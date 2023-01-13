Ukraine war: Russia claims to have taken control of salt mine town Soledar

Russia claims to have taken control of the Ukrainian salt mine town of Soledar after weeks of fighting.

However, a Ukrainian official told Reuters that their troops were still holding out on Friday, 13 January.

The Russian Defence Ministry announced their claimed victory on Thursday, according to state media reports.

It was also added that the capture of the small Donetsk Oblast town would allow them to cut off Ukrainian forces from nearby Bakhmut.

