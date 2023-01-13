ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WPMI

Pedestrian killed in crash on Theodore-Dawes Rd in Mobile County

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, has claimed the life of a Theodore man. Kevin Herrin, 67, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 Toyota Tacoma driven by Dominic...
WPMI

MPD: Teen charged in 61 Ninety West Apartments homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, a teen has been charged in the shooting death of a man at the 61 Ninety West Apartments. It happened Wednesday, just before 10:00 a.m. Officers were responding to reports of shots fired at the apartment complex, located at 6190 Girby Road.
WPMI

Eight Mile man killed in interstate crash

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, has claimed the life of an Eight Mile man. James M. Burdett, 59, was critically injured when he exited the 2001 Honda Odyssey and was struck by the 2021 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Jamarcus Dukes, 25, of Mobile.
WPMI

Woman charged with making threats to Flomaton Elementary School

FLOMATON, Ala. -- A woman is charged with making threats to Flomaton Elementary School. Lynda Ann Thompson, 39, of Flomaton, is charged with felony making a terrorist threat and disturbing the peace. The incident happened last Friday. “She went to the school, talking out of her head and basically threatening...
WPMI

Prichard offers tire amnesty day, disposal event

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — Prichard Public Works Department is holding a tire disposal event on Friday January 20th at the Prichard Stadium 1 Harold Clarke Ave. Up to 10 tires will be accepted from Prichard households only, meaning any tires from businesses (auto dealers or repair shops, trucking companies, etc.) will not be accepted. This event is a good opportunity for residents to dispose of tires that were accumulated from personal use, illegally dumped on their property, or were on their property when they purchased it.
WPMI

Someone's killing cats on Dauphin Island and that's a felony

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WPMI) — "Oh, he was a precious, precious cat." Dauphin Island resident Cathy Horton remembers 6 month old Tux as a playful kitten, taking advantage of her kindness and the woods near St. Edmunds Catholic Church, where he'd spend the day playing with the rest of the colony.
WPMI

Citronelle Fire & Rescue fights early morning house fire

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WPMI) — According to Citronelle Fire & Rescue, at approximately 4:30 Tuesday morning, Command 600, Engine 601, and Engine 602 responded to Earlville Rd for reports of a residential fire. Upon arrival units found a single story, single family with roof collapse. With all occupants out of...
WPMI

Daphne woman charged in shooting death of Foley man

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to a press release from the Foley Police Department, a man died Sunday as a result of a gunshot wound to the leg:. On January 15th, 2023, police officers and detectives with the Foley Police Department responded to the 1600 Block of South Oak Street in Foley, Alabama, for reports of gunshots. Upon arrival they discovered that Walter Daniel McDonald (38 of Foley) had suffered a single gunshot wound to his leg. EMS responded and transported McDonald to the South Baldwin Regional Medical Center Emergency Room before being flown to University Hospital where he underwent surgery and was moved to.
WPMI

Pilots ejected safely in Baldwin Co plane crash

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — NBC 15 is live near County Road 87 and Allen Road in the Robertsdale community just north of I-10. NAS Whiting Field confirms it is one of Training Air Wing Five's T-6B aircraft from NAS Whiting Field. According to BCSO, the two Navy pilots...
WPMI

Mobile city leaders look to increase population through annexation

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — On Wednesday, Mobile city leaders released details about annexation proposals that would put the city's population over 200,000. It's currently,187,000. In the last decade, the city's lost roughly 8,000 people or 4% of its population. "It's really important that we grow the city," said Chief...
WPMI

Prichard Chief of Staff steps down

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — Rodney Clements Jr, the City of Prichard's Chief of Staff, has stepped down from his position. Mayor Jimmie Gardner confirmed that Clements stepped down from his duties Wednesday, effective immediately. He has served in the position since October of 2020. We spoke with Mr. Clements...
WPMI

Mardi Gras shoppers predict a bigger than ever Carnival season

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — “You can't ignore it! It's BIG! It's big." And retired teacher Janet Connell says it’s getting bigger!. "Yes it IS getting bigger." Janet is already shopping for Mardi Gras at Toomey's Mardi Gras Store in Mobile. Her daughter's shopping, too. "We just love...
WPMI

People honor MLK's dream at march through downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — People filled the streets this morning, reenacting Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's iconic march on Washington back in 1963, where he advocated for racial equality. Many people honoring Dr. King's message, his sacrifice, and all of the things he did to advance our world. There were people from all ages, backgrounds, and races at the march today. The streets of Downtown Mobile were flooded with people, all with the intention of keeping Dr. King's dream alive.
