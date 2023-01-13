Read full article on original website
Police investigating after man's body found near southwest Houston railroad tracks, HPD says
Officers at the scene said it appeared the man was jumping on or off the train when he was run over. They believe the victim was likely homeless.
fox26houston.com
Houston shooting: Man killed in car in front of parents' house on Ridingwood St
HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a man was shot to death in his car in the driveway of his parents’ house. The shooting was reported around 9:50 p.m. Sunday in the 15300 block of Ridingwood Drive in southwest Houston. According to police, it appears the man, in...
Man's body found next to railroad tracks in West University area
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man's body was found near West University Monday. The body was found by railroad personnel in a residential neighborhood on 5500 Community Drive. That's east of the West Loop, between the Southwest Freeway and Bissonnet. Investigators said it appears the man...
fox26houston.com
Truck crashed into church after evening service, woman said to have been impaled
HOUSTON - One woman is in the hospital after she crashed a car into a church right after the church service dismissed. On Sunday evening around 7:40 p.m., Houston police responded to a possible two-car crash that possibly caused a red truck to crash into a church in the 1000 block of Tidwell Road.
fox26houston.com
FOX 26 Crime Files: Robber shot and killed by armed customer at Houston taqueria caught on camera
Eric Eugene Washington, 30, was shot and killed by an armed customer while attempting to rob patrons at a taqueria in southwest Houston. According to court documents, Washington previously was arrested back in December 2022 and charged with the Assault of a Family Member. In fact, he was expected to show up in court on January 20.
fox26houston.com
Houston activists call for Taqueria customer who shot robber to be charged
HOUSTON - While many people have been calling the man who gunned down a robber side of a Houston taqueria a hero, local community activists are calling for his arrest. "I'm hoping the grand jury does something because if they don't, the message that will be sent will be the wild wild west," said activist Quanell X.
News Channel 25
Man arrested in murder of Houston-area teacher started dating her week before her killing: Report
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following article contains mentions of domestic abuse. Reader discretion is advised. An arrest has been made in the murder case of a Houston-area teacher who was found shot to death in her backyard, news outlets report. As first published by ABC13, the suspect, Charvas Thompson, 26, was...
Passenger impaled when truck crashed into Houston church after Sunday service, police say
HOUSTON — At least one person was injured when a truck crashed into a church Sunday in north Houston, according to police. It happened along Tidwell Road near Irvington Boulevard around 7:45 p.m. According to police, the truck and another car were involved in a crash but the driver...
Driver killed in possible road rage shooting, crashing into tree in Missouri City, police say
Police say after the suspect shot the driver on the road, he took off as the victim crashed into a tree. Surveillance video shows moments after the shooting.
'It's overkill': Activists believe taqueria customer who shot, killed robber should be charged
Police have decided not to charge the customer involved. Instead, it has been referred to a grand jury to decide if the shooting was justified.
fox26houston.com
5 shot, 1 dead during apparent drive-by outside NW Harris County club
HOUSTON - Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting overnight Sunday in northwest Harris County, where a total of five people were shot, one of whom died. It happened around 1:30 a.m. when deputies were called to Lounge 33 in the 5100 block of W FM...
Click2Houston.com
Man, woman shot while getting food at taco truck in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are investigating after they say a man and a woman were shot by two suspects at a taco truck in southwest Houston late Saturday. It happened in the 8300 block of Wilcrest Drive near Beechnut Street shortly before midnight. Officers said the man and a...
KHOU
HPD: Minivan crashes into tree after driver shot to death near Missouri City
HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after they said a shooting led to a car crash near Missouri City Saturday morning. Police received the call about the incident around 9:40 a.m. According to investigators, a witness saw a sedan following a red minivan driving north near Blue Ridge Road...
fox26houston.com
Houston officer shot at during attempted traffic stop, police searching area for suspect
HOUSTON - Police are searching for a suspect after he shot at an officer and left the scene. Wyatt Martin, Assistant Chief with Houston Police Department says an officer was performing a traffic stop in the 13700 block of Cambury St. around 6:50 p.m. A male driver exited the vehicle the officer was trying to stop with a rifle in his hand. The man then ran away on foot towards the 13000 block of Ella Boulevard.
3-year-old hit by car in northwest Harris County, deputies say
An investigation is underway after a toddler was hit by a car in Cypress, near Texas Mesquite and Mo's Irish Pub, and transported to the hospital, according to officials.
southarkansassun.com
Local news in Houston: 20-year-old man charged with murder of 48-year-old at southwest apartment complex
A 20-year-old man, Zachary Charles Douglas, has been charged with murder after a man was found dead, wrapped in blankets, at a southwest Houston apartment complex three months ago. It is alleged that Douglas committed the murder of Stephen Douglas Johnson, who was 48 years old. He was arrested on unrelated charges on January 11th, and after speaking to detectives, he was charged for his role in Johnson’s death, based on a report by ABC 13 on January 13, 2023.
HPD: Man and woman shot while getting food outside taco stand in Alief
HOUSTON — A man and woman were shot in a drive-by while standing outside of a taco stand, according to the Houston Police Department. It happened around 11:50 p.m. Saturday on Wilcrest Dr. near the Beechnut St. intersection in the Alief area. Police said the man and woman were...
fox26houston.com
Missing Leslie Obi: Houston woman last seen January 11
HOUSTON - A search is underway for a missing Houston woman. According to Texas EquuSearch, Leslie Obi, 43, was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The group initially said that Obi had last been seen on Charleston Park Drive, near Highway 90 Alt, but said in an update that new information suggests her last known location was near the 8200 block of Ley Road.
Sheriff: Man killed when shotgun fired during cleaning near Humble
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. — A man fired his shotgun while he was in the process of cleaning it, fatally shooting another man near Humble Saturday night, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. This happened on Nueces Park Road near the Eastex Freeway and Old Humble Road. The sheriff...
Bond set at $100K for suspect accused of threatening to kill customers inside Star Cinema in Spring
Star Cinema was at the center of a scary moment for moviegoers on Thursday after a suspect was arrested for threatening to kill everyone inside the theater, investigators say.
