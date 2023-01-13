Read full article on original website
One Man Arrested After Stabbing a Stranger Six Times in Winslow, Maine
A 21-year-old man from Winslow is in custody Wednesday after stabbing a 65-year-old man multiple times in broad daylight on Lasalle Street in Winslow, Maine. The man was attacked from behind and stabbed at least six times around 10:00 am on January 18, according to Winslow Police Chief Leonard Macdaid.
WMTW
Police dispel concerns following abduction in Maine parking lot
BANGOR, Maine — Police are trying to ease some concerns after a weekend abduction in Bangor. Colby Cooper, 21, of Brewer, was charged with kidnapping, eluding and domestic violence assault after police said he forced a woman into a rental van in the parking lot of a Target on Saturday. Several people called the police after seeing the incident. Some people actually followed the van for a short time north on Stillwater Avenue.
wabi.tv
Man facing charges after incident on Second Street in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man is facing charges after an incident on Second Street in Bangor Tuesday. Bangor Police responded to a report of a group of people arguing in the street. Police say one of the first officers to arrive witnessed the suspect, Kyle Riegel, 31, waving...
WGME
Man who died in Penobscot County Jail identified by parents
BANGOR (BDN) -- A Bangor woman identified her 21-year-old son as the man who died in the Penobscot County Jail of a suspected overdose earlier this month after police repeatedly declined to release his name. Jeffrey Macomber Jr., 21, of Bangor died at the jail on Jan. 3, according to...
Stay Alert: How to Protect Yourself From Abduction Attempts Like the One in Bangor Target Parking Lot
On January 14th at around 10 p.m., a man from Brewer was arrested by Bangor police after an abduction was reported in the parking lot of a Target. Witnesses notified the police that they saw the man forcing a woman into a U-Haul rental van. The van left the parking lot and the witnesses followed it, providing updates to the police on its location until they lost sight of it when it turned onto Kelly Road towards Veazie. The police located and stopped the van, driven by Colby Cooper, 21, of Brewer on I-95 and I-395 near Exit 2. Cooper was taken into custody and sent to Penobscot County Jail. He is facing charges of kidnapping, eluding, and domestic violence assault. The victim was treated for minor injuries by the Bangor Fire Department Rescue.
wabi.tv
Inmate identified after death at Penobscot County Jail
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The mother of the man who died at the Penobscot County Jail from a potential overdose has confirmed his identity. The Bangor Daily News reports 21-year-old Jeffrey Macomber Jr. died in the jail on Jan. 3. They say this comes after repeated efforts to have authorities...
Maine Woman Faces 20 Years for Drug Trafficking in Aroostook & Penobscot Counties
A 27-year-old woman faces up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug trafficking in Penobscot County and Aroostook County, Maine. 27-Year-Old Faces Up to 20 Years for Drug Trafficking. Shelby Loring, formerly from Bangor, and others trafficked meth and fentanyl in Penobscot County and Aroostook County between...
police1.com
Maine AG: Officers' use of force justified in 3 separate shootings
LIMERICK, Maine — Three police officers, including one who fatally shot a 16-year-old armed robbery suspect in Limerick, were justified in their use of deadly force, the Maine Attorney General's Office announced Friday. Attorney General Aaron Frey released the results of separate investigations and legal reviews into the Limerick...
Icy roadway leads to Owls Head crash
OWLS HEAD, Maine — A plow operator in Owls Head reported a crash around 7:07 a.m. on Monday regarding a "male subject laying on the side of the roadway" on Ash Point Drive, a news release from the Knox County Sheriff's Office stated. The plow driver told the authorities...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 24 - Jan. 10. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 24. Robert E. Nichols,...
foxbangor.com
Former Bangor woman pleads guilty to federal drug charges
BANGOR- A former Bangor resident is facing up to 20 years in prison for her role in drug trafficking in 2 counties. Shelby Loring,27, pleaded guilty today in U. S. District Court in Bangor to conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl. According to...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police investigate hoax call reporting active shooter
BELFAST — Saturday, Jan. 14, at 5:39 p.m., Belfast Police received a 911 call of a reported shooting, and death, at a Union Street address in Belfast. Racing to the home, police found confused occupants and no signs of violence. The whole incident was a hoax. According to Police...
wabi.tv
Police identify two people found dead in Bangor home
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the two people found dead in Bangor Thursday morning. Police responded to a mobile home on G Street in Birch Hill Estates for what they called a domestic incident. Upon arrival, officers attempted to contact the residents inside the home without success. Police...
foxbangor.com
Authorities ask for publics help to locate missing teen
HOWLAND — The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Krystal Bursey. She was last seen at approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, January 14 in the Town of Howland. Krystal told her family she was walking to the Dollar General Store in...
penbaypilot.com
Local officials begin day by solving mystery of man found in the snow
OWLS HEAD — Knox County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and EMS were still early into their shifts Monday morning, Jan. 16, when they were presented with a mystery to solve. Earlier, a local company that does winter plow work found a male lying in a snowbank near the dead-end side of Ash Point Drive, in Owls Head. All they knew was what they saw: a male, cold, wet, in a lot of pain, and who had no idea how he’d gotten there.
Identities, Cause-of-Death Released in Bangor Murder-Suicide
Earlier this week we brought you the news that two bodies were found in a residence on G Street in the area of Birch Hill Estates on Thursday morning. Members of the Crisis Negotiation and Special Response Teams spent several hours at the scene of what was initially called an incident of domestic violence. When they could not get the occupants of the building to answer, they send a police robot in, and that's when they discovered someone they believed was injured. Upon further investigation, 2 bodies were recovered.
truecountry935.com
Winslow Police Warn of New Scam
The Winslow Police Department, on their Facebook page, is warning of a new phone scam where callers are told they have qualified for a grant.
A Maine Man & Woman Found Dead After Apparent Domestic Violence Altercation
Police are investigating after a man and a woman have been found dead following what investigators believe to be a domestic violence altercation. According to WGME 13, the events and discovery all began on Thursday morning in Bangor. Police say that they had responded to reports of 'shots fired' in the area of G Street in Bangor's Birch Hill Estates.
wabi.tv
Bangor pub temporarily closed over parking issues
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - We told you last month about a popular spot in Bangor that was temporarily closing its doors in the new year. We now have some more details about why. Peter and Debbie Brountas operate the Main Tavern. Their attorney, Jon Haddow with the law firm Farrell,...
foxbangor.com
Police investigate G Street home after two were found deceased
BANGOR — Bangor Police and Fire Department were called to 16 g-street around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning after a 911 call was made regarding a domestic violence incident. “I can confirm that we have two deceased people inside one of the residents, an adult female and an adult male,” said Sergeant Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department.
Comments / 1