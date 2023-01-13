On January 3rd, 2023, Seth Banks was sworn in as the District Attorney for Avery, Madison, Mitchell, Watauga, and Yancey Counties for his third full term. Assistant District Attorneys, Mr. Penn Dameron, Mr. Milton Fletcher, Ms. Haley Honeycutt, Mr. John Honeycutt, Mr. Jeremy Ingle, Ms. Caroline Jones, Ms. Jasmine McKinney, and Ms. Susan Red were also sworn in. The oaths were administered by the Honorable Greg Horne. Banks in a statement, "I am honored to serve as District Attorney for Avery, Madison, Mitchell, Watauga, and Yancey Counties. Over the past eight years, my staff and I have focused on prosecuting violent and habitual offenders, improved communication with victims and their families, and modernized office procedures through the use of technology. Our goal is to seek justice for victims of crime and ensure the safety of the people in these five counties. Moving forward, we are committed to continuing these efforts to make Avery, Madison, Mitchell, Watauga, and Yancey Counties great places to live, work, and raise a family."

YANCEY COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO