ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

'Seems Almost Hard To Believe': Ancient Cat Fossils Discovered In Texas

By Ginny Reese
KAJA KJ 97
KAJA KJ 97
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KJKNC_0kDstH2U00
Photo: Getty Images

The remains of two possibly prehistoric cats were recently found inside a Texas cavern. KXAN reported that the remains were found more than a mile from the natural entrance of the caver. There were even paw prints left on the cave floor nearby.

Paleontologist John Moretti , a Ph.D. candidate at the University of Texas in Austin said, "They're ancient . They've been in this cave for a very long time."

The cats were first discovered in 1963 by cavern Orient Knox . Moretti was among the five-man expedition that was sent to recover the skeletons.

The exact age of the skeletons is still unknown, but fossilization on the bones indicated that they could be thousands of years old .

Moretti says that the remains were found in two rooms within Natural Bridge Caverns: the Inferno Room and the Dungeon. The paw prints were found in a tunnel that connects the two rooms.

"It seems almost hard to believe, and why would they be coming into the cave," said Brad Wuest , President and CEO of Natural Bridge Caverns . "How did these wild cats get that far back into the cave? Did they actually come in from the natural entrance and travel in absolutely total darkness?"

According to Moretti, the remains will help them to get a better understanding of wildlife in the Hill Country thousands of years ago.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
AUSTIN, TX
B93

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
TEXAS STATE
marioncoherald.com

Today In Texas History: January 15

On this day in 1939, the Texas Memorial Museum opened on the University of Texas campus in Austin. The museum was established as part of the Texas Centennial Celebration Bill of 1935, in which funds amounting to $225,000 were allocated for “gathering and preparing materials for exhibits of natural and civic history … and for furnishing and equipping the Texas Memorial Museum.” The museum’s opening came just a few months after the death of UT anthropology professor James E. Pearce, who had been advocating the establishment of such an institution since 1920. Ownership of the Texas Memorial Museum was transferred in 1959 from the state to the University of Texas at Austin. The museum, which reopened in January 2004 following a major renovation, attracts about 35,000 visitors a year. Exhibits are based on the museum’s more than five million specimens, primarily collected and researched by UT scientists and students. Among the most popular exhibits is the remains of a pterosaur, the largest flying creature ever found, with a forty-foot wingspan.
TEXAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas

If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
AUSTIN, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Your Kids Can Summer Camp Right Here in Texas Where Jason Murdered Teens

Happy Friday the 13th everybody! Let's celebrate by showing off the only Texas Friday the 13th filming location. Today is a very important holiday. Friday the 13th, which now means at some point tonight I will be watching one of the horror classics. As you should know, Jason is not the killer in the original movie. That would Mrs. Voorhees. Thanks to Scream for pounding that piece of trivia into our head.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Dog recovering after being shot eight times in Hill Country

BUCHANAN DAM, Texas - The Hill Country Humane Society is asking for donations to help a dog that is on the road to recovery after he was shot multiple times. On January 11, the shelter posted on its Facebook page that Messiah was brought to them by animal control officers after he was shot in the face. They were able to get Messiah to a vet who said that Messiah had "multiple fragments or whole bullets in his body."
BUCHANAN DAM, TX
KAJA KJ 97

KAJA KJ 97

San Antonio, TX
13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio #1 For New Country

 https://kj97.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy