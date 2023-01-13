Read full article on original website
Lincoln-Lancaster Health Department Provides Update On Winter Flu Season
(10/11now.com January 14, 2023) The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department said this flu season has been especially harsh, with high rates of infection among school-aged children. The good news is case numbers have been declining ever since mid-December, but health officials said that doesn’t mean we’re in the clear.
Program Offers Chance For Students To Share What Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Means To Them
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 16)–Students from Lincoln Public Schools and other area school districts gathered Monday morning in Lincoln for the 28th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Junior Youth Rally and Call to Action program. Youth Rally adult advisor Peter Ferguson tells KFOR News the purpose of this year’s program...
Car Catches Fire Early Monday Outside Lincoln Repair Shop
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 16)–It doesn’t appear that damage was done to a repair shop, when a fire broke out in a vehicle early Monday morning in north Lincoln. According to reports from the scene near 29th and Cornhusker Highway, the fire did not extend into the building that is home to the House of Mufflers. At last check, there were no reports of any injuries.
HUSKER MEN’S BASKETBALL: Nebraska Falls at No. 3 Purdue
WEST LAFAYETTE, IND–(NU Athletics Jan. 13)–Derrick Walker led Nebraska with 19 points, but a short-handed Nebraska squad fell at No. 3 Purdue, 73-55, Friday night at Mackey Arena. Nebraska (9-9, 2-5 Big Ten) was without two of its three leading scorers, as Juwan Gary (shoulder) and Sam Griesel...
BOYS BASKETBALL: Smith’s Buzzer Beater Caps Wild Finish In LSW’s OT Win Over North Star
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 13)–Considering it was Friday the 13th, it happened to be Rylan Smith’s lucky night. The 6-1 Lincoln Southwest senior guard banked in a buzzer-beating three-point shot in overtime, moments after Lincoln North Star’s Brennon Clemmons’ basket to beat the shot clock, as the Silver Hawks came away with a 67-66 victory over the Navigators before a near capacity crowd Friday night at The Swamp, in a game heard on KFOR.
