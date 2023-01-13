ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lackawanna County, PA

Interstate 84 westbound reopens after closure due to crash

By Richard C. Kraus
WBRE
WBRE
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sJ4eL_0kDssqF600

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Interstate 84 Westbound in Lackawanna County has reopened after temporarily being closed due to a crash.

Code Blue issued in Scranton for upcoming weekend

The interstate reopened at around 2:19 p.m. on Wednesday. Both lanes are now open.

No further information is available on the crash at this time.

For more information on road conditions visit 511PA.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAL

Fallen power cables shut down Route 611 north of Easton

EASTON, Pa. — Fallen power lines have shut down a road in Northampton County, Pa. Related video above: Pa. crash statistics. Route 611/Delaware Drive remains shut down Monday morning in both directions between Lafayette Street and Frost Hollow Road. The area is just north of downtown Easton. Traffic resources.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Coroner called to crash on I-80 in Poconos

TUNKHANNOCK TWP., Pa. - The Monroe County coroner has been called to a crash on Interstate 80. Multiple vehicles were involved in the deadly wreck in the westbound lanes, about a mile past I-380/Exit 293, said county dispatchers. It happened shortly before 1 p.m., and traffic was backed up in...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Coroner on scene of multi-car crash on I-80

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County Monday afternoon. Monroe County Communication Center confirms with Eyewitness News that multiple crews are on the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles that happened around 12:30 p.m. on I-80 near mile marker 291.7 The coroner […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

I-81 in Luzerne County reopened after vehicle rollover

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT had a section of I-81 southbound is closed after a vehicle overturned Friday morning. According to PennDOT, Interstate 81 southbound was closed in the area of mile marker 172 in Luzerne County while crews work the scene of a vehicle rollover that occurred earlier in the morning. Drivers can check […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Crash snarls traffic in Lackawanna County

A wreck in Lackawanna County caused traffic troubles on part of a highway Friday afternoon. Interstate 84 westbound was shut down beginning at mile marker 3 in Lackawanna County due to the crash. PennDOT said the crash was cleared before 2:30 p.m. Check real-time road conditions with the WNEP Traffic...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
WBRE

More details released on deadly Monroe County fire

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have released more details on a Monroe County house fire where one man was found dead inside the home. According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, crews were dispatched to a home in the 9100 block of Wilson Court Saturday night for a fire with possible entrapment. […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Water main break in Luzerne County

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Crews are currently trying to fix a water main break in Luzerne County. The break happened along Locust Street in Nanticoke and was discovered around 4 a.m. Saturday. Pennsylvania American Water officials say it is a 16-inch break, and about 20 customers are affected. There is...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Water main break closes section of road in Dupont

DUPONT, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A section of road was closed in Dupont after a water main break occurred Friday. The break occurred at the intersection of Main Street and Ziegler Ave, near Bobby O’s restaurant. That section of Main Street has been closed while crews conduct repairs. PA American Water estimates the repairs will […]
DUPONT, PA
WBRE

Car crashes into Petco, police investigating

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Township Fire and Police Departments responded to a crash involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco. At about 5:15 p.m., crews responded to an incident involving a vehicle striking the Wilkes-Barre Township Petco. Officials on scene were able to confirm there were minor injuries in the […]
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

The City of Scranton announces Code Blue

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With the cold temperatures in the forecast overnight Sunday, The City of Scranton has released a Code Blue. According to the release, people seeking shelter can go to the Weston Field House located on Providence Road. The shelter will open Sunday night at 8:00 p.m. and will close on Monday […]
SCRANTON, PA
Newswatch 16

One dead after fire in the Poconos

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, PA — A man is dead after a fire in Monroe County Friday night. Crews were called out around 10:30 p.m. Friday to the place on Wilson Court in Coolbaugh Township, near Tobyhanna. Firefighters found the victim on the floor inside the burning building. The coroner says...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

One hurt in Tunkhannock fire

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. — One person was injured in an early morning fire in Wyoming County. The fire broke out along Billings Mill Road in Tunkhannock around 4 a.m. Sunday. Firefighters say one person had to be taken to a hospital. The home was heavily damaged. There's no word yet...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man found dead inside home after fire in Coolbaugh Twp.

COOLBAUGH TWP., Pa. - A man was found dead inside a home in Monroe County after a fire over the weekend. Crews were called to a home at Wilson Court in Tobyhanna, Coolbaugh Township for the report of a structure fire with possible entrapment shortly before 10:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Dozens of people row down Lackawanna River in sub-freezing temps

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 40 people braved the cold weather to go canoeing and kayaking down the Lackawanna River in Scranton for “Shiverfest.” The Lackawanna River Conservation Association (LRCA) organizes this event annually to raise awareness for conservation efforts on the Lackawanna River. The LRCA is also advocating for a Stillwater Dam […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

$10K fishing boat snagged from Bradford County home

WINDHAM TOWNSHIP, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information regarding a Bradford County home burglary where over $12,000 worth of items were reported stolen. According to PSP Towanda, troopers responded to a home on Battle Creek Road in Windham Township for a report of a burglary that occurred between midnight on […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

1 hurt in accident at Camelback Ski Resort

One person was injured Sunday in an accident at Camelback Ski Resort in Monroe County, according to a published report and a resort spokeswoman. WFMZ-69 News is reporting a 25-year-old person after a “skiing accident” was airlifted to an area hospital for treatment. The victim was then reported as “unconscious and bleeding from the head,” according to the report.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County investigators revisit 50-year-old cold case

SLATINGTON, Pa. - Investigators in Lehigh County are looking for new leads as they revisit a 50-year-old cold case. Richard Wimbish was found shot to death in Slatington on January 13, 1973. His body was in Trout Creek, wrapped up in a sleeping bag, officials say. Wimbish worked as a...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

WBRE

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy