage, but the Red Cross is assisting. No injuries are reported.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Lupo's S&S Char Pit Closes Doors As Owners Re-Evaluate Business
The storied home for spiedies in Binghamton, Lupo's S&S Char Pit, closed its doors on Sunday afternoon for the foreseeable future. Co-owner Sam Lupo, Jr. spoke to Fox 40, describing the move as a "pause", and that no equipment is planned on being moved out of the West State Street location, or planning on putting the property up for sale.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Delaware County Man Facing Larceny and Drug Charges
A Roxbury, Delaware County man is facing several charges after he was arrested on January 15th. According to state police, troopers were called to a store on State Highway 30 in Roxbury for a report of larceny. An investigation revealed Patrick T. Combs stole $2,000 from a safe and fled...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Woman Pleads Guilty to Drug Charge
A Binghamton woman has pleaded guilty to a drug charge. According to the Broome County District Attorney, Kaycee M. Spawn pleaded guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree. Spawn admitted she possessed over one-eighth of an ounce of methamphetamine with the intent to sell...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Whitney Point Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Assault
The Broome County District Attorney says a Whitney Point man pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault Tuesday. Thomas J. Kurtz pleaded guilty to Attempted Assault in the 2nd degree after admitting he punched a corrections officer while he was an inmate at the Broome County Jail in August 2021. The corrections...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Former Owego Pastor Promoted in New York Army National Guard
A pastor who led an Owego church for over 20 years was promoted in the New York Army National Guard last week. Douglas Brock was promoted to the rank of colonel in the New York Army National Guard in Latham, NY on January 13th. Brock enlisted in the Air Force...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tuesday Night's Section IV Basketball Scoreboard
Tuesday Night's Section IV Basketball Scoreboard.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Greene Boy's Basketball Takes Down Unatego on the Road
Greene boy's basketball traveled to Unatego tonight for a Class C matchup. The Trojans beat the Spartans 51-45.
Comments / 0