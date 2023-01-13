ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

These 10 Items Are All Cheaper Than Eggs In Wyoming

It's a new year and you may be trying to eat better. Eggs may be on the menu for breakfast, but you may have to take a loan out to get a dozen. The price of eggs has increased nearly 50% in the last year. According to CNBC, the main culprit is the death of millions of laying hen due to avian flu. In November the average price per dozen of large grade A eggs was $3.59, which doubled from October. You also have to look at the supply chain issues we've faced over the last couple years and inflation, when you think about the large price gain.
Pasta Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

It's a hard time to be a pasta lover. Following World Variety Produce, Inc.'s recall of Melissa's Pasta Para Duros packages, yet another brand of pasta is being pulled from store shelves. On Dec. 29, Caesar's Pasta, LLC recalled more than 5,000 pounds of frozen manicotti due to potential listeria contamination.
Rice Recall: What to Know

Rice lovers who live in the U.K. need to look at the label before eating due to a recall issued in December. Iceland Foods recalled pilau rice because it may contain allergens not listed on the label. Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg, sesame, soya, and wheat could experience mild to serious symptoms if they eat the product.
Attention, Upstate NY Shoppers! Walmart Removes Boots with Awful Insignia

Walmart is facing criticism for a brand of boots that they were selling on their online marketplace. The well-deserved backlash has caused the retailer to remove the product from their website, and now, they're attempting to contact the manufacturer of the product to figure out how this happened. Walmart Attempts...
Why Are Egg Prices So High and When Will They Drop?

Inflation has made the cost of a trip to the grocery store an expensive one for your bank account but the eggs... we can hardly bare to look. What is causing the price surge and how soon will it be before egg prices begin to drop?. Since last February, nearly...
Millions of birds died. Eggs now cost nearly 50% more.

Grocery costs are up, but it’s eggs that are raising eyebrows. Egg prices in general have jumped 49% in a year with some Michigan shoppers paying upwards of $5 a dozen. And latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data show specifically Grade A large eggs went up even more from an average of $1.72 in November 2021 to $3.59 in November 2022.
The price of eggs is higher than ever

Many households depend on eggs to eat for breakfast and for baking. However, the price of eggs has shot up to an all-time high. Over the past year, the average price for a carton of eggs has gone up about 68% whether you buy them from your local grocery store or from a local farm.
Why egg prices are still soaring

The price of the morning omelet keeps rising, and shoppers can't help but notice how the price for a dozen eggs has skyrocketed. From restaurants to local farms, everyone is taking a hit. Egg prices have doubled in the past year, and sister station WTAE stopped by a farm in Wexford, Pennsylvania, to see the reasons behind it.
I Can’t Stop Giggling at the Startling Way Paczki are Made

Do I love pastries? Yes. Am I immature? Also yes. Paczki, the Polish pastry most closely related to the American doughnut, are about to step back into the spotlight. As a traditional dessert to enjoy on Fat Thursday (February 18th this year), it's a sweet addition to the observation of Lent... but I still can't get over how they're made.
