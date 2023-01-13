Interstate 84 westbound reopens after closure due to crash

LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Interstate 84 Westbound in Lackawanna County has reopened after temporarily being closed due to a crash.

The interstate reopened at around 2:19 p.m. on Wednesday. Both lanes are now open.

No further information is available on the crash at this time.

For more information on road conditions visit 511PA.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.