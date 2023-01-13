'Seems Almost Hard To Believe': Ancient Cat Fossils Discovered In Texas

Photo: Getty Images

The remains of two possibly prehistoric cats were recently found inside a Texas cavern. KXAN reported that the remains were found more than a mile from the natural entrance of the caver. There were even paw prints left on the cave floor nearby.

Paleontologist John Moretti , a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Texas in Austin said, "They're ancient . They've been in this cave for a very long time."

The cats were first discovered in 1963 by cavern Orient Knox . Moretti was among the five-man expedition that was sent to recover the skeletons.

The exact age of the skeletons is still unknown, but fossilization on the bones indicated that they could be thousands of years old .

Moretti says that the remains were found in two rooms within Natural Bridge Caverns: the Inferno Room and the Dungeon. The paw prints were found in a tunnel that connects the two rooms.

"It seems almost hard to believe, and why would they be coming into the cave," said Brad Wuest , President and CEO of Natural Bridge Caverns . "How did these wild cats get that far back into the cave? Did they actually come in from the natural entrance and travel in absolutely total darkness?"

According to Moretti, the remains will help them to get a better understanding of wildlife in the Hill Country thousands of years ago.