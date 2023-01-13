Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Fight Tracks: The walkout songs of UFC Fight Night 217 with Biggie, Bon Jovi and vintage ‘Rocky IV’ Survivor
While it takes intense training, world-class skills and maybe even a bit of luck to register a UFC win, picking the right song to accompany you to the cage is a key talent, as well. See what the fighters from UFC Fight Night 217 went with as their backing tracks...
Ciryl Gane: Jon Jones doesn’t have ‘a good way to win against me’ at UFC 285
LAS VEGAS – Ciryl Gane is sending fair warning to Jon Jones that a wrestling-heavy game plan isn’t going to work out when they meet for the vacant UFC heavyweight title. Gane (11-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) is set to be the man who welcomes Jones (26-1 MMA, 20-1 UFC) back to the octagon after more than three years when they meet in the main event of UFC 285 on March 4 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and ESPN+.
Michelle Waterson-Gomez to return at UFC 287 against Luana Pinheiro
With the UFC’s 2023 calendar underway, the promotion continues to chip away at its April schedule. The most recent addition is a strawweight tilt between veteran Michelle Waterson-Gomez and rising Brazilian Luana Pinheiro for UFC 287, an event scheduled for April 8 at a yet-to-be-announced location and venue. Two...
