The storied home for spiedies in Binghamton, Lupo's S&S Char Pit, closed its doors on Sunday afternoon for the foreseeable future. Co-owner Sam Lupo, Jr. spoke to Fox 40, describing the move as a "pause", and that no equipment is planned on being moved out of the West State Street location, or planning on putting the property up for sale.

BINGHAMTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO