FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to a press release from the Foley Police Department, a man died Sunday as a result of a gunshot wound to the leg:. On January 15th, 2023, police officers and detectives with the Foley Police Department responded to the 1600 Block of South Oak Street in Foley, Alabama, for reports of gunshots. Upon arrival they discovered that Walter Daniel McDonald (38 of Foley) had suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg. EMS responded and transported McDonald to the South Baldwin Regional Medical Center Emergency Room before being flown to University Hospital where he underwent surgery and was moved to.

FOLEY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO