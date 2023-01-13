ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Public Schools Capital Improvement Project Moves Forward

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — An 86-million-dollar capital improvement project for Jamestown Public Schools is moving forward. According to WRFA Radio, the school board approved construction bids for the first phase of the project on Tuesday, which is slated to begin this spring. As part of phase one,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Watermain Replacements Scheduled For Jamestown Streets

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Lawmakers in the City of Jamestown plan to spend close to one million dollars to repair and reconstruct two roadways on Jamestown’s east side. Roland Road and Juliet Street are planned to get some long overdue watermain repairs. The two thoroughfares have...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

“Nunchucks,” Drugs Allegedly Recovered In Falconer Man’s Vehicle

FALCONER, NY (WNY News Now) — A Falconer man faces charges after he was allegedly found unconscious behind the wheel of a vehicle with a controlled substance and Chuka Sticks, commonly known as “nunchucks”, in the car with him. Robert Kendrick, Jr., 40-years-old, was arrested after the...
FALCONER, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Runway Jeep Injuries Woman In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A woman was hurt by her own out of control vehicle before it rolled down a city block striking several parked cars and even a building in Jamestown on Wednesday. Just before 9:30 a.m. Jamestown Police and Fire personnel, along with ALSTAR EMS,...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Vietnam Veterans To Be Honored In Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — This month marks the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Peace Accords that ended U.S. involvement in the Vietnam War. In honor of the date, local Vietnam vets will be commended for their service. Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel is holding...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Proposed Tax Would Fund Chautauqua Lake Clean Up Efforts

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) — This week, an advisory group tasked with developing solutions to help manage Chautauqua Lake’s health is expected to announce plans for a new taxing district for those living along the body of water. On Thursday, the Chautauqua Lake Protection and Rehabilitation Agency...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Anxious Anglers Wait for Lakes to Freeze

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — A sunny day in Erie means a quiet day at East End Angler on East Lake Road, with only a handful of customers stopping by. That’s bad news for owner Kirk Rudzinski, who has watched sales melt along with the snow. “Everybody...
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Search Warrant Leads To Jamestown Narcotics Seizure

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — A search warrant was executed in Jamestown on Tuesday and four individuals were taken into custody and charged with various drug offenses. Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Investigators, along with the Jamestown Police Department, carried out the raid at three residences in the City of Jamestown.
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Slew Of Shoplifting Arrests Reported At Lakewood Walmart

LAKEWOOD, NY (WNY News Now) — Three shoplifting incidents in the same number of days kept Lakewood-Busti Police busy over the weekend. These thefts occurred at the East Fairmount Avenue Walmart between Friday and Monday. On Friday the 13th at 3:30 p.m., April Sardi, a Jamestown woman, was arrested...
LAKEWOOD, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY

Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
SYRACUSE, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Two Dogs Die In Late-night Westfield Fire

WESTFIELD, NY (WNY News Now) – Two family dogs died during a late-night fire in Westfield on Sunday. Around 9:30 p.m. the Westfield Fire Department, along with several other agencies for mutual aid, responded to a residential structure fire at 6904 Sherman-Westfield Road. After extinguishing the fire, the Chautauqua...
WESTFIELD, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Jamestown Police Seeking Tips To Locate Missing 16-year-old Runaway

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Police in Jamestown are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old runaway. The Jamestown Police Department, Juvenile Detectives, are looking for Deston Guyot. Guyot is described as a 5ft 9in tall white male that weighs approximately 110 pounds and has...
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Jamestown Manufacturer Suspends Operations, Laying Off Employees

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown manufacturer has suspended operations after over a decade in business and laid off most of their employees this week. Inscape, formerly Dowcraft, at 15 Tiffany Avenue in Jamestown, gave the news to their employees on Thursday just before noon. The Canadian...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Parents Struggle as Children’s Sports Expenses Grow

ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — With inflation affecting nearly everything these days, children’s sports is no exception. With gear, uniforms, team fees, and travel expenses requiring a small fortune each year, parents are struggling to balance their wallets with their kid’s sport. “So the season fees...
ERIE, PA
wesb.com

Two Salamanca Residents Arrested

Two Salamanca residents were arrested Tuesday afternoon. At 3:51, Salamanca Police charged 26-year-old Deven J. Redeye with felony grand larceny and arrested 19-year-old Elsie I. Redeye on five outstanding bench warrants. Deven and Elise were held for arraignment in city court.
SALAMANCA, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Four arrested in Chautauqua County drug busts

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Four people were arrested early Tuesday on drug charges following three search warrants in Jamestown, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office said. The search warrants were conducted at three separate locations on Beech Street, Charles Street and Cherry Street, where quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine were found at varying locations, as well […]
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy