Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
intothelightadventures.com

What Crop is This in Idaho

What Crop is This in Idaho, About 95% of this product grown in the United States comes from Washington, Idaho and Oregon. The 2020 USDA report shows 9,268 acres in Idaho, more than 17.1 million pounds of it harvested, and a crop value of nearly $100 million. Do you know...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Five Unique Idaho ‘Treehouse’ Rentals Available Year-Round

Treehouses are unique, incredible and for some of us even bring us back to a youthful nostalgic time. A few Idahoans have created some marvelous treehouses around Idaho that will create lasting memories. Check out five fantastic Idaho treehouse rentals that are available year-round and are sure to make some incredible memories and once in a lifetime photo opportunities.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

This One-of-a-Kind Caldwell Airbnb Went Viral on TikTok

Accommodations can make a break a vacation and having a memorable and unique place to stay can be a game changer. This one is a perfect balance of awesome, unique and inexpensive although recently going viral has filled up spots on the schedule pretty quickly. There are only 2 Double Decker buses in Idaho. One is a mobile coffee double decker bus and the other... This wonderful little Airbnb in Caldwell. The same couple owns both.
CALDWELL, ID
105.5 The Fan

8 Ways Boise Drivers Express Themselves On The Road

The majority of the people living in the Treasure Valley are nice and inviting. However, just like in any city, people can lose their temper... especially on the road. The variables behind the "research" We're always told that it's perfectly normal to express our feelings. Should that be the case...
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Why Were 200 Idaho Foster Kids Shipped Out of State?

Boise, Idaho. An investigation launched by local news outlet CBS2 found more than 200 foster children in Idaho will be sent to homes or public institutions out of state. CBS2 reported 193 children were sent to out-of-state homes while 46 were placed in out-of-state institutions. Idaho Foster Children Transferred to...
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

The Most Expensive Neighborhoods in and Around Boise

Boise spent a few years as the top spot where people from outside of the state were buying up houses like crazy. The real estate market here could not keep up for a while but seems a lot steadier now and Boise is no longer even in the top 10 city that people are moving to anymore. The massive rush to move to the area did increase house prices in a big way. Where is the most expensive places to buy a home in the Boise area.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Here’s How To Make Boise Great Again in 2023

Alright, let's get real for a second. There are a lot of people who are unhappy with the state of Boise but those same people also have a tremendous amount of pride. Now, was I in Boise for the "good ol' days"? No. No, I wasn't. But let me tell you - I've heard plenty about it.
BOISE, ID
Wake Up Wyoming

Why Are There Sea Shells In Wyoming?

As many of you who listen to my morning radio show know, I grew up on an island. It is a beautiful place full of shelly beaches. Not sandy beaches, but full of sea shells. In fact, Sanibel Island had been called one of the best shelling islands on earth.
WYOMING STATE
MIX 106

WATCH: Shocking Video Shows Why Idaho Drive-Thrus Aren’t Safe

Early Monday morning (1/16), a man attempted to abduct a barista in Auburn, Washington. According to police and security camera footage, the abduction attempt took place just after 5 AM in a coffee shop drive-thru. According to Auburn police, the suspect attempted to abduct the victim by using a "looped...
AUBURN, WA
focushillsboro.com

Evidently, Oregon Wants To Give Idaho More Than Half Of The State

Oregon Wants To Give Idaho: Oregon Senator Dennis Linthicum is pressing forward with a plan to settle the state’s political rift by transferring 65 percent of the state to Idaho. Eleven predominantly Republican counties in Eastern Oregon would split from the Beaver State and join the red state of Idaho under the Greater Idaho plan.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Water experts: Snowpack above-normal across Idaho as atmospheric river continues to drench California

The atmospheric river slamming California has brought a little moisture to Idaho, too. The world is experiencing a rare third year of La Niña conditions, but normally that means the jet stream wraps around a ridge of high pressure sitting out in the Pacific, said Jay Breidenbach, a meteorologist with the Northwest Weather Service. But that has been absent in recent weeks, causing the jet stream to flow unabated from the Philippines across the Pacific Ocean straight into California. The Sierra snowpack is currently at...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Largest dam removal in history set to take place later this year

After nearly five decades of advocacy, four dams are about to be demolished to help salmon, but they’re not the dams we’re usually talking about. These dams are on the Klamath River in Oregon and California. The restoration project will help re-establish salmon habitat, improve water quality and...
OREGON STATE
105.5 The Fan

105.5 The Fan

