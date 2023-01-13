Read full article on original website
WPMI
Pedestrian killed in crash on Theodore-Dawes Rd in Mobile County
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, has claimed the life of a Theodore man. Kevin Herrin, 67, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 Toyota Tacoma driven by Dominic...
WPMI
Police identify pedestrian killed in major accident that shut down I-10 WB for hours
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Westbound I-10 was closed Wednesday morning as Daphne Police investigated what ALGO is describing as a major crash. Police confirm there was a male pedestrian fatality. Daphne Police say they are "investigating a vehicle vs pedestrian crash." Traffic is back to normal as of...
WPMI
MPD: Teen charged in 61 Ninety West Apartments homicide
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a teen has been charged in the shooting death of a man at the 61 Ninety West Apartments. It happened Wednesday, just before 10:00 a.m. Officers were responding to reports of shots fired at the apartment complex, located at 6190 Girby Road.
WPMI
Eight Mile man killed in interstate crash
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, has claimed the life of an Eight Mile man. James M. Burdett, 59, was critically injured when he exited the 2001 Honda Odyssey and was struck by the 2021 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Jamarcus Dukes, 25, of Mobile.
WPMI
Woman charged with making threats to Flomaton Elementary School
FLOMATON, Ala. -- A woman is charged with making threats to Flomaton Elementary School. Lynda Ann Thompson, 39, of Flomaton, is charged with felony making a terrorist threat and disturbing the peace. The incident happened last Friday. “She went to the school, talking out of her head and basically threatening...
WPMI
Prichard offers tire amnesty day, disposal event
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Prichard Public Works Department is holding a tire disposal event on Friday January 20th at the Prichard Stadium 1 Harold Clarke Ave. Up to 10 tires will be accepted from Prichard households only, meaning any tires from businesses (auto dealers or repair shops, trucking companies, etc.) will not be accepted. This event is a good opportunity for residents to dispose of tires that were accumulated from personal use, illegally dumped on their property, or were on their property when they purchased it.
WPMI
Someone's killing cats on Dauphin Island and that's a felony
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WPMI) — "Oh, he was a precious, precious cat." Dauphin Island resident Cathy Horton remembers 6 month old Tux as a playful kitten, taking advantage of her kindness and the woods near St. Edmunds Catholic Church, where he'd spend the day playing with the rest of the colony.
WPMI
Mother whose daughter was downtown night of NYE shooting speaks out in front of council
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The mother of an 18-year-old is speaking out, saying her daughter was downtown during the deadly New Year's Eve shooting. She said they're now both in therapy. She addressed the Mobile City Council on Tuesday to let them know it was unfortunate that it took...
WPMI
Citronelle Fire & Rescue fights early morning house fire
CITRONELLE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Citronelle Fire & Rescue, at approximately 4:30 Tuesday morning, Command 600, Engine 601, and Engine 602 responded to Earlville Rd for reports of a residential fire. Upon arrival units found a single story, single family with roof collapse. With all occupants out of...
WPMI
MCPSS Board President and MPD Chief weigh in on student bringing a gun to campus
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On Tuesday, a B.C. Rain High School student brought a gun in his backpack to campus. NBC 15 is learning that an official on campus found the gun when they pulled that student aside after noticing something was wrong. This incident has sparked questions about...
WPMI
Daphne woman charged in shooting death of Foley man
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to a press release from the Foley Police Department, a man died Sunday as a result of a gunshot wound to the leg:. On January 15th, 2023, police officers and detectives with the Foley Police Department responded to the 1600 Block of South Oak Street in Foley, Alabama, for reports of gunshots. Upon arrival they discovered that Walter Daniel McDonald (38 of Foley) had suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg. EMS responded and transported McDonald to the South Baldwin Regional Medical Center Emergency Room before being flown to University Hospital where he underwent surgery and was moved to.
WPMI
Federal trial of fmr Citronelle Chief charged with civil rights violation delayed by Covid
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The federal trial of Tyler Norris, the former Citronelle Police Chief charged with violating the civil rights of an inmate, has been delayed due to COVID exposure. According to a filing in the case, the trial was set to begin on Monday, January 23 with...
WPMI
Pilots ejected safely in Baldwin Co plane crash
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is live near County Road 87 and Allen Road in the Robertsdale community just north of I-10. NAS Whiting Field confirms it is one of Training Air Wing Five's T-6B aircraft from NAS Whiting Field. According to BCSO, the two Navy pilots...
WPMI
Mobile city leaders look to increase population through annexation
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — On Wednesday, Mobile city leaders released details about annexation proposals that would put the city's population over 200,000. It's currently,187,000. In the last decade, the city's lost roughly 8,000 people or 4% of its population. "It's really important that we grow the city," said Chief...
WPMI
Prichard Chief of Staff steps down
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Rodney Clements Jr, the City of Prichard's Chief of Staff, has stepped down from his position. Mayor Jimmie Gardner confirmed that Clements stepped down from his duties Wednesday, effective immediately. He has served in the position since October of 2020. We spoke with Mr. Clements...
WPMI
Mardi Gras shoppers predict a bigger than ever Carnival season
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — “You can't ignore it! It's BIG! It's big." And retired teacher Janet Connell says it’s getting bigger!. "Yes it IS getting bigger." Janet is already shopping for Mardi Gras at Toomey's Mardi Gras Store in Mobile. Her daughter's shopping, too. "We just love...
WPMI
'neighborhood bridges' fills 148 needs, impacting 3,978 Baldwin County students in 2022
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — A non-profit in Baldwin County helped nearly 4,000 students in 2022. 'neighborhood bridges' facilitates direct local giving to students and families in need by inviting professionals to advocate for them. The name, 'neighborhood bridges' is lower case on purpose as an expression of humility, according to organization.
WPMI
Mobile considering leasing part of Civic Center parking lot to Army Corps of Engineers
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile is considering leasing a portion of the Civic Center parking lot to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the construction of a six-story building. In a pre-council meeting on Tuesday, Councilman William Carroll expressed concerns over the lease and project.
WPMI
People honor MLK's dream at march through downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — People filled the streets this morning, reenacting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's iconic march on Washington back in 1963, where he advocated for racial equality. Many people honoring Dr. King's message, his sacrifice, and all of the things he did to advance our world. There were people from all ages, backgrounds, and races at the march today. The streets of Downtown Mobile were flooded with people, all with the intention of keeping Dr. King's dream alive.
WPMI
Community leaders talk recent violence at 33rd annual MLK Memorial Breakfast
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — In light of the recent violence plaguing our city among our youth right now, we asked community leaders—what would the message be from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.?. Folks in the community filled up on nourishment for the body and soul Monday morning at...
