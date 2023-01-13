Read full article on original website
WAVY News 10
Overnight Suffolk shooting leaves 3 women injured, 2 in critical condition
WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Overnight Suffolk shooting leaves 3 women injured, …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Richneck Elementary School in Newport News will continue to be closed for all students through Friday. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/richneck-es-to-be-closed-all-week/. California Pizza Kitchen closes at MacArthur Center …. California Pizza Kitchen is the...
Police: Newport News man goes missing on drive back home
Police are currently looking for an elderly man who has been missing since New Year's Eve.
Chesapeake firefighters respond to fire at vacant home
Sunday night, Chesapeake firefighters responded to a vacant home fire in the city's South Norfolk section.
At least 12 people were shot this weekend across Hampton Roads.
NORFOLK, Va. — As leaders and community members continue to grapple with tough questions about gun violence, another violent weekend wraps up in Hampton Roads. At least 12 people were shot from Saturday through Monday morning, according to information from police across the region. Several of the victims from...
3 displaced following residential fire in Suffolk
The fire occurred at a residence in the 300 block of E. Pinner Street in Downtown Suffolk, said Barakey. Personnel arrived just after 6 a.m.
Officers responded to a call about a shooting just after 12:30 a.m. near Kickback Jacks. The restaurant is located at 6110 College Drive next to the Village Inn
Police: Man shot and killed in Phoebus area of Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are investigating a shooting death in the Phoebus area of Hampton that happened late Sunday afternoon. According to dispatch, this incident happened just before 6 p.m. on County St., near the intersection with Mallory St. Before Hampton Police officers arrived on scene, police...
WAVY News 10
19-year-old dies in shooting on County St. in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a homicide Sunday evening. Public Safety Communications received a call around 5:56 p.m. in reference to a shooting that had just taken place in the first block of County Street. A preliminary investigation indicated the...
Two hospitalized following shooting in Norfolk: Police
A shooting happened at Colonial Avenue and W. 27th Street, a couple of blocks away from Munson Park.
Police say three women were injured, two of which are now in critical condition, following an altercation that lead to a shooting overnight near a Suffolk bar.
SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that happened early Monday morning. According to police, they got the first call to respond at 12:38 a.m. to respond to 6110 College Drive. That's at Kickback Jacks restaurant and sports bar. At that location, they found...
Fire in Portsmouth Saturday night sends one person to the hospital with injuries
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Fire crews in Portsmouth fought a blaze Saturday night that left two people without a place to live, and sent one of them to the hospital. At around 10:15 p.m., Crews from Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services were dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on Jefferson Street, near the Emily Spong Center. They were assisted by crews from Navy Regional Fire.
Several vehicles crash, catch fire in Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel
A chain-reaction crash in the eastbound tunnel of the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel led to several vehicles catching fire, and the longterm blockage of eastbound traffic Saturday night.
Suffolk Police looking for armed robbery suspect
SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery Sunday afternoon. It happened at the Happy Shopper, a store on North Main Street, around 3:30 p.m., according to the Suffolk Police Department. A man wearing a blue medical mask entered the store and flashed a...
7 displaced, several pets dead after house fire in Chesapeake
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Seven people were displaced and several pets died after a house in the Indian River area of Chesapeake caught on fire Monday afternoon, officials said. The Chesapeake Fire Department got the call for a fire in the 700 block of Sparrow Road shortly before 3 p.m.
Death of missing 18-year-old from Williamsburg ruled homicide
The death of a missing 18-year-old from Williamsburg whose body was found in Isle of Wight has been ruled as a homicide.
Missing Virginia teen's body found in woods
A missing teenager's body was discovered in the woods in Windsor on Friday, Jan. 13, according to officials with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office
Police: 3 shot outside Suffolk restaurant early Saturday morning
Police tell News 3 that officers were called to Commerce Street in Downtown Suffolk around 1 a.m. Saturday for a shooting. All three victims are expected to survive.
Vehicle crash on Chesapeake Expressway leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police are investigating a vehicle crash on Friday morning that left one person dead and another person seriously hurt. A spokesperson for the department says that officers responded just before 5 a.m. to the 168 Expressway just north of the toll area. When they arrived,...
2 displaced after Chesapeake home damaged by fire
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two people were displaced after a fire damaged their home in the southern part of Chesapeake on Monday afternoon, fire officials said. The Chesapeake Fire Department said the fire happened in the 3800 block of Campbell Road, which is close to the Cavalier Wildlife Management Area. Firefighters got the call at 1:15 p.m. after the homeowner reported the fire.
