Centre Daily

Ciryl Gane: Jon Jones doesn’t have ‘a good way to win against me’ at UFC 285

LAS VEGAS – Ciryl Gane is sending fair warning to Jon Jones that a wrestling-heavy game plan isn’t going to work out when they meet for the vacant UFC heavyweight title. Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) is set to be the man who welcomes Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) back to the octagon after more than three years when they meet in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.
LAS VEGAS
Michelle Waterson-Gomez to return at UFC 287 against Luana Pinheiro

With the UFC’s 2023 calendar underway, the promotion continues to chip away at its April schedule. The most recent addition is a strawweight tilt between veteran Michelle Waterson-Gomez and rising Brazilian Luana Pinheiro for UFC 287, an event scheduled for April 8 at a yet-to-be-announced location and venue. Two...

