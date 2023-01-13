ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

WAVY News 10

Overnight Suffolk shooting leaves 3 women injured, 2 in critical condition

WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Overnight Suffolk shooting leaves 3 women injured, …. WAVY News 10's KaMaria Braye reports. Richneck Elementary School in Newport News will continue to be closed for all students through Friday. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/richneck-es-to-be-closed-all-week/. California Pizza Kitchen closes at MacArthur Center …. California Pizza Kitchen is the...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

At least 12 people were shot this weekend across Hampton Roads.

NORFOLK, Va. — As leaders and community members continue to grapple with tough questions about gun violence, another violent weekend wraps up in Hampton Roads. At least 12 people were shot from Saturday through Monday morning, according to information from police across the region. Several of the victims from...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Police: Man shot and killed in Phoebus area of Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. — Police in Hampton are investigating a shooting death in the Phoebus area of Hampton that happened late Sunday afternoon. According to dispatch, this incident happened just before 6 p.m. on County St., near the intersection with Mallory St. Before Hampton Police officers arrived on scene, police...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

19-year-old dies in shooting on County St. in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking for a suspect in connection to a homicide Sunday evening. Public Safety Communications received a call around 5:56 p.m. in reference to a shooting that had just taken place in the first block of County Street. A preliminary investigation indicated the...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

3 women hurt in overnight shooting in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — The Suffolk Police Department is investigating a triple shooting that happened early Monday morning. According to police, they got the first call to respond at 12:38 a.m. to respond to 6110 College Drive. That's at Kickback Jacks restaurant and sports bar. At that location, they found...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

Fire in Portsmouth Saturday night sends one person to the hospital with injuries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Fire crews in Portsmouth fought a blaze Saturday night that left two people without a place to live, and sent one of them to the hospital. At around 10:15 p.m., Crews from Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services were dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on Jefferson Street, near the Emily Spong Center. They were assisted by crews from Navy Regional Fire.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Suffolk Police looking for armed robbery suspect

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery Sunday afternoon. It happened at the Happy Shopper, a store on North Main Street, around 3:30 p.m., according to the Suffolk Police Department. A man wearing a blue medical mask entered the store and flashed a...
SUFFOLK, VA
13News Now

2 displaced after Chesapeake home damaged by fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two people were displaced after a fire damaged their home in the southern part of Chesapeake on Monday afternoon, fire officials said. The Chesapeake Fire Department said the fire happened in the 3800 block of Campbell Road, which is close to the Cavalier Wildlife Management Area. Firefighters got the call at 1:15 p.m. after the homeowner reported the fire.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

13News Now

