Auditors wary of child health, safety in Nevada care centers
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A yearlong inspection of child care centers across Nevada in 2022 uncovered a pattern of lax oversight and weak policies at five facilities, according to a report released this month. The review comes just three months after a U.S. Justice Department investigation that found Nevada...
Wisconsin Senate OKs welfare vote, nixes Evers’ abortion ask
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Wisconsin lawmakers on Tuesday rejected calls from Gov. Tony Evers and other Democrats to ask voters whether the state should continue to ban abortions, opting instead to advance a ballot question on welfare eligibility. What You Need To Know. Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers...
Quarles reschedules fundraiser appearance after being billed alongside cop involved in Breonna Taylor raid
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Kentucky gubernatorial candidate Ryan Quarles backed out of a campaign event Tuesday, opting not to appear along with a now-retired Louisville police officer who fired at Breonna Taylor after being shot during the deadly raid on Taylor’s apartment three years ago. The event in...
Wisconsin woman advocates for thyroid cancer awareness after diagnosis
MILWAUKEE — The American Thyroid Association said thyroid cancer is less common compared to other cancers like breast or colon. In 2021, 44,000 people were diagnosed with it. While it’s a less common cancer, Beth Madecky is still living with the diagnosis. After experiencing neck pain, she figured...
Lawmakers and car dealers wait on RMV to implement temporary license plate law
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - An act relative to temporary registration plates was signed into law on January 5. It essentially makes the process of getting a new car off the lot faster instead of waiting on registration. Now it’s up to the RMV to implement the law, which was signed by...
As sale numbers dip, organization promotes more Black homeownership in greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Until last year, Susan Rogers didn’t know if she’d ever own her own home. The 62-year-old had rented her entire adult life. But after a rent hike in 2021, the schoolteacher started to think more seriously about buying a place of her own. “I decided...
Winter storm expected to impact travel plans midweek
A winter storm will move through midweek, bringing mainly snow through the Badger State. Let's break down everything you need to know. The main impacts will affect the region Wednesday night into Thursday. Most of the state will see mainly snow, but some will get rain and a wintry mix.
Expect a rare January severe weather threat on Thursday
Our unseasonable January may become dangerous on Thursday as a potent storm system moves into Ohio on Thursday afternoon. After early morning rain on Thursday, clouds will briefly break midday on Thursday, allowing temperatures to rise well above average, soaring to near 60 degrees. By early afternoon, a potent low...
Tracking the threat for severe storms tonight
Showers and thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of a cold front this evening into tonight. Between 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rainfall could lead to minor flooding. We will be keeping a close eye on thunderstorms developing late today. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the western half of the state under a marginal and slight risk. This will be the area to watch as the cold front moves through.
Tough real estate market predicted for Berkshires in 2023
PITTSFIELD, Mass. - President of Berkshire Real Estate Steve Ray is predicting a tough real estate market in 2023 due to an issue of supply and demand. “The lack of activity, the lack of inventory is really slow," Ray said. "The real estate market down the last couple of years here and we expect it not to be much different in ’23.”
