ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHOU

Man's body found next to railroad tracks in West University area

HOUSTON — Houston police are investigating after a man's body was found near West University Monday. The body was found by railroad personnel in a residential neighborhood on 5500 Community Drive. That's east of the West Loop, between the Southwest Freeway and Bissonnet. Investigators said it appears the man...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston activists call for Taqueria customer who shot robber to be charged

HOUSTON - While many people have been calling the man who gunned down a robber side of a Houston taqueria a hero, local community activists are calling for his arrest. "I'm hoping the grand jury does something because if they don't, the message that will be sent will be the wild wild west," said activist Quanell X.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston officer shot at during attempted traffic stop, police searching area for suspect

HOUSTON - Police are searching for a suspect after he shot at an officer and left the scene. Wyatt Martin, Assistant Chief with Houston Police Department says an officer was performing a traffic stop in the 13700 block of Cambury St. around 6:50 p.m. A male driver exited the vehicle the officer was trying to stop with a rifle in his hand. The man then ran away on foot towards the 13000 block of Ella Boulevard.
HOUSTON, TX
southarkansassun.com

Local news in Houston: 20-year-old man charged with murder of 48-year-old at southwest apartment complex

A 20-year-old man, Zachary Charles Douglas, has been charged with murder after a man was found dead, wrapped in blankets, at a southwest Houston apartment complex three months ago. It is alleged that Douglas committed the murder of Stephen Douglas Johnson, who was 48 years old. He was arrested on unrelated charges on January 11th, and after speaking to detectives, he was charged for his role in Johnson’s death, based on a report by ABC 13 on January 13, 2023.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Missing Leslie Obi: Houston woman last seen January 11

HOUSTON - A search is underway for a missing Houston woman. According to Texas EquuSearch, Leslie Obi, 43, was last seen on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The group initially said that Obi had last been seen on Charleston Park Drive, near Highway 90 Alt, but said in an update that new information suggests her last known location was near the 8200 block of Ley Road.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy