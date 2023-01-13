LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 16)–It doesn’t appear that damage was done to a repair shop, when a fire broke out in a vehicle early Monday morning in north Lincoln. According to reports from the scene near 29th and Cornhusker Highway, the fire did not extend into the building that is home to the House of Mufflers. At last check, there were no reports of any injuries.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO