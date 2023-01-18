The latest on proposed retail site in South Hall near Braselton

A retail site is proposed off Union Church Road at Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211 in South Hall near Braselton. - photo by Jeff Gill

Update: An 8,000-square-foot retail building proposed in South Hall near Braselton was recommended for approval by the Hall County Planning Commission Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Previous story: A busy intersection in South Hall near Braselton may be primed for future commercial uses.

An 8,000-square-foot retail building is proposed at 5937 Union Church Road, off Old Winder Highway/Ga. 211 and across from the massive Reveille multi-use development under construction.

Hall County Planning Commission

What: Proposed rezoning for retail site in South Hall near Braselton

When: 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17

Where: Hall County Government Center, 2875 Browns Bridge Road, Gainesville

No tenants have been named at the 1.3-acre site, with the building described in Hall County planning documents as “speculative” and having “unspecified permitted uses.”

“Although there have been numerous expressions of interest in commercial uses at this location over time, the property has not been actively marketed,” according to a letter to Hall County from Gainesville engineering firm Rochester & Associates DCCM.

“Continued population and commercial growth in South Hall and increasing interest from potential developers prompts” the family owning the property to seek a rezoning change, the letter states.

A map from Rochester shows access to the site only from heavily traveled Ga. 211, which connects Winder Highway/Ga. 53 in South Hall to Braselton.

Rochester is set to go before the Hall County Planning Commission on Tuesday, Jan. 17, to seek rezoning from agricultural-residential to highway business.

Grading began last year on Reveille, which calls for 1,570 homes, 482,415 square feet in retail space, 8.4 acres in outparcel development and a 175-unit hotel. It is expected to take 6-8 years to build.

“It represents a best-in-class project for the area, one that will allow for unique connectivity between residents and new businesses in an unparalleled setting,” said Paul Lange, president and CEO of Rotunda Land & Development Group, the project’s developer, in an email in June 2022 to The Times.

An update wasn’t available as of Friday, Jan. 13.

Also, 135 townhomes were approved in November 2022 on 19.2 acres off Ga. 211 next to the 1.3-acre site.