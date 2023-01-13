Read full article on original website
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Avery County, NC Jan 14th 2023
NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062-151515- Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Asheville,. Black Mountain, Candler, Robbinsville, Stecoah, Cullowhee,. Tuckasegee,...
Mountain Xpress
Bad news, good news: The Gospel According to Jerry
Less than 65 years before I was born, teaching a slave to read was punishable by flogging, jail or death in most Southern states. Even after emancipation, little was done to encourage the children of the former slaves to go to school. And despite various more recent efforts to address the achievement gap, the legacy of structural racism continues to be seen in our local schools today.
860wacb.com
New Helipad Completed At Frye Regional Medical Center In Hickory
After several months of planning, construction and staff education, Frye Regional Medical Center has a new rooftop helipad, technically two helipads, located on the top floor of the hospital’s parking garage on North Center Street in Hickory. The medical center’s new helipad meets or exceeds all local and state...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey Sheriff’s Office Now Certified Sensory Inclusive Location
Yancey County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with KultureCity to become Certified Sensory Inclusive. This new initiative aims to help our staff become more accepting and inclusive of people with invisible disabilities that include autism, PTSD, traumatic brain injury, Alzheimer’s and more. Every Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, as well...
Go Blue Ridge
Seth Banks sworn in for his Third Term as District Attorney
On January 3rd, 2023, Seth Banks was sworn in as the District Attorney for Avery, Madison, Mitchell, Watauga, and Yancey Counties for his third full term. Assistant District Attorneys, Mr. Penn Dameron, Mr. Milton Fletcher, Ms. Haley Honeycutt, Mr. John Honeycutt, Mr. Jeremy Ingle, Ms. Caroline Jones, Ms. Jasmine McKinney, and Ms. Susan Red were also sworn in. The oaths were administered by the Honorable Greg Horne. Banks in a statement, "I am honored to serve as District Attorney for Avery, Madison, Mitchell, Watauga, and Yancey Counties. Over the past eight years, my staff and I have focused on prosecuting violent and habitual offenders, improved communication with victims and their families, and modernized office procedures through the use of technology. Our goal is to seek justice for victims of crime and ensure the safety of the people in these five counties. Moving forward, we are committed to continuing these efforts to make Avery, Madison, Mitchell, Watauga, and Yancey Counties great places to live, work, and raise a family."
Go Blue Ridge
Construction update for Bridge Project on Highway 105
Anyone traveling on Highway 105 specifically between Banner Elk, Valle Crucis and Boone will know about the bridge expansion project between mile marker 6.2 and 6.8. Construction is happening more and more during high traffic hours. Road closures can be expected intermittently from 11AM to 2PM on weekdays. The average wait time during operations can be anywhere from 15 to 30 minutes. Some operations for this project include blasting. Contractors are currently hauling material from the job site which should minimize traffic impacts until blasting resumes. We will inform you as more information becomes available.
blueridgecountry.com
Curios: Twin Poplars - 1737 Tribal Settlement?
Legend has it that after a weeklong battle, the Catawba and Cherokee tribes settled a territorial dispute and joined two trees to commemorate the peace. Along the headwaters of North Carolina’s Catawba River in northern Caldwell County, you could blink and miss the small Warrior Gap community completely. Not to mention two Siamese poplar trees, locally referred to as the Twin Poplars.
abc11.com
$10 lottery ticket leads to nearly $500,000 prize for North Carolina man
ASHEVILLE, N.C. -- What started off as a $10 lottery ticket ended up being a nearly $500,000 prize for a man from Asheville. A press release from the North Carolina Education Lottery says Stephen Hinson stopped by Sav-Mor on Patton Avenue on Jan. 2 and picked up a Big Bucks Bingo ticket.
Mount Airy News
Gettin’ ready for the big snow?
Editor’s Note: Reader Diary is a periodic column written by local residents, Surry County natives, and readers of The Mount Airy News. If you have a submission for Reader Diary, email it to John Peters at jpeters@mtairynews.com. It’s gonna’ snow. After a couple of cold sunny days...
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in North Carolina
Neon signage, cake display boxes, and always open late—you can't discuss American dining history without mentioning the diner. You can find a diner in just about every corner of North Carolina. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in NC that is a winning favorite.
Mount Airy News
Surry County divorces
– Dena Howlett and Curtis Howlett; granted on Jan. 5. – Stacy York and Amber York; granted on Jan. 5. – Maria Yolanda Raya and Pedro Antonio Gonzalez-Sanchez; granted on Jan. 5. – Roger Clayton Wall and Beth Ellen Sumner-Wall; granted on Jan. 5. – Ronald Fred Wood and Deborah...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In North Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in North Carolina.
Mount Airy News
Neighbors don’t want road closed
The view from Abe Mayes Road, near the intersection of Wolfe Road, looking toward the southwest and HG Lewis Road. This part of the paved roadway, and the bridge seen, are still maintained by the state. In this NC Department of Transportation map the blue roads denote ones that are...
Woman injured after falling on waterfall hiking trail
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman has been rescued after falling on a waterfall hiking trail in Butler, Tennessee. The rescue happened at Twisting Falls in the Elk Mills area of Carter County around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Carter County Rescue coordinator John Burleson told News Channel 11 the woman was in her mid-60s, […]
WLOS.com
Four fugitives arrested on outstanding warrants in north Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Four fugitives wanted on open warrants for unrelated crimes were arrested Wednesday, Jan. 11 by Asheville Police Department detectives and officers. Detectives and officers were conducting crime prevention measures in north Asheville and took four people into custody at the same location, a spokesperson for APD said.
Woman hit, killed by vehicle in Catawba County, troopers say
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning in Catawba County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. It happened along East Maiden Road off of U.S. Highway 321 just after 6 a.m., which is just north of Lincolnton. The road was closed as investigators canvassed the scene.
Snow hits NC mountains on Saturday morning; freezing morning temperatures ahead
(WGHP) — A number of people in the NC mountains woke up to snowfall Saturday morning! Ashe County saw the most measurable snowfall in the FOX8 viewing area, picking up around 2 inches. Weather across the Piedmont Triad The highest snowfall totals in the state were in Yancey County, picking up between 15 and 24 […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Body Found Along Road In Catawba County Identified
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The body found along Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street in Newton has been identified as Emily King, 42. Her cause of death remains under investigation. King’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the...
Taylorsville Times
Taylorsville woman dies in collision
A local woman lost her life Tuesday when her car collided with a dump truck. On Tuesday, January 10, at approximately 6:05 a.m., the NC State Highway Patrol responded to and investigated a fatal collision in Alexander County on NC 127 near Willie McLeod Road, according to Trooper Christopher M. Casey of the N.C. State Highway Patrol.
qcnews.com
23-year-old son sought in father’s death at Troutman home
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 23-year-old son is being sought for his father’s death in a Saturday homicide investigation in Troutman, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign...
