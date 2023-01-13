Read full article on original website
Link Logistics Round Rock 45 industrial project to bring over 368K square feet of space
A trio of Class A industrial buildings under construction at 2100 S. A.W. Grimes Blvd., Round Rock, will be known as Round Rock 45 once completed. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A trio of Class A industrial buildings under construction at 2100 S. A.W. Grimes Blvd., Round Rock, will be known as...
Planning, design portion of Hero Way improvements project in Leander continues
Construction is anticipated to begin at the beginning of 2024. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The planning and design portion of the Hero Way road improvements project in Leander is anticipated to continue until the end of 2023, Williamson County Commissioner Cynthia Long said. “It’s a regionally significant project because it’s a...
San Marcos green-lights paid parking pilot program
San Marcos City Council meets at 630 E. Hopkins St., San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The San Marcos City Council approved implementing a paid parking pilot program Jan. 17 for visitors at City Park. San Marcos residents will be able to park for free. The Parks and Recreation board has...
Neighbors Market convenience store offers variety of beer, wine in Hutto
Neighbors Market opened in Hutto on Dec. 31. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) Neighbors Market opened Dec. 31 at 6111 FM 1660, Ste. 200, Hutto. Owner David Mak said the convenience store, which is on the corner of FM 1660 and Limmer Loop, offers a wide selection of beer and wine in addition to other grocery items. A website is coming soon. 512-642-3113.
Full-service Mediterranean restaurant to open in Rosedale
Gràcia’s menu will be seafood forward, including Beausoleil oysters, crudo and tartare. (Courtesy Jody Horton) Gràcia, a new full-service Mediterranean restaurant, will open in the Rosedale neighborhood in Austin in March. The restaurant comes from Cameron Lockley, the owner of Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar, and Executive Chef Jason Tallent, who most recently led Italian restaurant Cipollina.
New public plaza, event space coming to Georgetown
The new City Center will be located near the Georgetown Public Library. (Rendering courtesy city of Georgetown) The first phase of the new City Center is expected to finish sometime between May and September, according to the city. The plan will create a public plaza and event space between the...
Development at Hutto Megasite to bring massive commercial growth
The 1,400-acre Hutto Megasite is situated west of CR 3349 and south of Hwy. 79, just 4 miles west of the roughly 1,200-acre Samsung semiconductor site under construction in Taylor. (Courtesy Jefferson Carroll) With a rash of industrial development underway across the Central Texas area, efforts in the city of...
18 new places to shop in Round Rock
Hometown Gift & Decor is located at 400 E. Main St., Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new retail options opened in Round Rock in 2022. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the city's newest businesses. 4401 N. I-35, Ste. 423, Round Rock. 512-863-6688. 200 Sundance Parkway,...
Design work on Leander's first full-service hospital to kick off in 2023
The hospital is estimated to be completed by mid- to late 2025. (Courtesy St. David's HealthCare) St. David’s HealthCare is planning to start the design and permitting process of its new hospital in Leander in 2023 with construction to follow. Though the organization has not selected an official name,...
Hutto to consider $12M in contracts for water, wastewater projects
Hutto City Council approved an updated water and wastewater master plan in December that identified key projects. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Several design, construction and purchase contracts totaling approximately $12 million will be up for consideration at Hutto City Council's regular meeting Jan. 19. The four contracts are for various water...
P. Terry's begins serving burgers, milkshakes in Dripping Springs
The Dripping Springs P. Terry's Burger Stand is a drive-thru only, with two lanes and a walk-up window. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) P. Terry’s Burger Stand opened a Dripping Springs location in the Ledge Stone Shopping Center on Jan. 18. According to P. Terry's CEO Todd Coerver, the location is...
Walnut Creek Pub opens in North Austin with a streamlined menu and drinks
Walnut Creek Pub now serves a light menu and drinks. The owners Mathew Roth and Thao Phan will continue to smoke meats on special occasions. (Courtesy Matthew Roth/Walnut Creek Pub) Walnut Creek Pub opened Jan. 4 at 11806 N. Lamar Blvd., Austin. The restaurant space used to be Smokin Beauty...
Traffic Alert: I-35 to close for Williams Drive bridge demolition
The Texas Department of Transportation will close the north and southbound lanes of I-35 between Lakeway Drive and SH 29 to nightly traffic to demolish and remove the northern part of the Williams Drive Bridge.
Review of Austin Water continues with a focus on staffing issues, audit recommendations
City Council heard a report on The University of Texas' audit of Austin Water Jan. 18. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) After a series of water quality incidents, a leadership change and an external audit, Austin Water is looking to take on a range of improvements to staff up and solidify its operations.
Mexican restaurant La Popular brings second American location to Austin
La Popular offers authentic Mexican food, such as tacos, quesadillas and tostados. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Taqueria La Popular is opening in Lantana Place at 7415 Southwest Parkway, Bldg. 5, Ste. 100, Austin. La Popular is based in Mexico City and first opened in 2013. The first U.S. location is now...
Box Lunch location expecting March opening in Round Rock
Box Lunch, a specialty retailer offering licensed and unlicensed pop culture-oriented merchandise, is expected to open a store in the Round Rock Premium Outlets in March. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Box Lunch, a specialty retailer offering licensed and unlicensed pop culture-oriented merchandise, is expected to open a store in the Round...
fox7austin.com
Owners of historic farm file complaint against development company
A Travis County judge has issued a temporary restraining order against a development company after property owners filed a complaint claiming the company crossed onto a historic farm. The land is the homestead of a freed slave who was also a major figure in the horse breeding industry. FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski has details.
Therapy in Motion celebrates 16 years of treating patients in Round Rock area
Danica Sims and Alexis Llorens opened Therapy in Motion in January 2007. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Seven years after they first worked together at a physical therapy clinic in Georgetown, Danica Sims and Alexis Llorens founded their own clinic, Therapy In Motion. Natives of Round Rock and Pflugerville, respectively, Sims, a...
Dean Fredrick Custom Jewelry relocates to Town Creek in New Braunfels
Dean Fredrick has over 35 years of experience designing jewelry and has worked with several celebrity customers. (Courtesy Dean Fredrick Custom Jewelry) Dean Fredrick Custom Jewelry relocated in January to a new studio in Town Creek located at 1208 N. Academy Ave., Ste. 1101, in New Braunfels. The custom design studio offers the experience to have custom jewelry made, specializing in engagement rings and wedding bands among other jewelry made for the customer.
newsradioklbj.com
TxDOT to Close I-35 Mainlanes for Weekend Bridge Demolition
Plan ahead if you’ll be traveling through Williamson County this weekend. The Texas Department of Transportation will close the northbound and southbound I-35 mainlanes to demolish and remove the northern portion of the Williams Drive bridge. Beginning on Friday, Jan. 20, the northbound and southbound I-35 mainlanes will close...
