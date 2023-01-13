Interstate 84 westbound reopens after closure due to crash
LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), Interstate 84 Westbound in Lackawanna County has reopened after temporarily being closed due to a crash.Code Blue issued in Scranton for upcoming weekend
The interstate reopened at around 2:19 p.m. on Wednesday. Both lanes are now open.
No further information is available on the crash at this time.
For more information on road conditions visit 511PA.
