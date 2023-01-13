LAS VEGAS – Ciryl Gane is sending fair warning to Jon Jones that a wrestling-heavy game plan isn’t going to work out when they meet for the vacant UFC heavyweight title. Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) is set to be the man who welcomes Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) back to the octagon after more than three years when they meet in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO