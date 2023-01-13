ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Impact Austin

Full-service Mediterranean restaurant to open in Rosedale

Gràcia’s menu will be seafood forward, including Beausoleil oysters, crudo and tartare. (Courtesy Jody Horton) Gràcia, a new full-service Mediterranean restaurant, will open in the Rosedale neighborhood in Austin in March. The restaurant comes from Cameron Lockley, the owner of Gusto Italian Kitchen + Wine Bar, and Executive Chef Jason Tallent, who most recently led Italian restaurant Cipollina.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

18 new places to shop in Round Rock

Hometown Gift & Decor is located at 400 E. Main St., Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Several new retail options opened in Round Rock in 2022. The following list, while not comprehensive, details many of the city's newest businesses. 4401 N. I-35, Ste. 423, Round Rock. 512-863-6688. 200 Sundance Parkway,...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Box Lunch location expecting March opening in Round Rock

Box Lunch, a specialty retailer offering licensed and unlicensed pop culture-oriented merchandise, is expected to open a store in the Round Rock Premium Outlets in March. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Box Lunch, a specialty retailer offering licensed and unlicensed pop culture-oriented merchandise, is expected to open a store in the Round...
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Owners of historic farm file complaint against development company

A Travis County judge has issued a temporary restraining order against a development company after property owners filed a complaint claiming the company crossed onto a historic farm. The land is the homestead of a freed slave who was also a major figure in the horse breeding industry. FOX 7 Austin's Rudy Koski has details.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Dean Fredrick Custom Jewelry relocates to Town Creek in New Braunfels

Dean Fredrick has over 35 years of experience designing jewelry and has worked with several celebrity customers. (Courtesy Dean Fredrick Custom Jewelry) Dean Fredrick Custom Jewelry relocated in January to a new studio in Town Creek located at 1208 N. Academy Ave., Ste. 1101, in New Braunfels. The custom design studio offers the experience to have custom jewelry made, specializing in engagement rings and wedding bands among other jewelry made for the customer.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
newsradioklbj.com

TxDOT to Close I-35 Mainlanes for Weekend Bridge Demolition

Plan ahead if you’ll be traveling through Williamson County this weekend. The Texas Department of Transportation will close the northbound and southbound I-35 mainlanes to demolish and remove the northern portion of the Williams Drive bridge. Beginning on Friday, Jan. 20, the northbound and southbound I-35 mainlanes will close...
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
