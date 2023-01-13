ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

spectrumnews1.com

Auditors wary of child health, safety in Nevada care centers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A yearlong inspection of child care centers across Nevada in 2022 uncovered a pattern of lax oversight and weak policies at five facilities, according to a report released this month. The review comes just three months after a U.S. Justice Department investigation that found Nevada...
NEVADA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin Senate OKs welfare vote, nixes Evers’ abortion ask

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican Wisconsin lawmakers on Tuesday rejected calls from Gov. Tony Evers and other Democrats to ask voters whether the state should continue to ban abortions, opting instead to advance a ballot question on welfare eligibility. What You Need To Know. Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin woman advocates for thyroid cancer awareness after diagnosis

MILWAUKEE — The American Thyroid Association said thyroid cancer is less common compared to other cancers like breast or colon. In 2021, 44,000 people were diagnosed with it. While it’s a less common cancer, Beth Madecky is still living with the diagnosis. After experiencing neck pain, she figured...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Winter storm expected to impact travel plans midweek

A winter storm will move through midweek, bringing mainly snow through the Badger State. Let's break down everything you need to know. The main impacts will affect the region Wednesday night into Thursday. Most of the state will see mainly snow, but some will get rain and a wintry mix.
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Expect a rare January severe weather threat on Thursday

Our unseasonable January may become dangerous on Thursday as a potent storm system moves into Ohio on Thursday afternoon. After early morning rain on Thursday, clouds will briefly break midday on Thursday, allowing temperatures to rise well above average, soaring to near 60 degrees. By early afternoon, a potent low...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Tracking the threat for severe storms tonight

Showers and thunderstorms will develop along and ahead of a cold front this evening into tonight. Between 0.5 to 1.5 inches of rainfall could lead to minor flooding. We will be keeping a close eye on thunderstorms developing late today. The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the western half of the state under a marginal and slight risk. This will be the area to watch as the cold front moves through.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Tough real estate market predicted for Berkshires in 2023

PITTSFIELD, Mass. - President of Berkshire Real Estate Steve Ray is predicting a tough real estate market in 2023 due to an issue of supply and demand. “The lack of activity, the lack of inventory is really slow," Ray said. "The real estate market down the last couple of years here and we expect it not to be much different in ’23.”
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA

