NFL Fans Are Convinced The NFL Is Rigged After Trevor Lawrence’s Postgame Interview
Incase you missed it, the Jacksonville Jaguars put together one of the most thrilling come from behind wins in NFL playoff history on Saturday night. At one point, the Jags were down 27-0 against the Los Angeles Chargers on top of four interceptions thrown by quarterback Trevor Lawrence. However, Lawrence...
Seahawks reportedly made decision on Geno Smith's future
After an impressive season leading the team to the NFL playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to make re-signing Geno Smith to a multiyear deal a priority in the offseason. Ahead of the Seattle's playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks have...
Damar Hamlin is miraculously back with his Bills teammates already and he looks thrilled
Another incredible milestone in Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s recovery has been notched. Per a recent story on Bills linebacker Matt Milano’s Instagram page, Hamlin has rejoined his teammates in Orchard Park at the Buffalo team facility. It’s one of the most encouraging steps forward that Hamlin has...
Lions Should Be 'Livid' with NFL after Embarrassing Officiating
NFL officiating is under scrutiny again! Guess why?
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
Gesicki Gone? Tight End Addresses His Future
Miami Dolphins tight end Mike Gesicki is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March after playing on the franchise tag in 2022
BREAKING: Warren McClendon Declares For NFL Draft
Georgia's starting right tackle Warren McClendon has declared for the NFL Draft
Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers?
Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has interest from NFL teams, but that interest apparently is not reciprocated. FOX Sports reporter Peter Schrager reported Saturday that Kingsbury has been contacted by “multiple teams” about becoming an offensive coordinator after the Cardinals fired him on Monday. Kingsbury, however, has made it clear he is not interested.... The post Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Panthers granted permission to interview Sean Payton
Payton has, as expected, drawn considerable interest from HC-needy teams this offseason as he contemplates a return to the sidelines, something which is not guaranteed to take place during this year’s cycle. He is still under contract to the Saints, however, which led to an expectation that the division-rival Panthers would not be a realistic contender to acquire him via trade.
Buccaneers activate C Ryan Jensen from IR
Just in time for Monday’s postseason game, the Buccaneers received a significant boost to their offensive line. The team announced that center Ryan Jensen has been activated from IR, putting him in line to make his season debut against the Cowboys. In a corresponding move, special teamer J.J. Russell has been waived.
Jadeveon Clowney apologizes to Myles Garrett over recent critique
Jadeveon Clowney made plenty of headlines recently with his remarks suggesting the Browns made a concerted effort on multiple occasions to give fellow edge rusher Myles Garrett favorable one-on-one matchups this season. The incident led to the 29-year-old being sent home for the season finale and provided a further sign that he will be playing elsewhere in 2023.
Browns to interview Eagles' Dennard Wilson for DC job
We can add another name to the list of Browns defensive coordinator candidates. The Browns are planning on interviewing Eagles defensive pass game coordinator Dennard Wilson for the job, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports (on Twitter). The interview is expected to take place today, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com (on Twitter).
Division rival coach is early favorite for Jets OC job
The early favorite appears to be Darrell Bevell. The Dolphins’ quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator represents the name mentioned most often for the Jets’ OC vacancy, Connor Hughes of SNY tweets. The 52-year-old is in his first season with Miami, but spent the previous 15 campaigns as...
Falcons request DC interviews with Brian Flores, Al Holcomb
Flores has received interest in multiple coaching opportunities this offseason, including a recent interview with the Browns for their DC position. A move to Cleveland would represent a step up in title relative to his current arrangement in Pittsburgh, though the 41-year-old played a more sizeable role on Mike Tomlin‘s staff than an average position coach, of course.
NFL fans crushed the refs for gifting the Bills a controversial game-icing first down
Seemingly against all odds, the Miami Dolphins went into Western New York on Sunday and gave the Buffalo Bills all they could handle. Even with backup Skylar Thompson at the helm of the Dolphins’ offense — who played an admirable game in his own right — the Dolphins never stopped coming.
Texans owner addresses HC search
The latter was fired during the 2020 season and replaced on an interim basis by Romeo Crennel. That led to an underwhelming stint with David Culley last year, and then the unorthodox process by which Smith was installed as head coach after serving as the team’s defensive coordinator. Overall, the Texans have gone 11-38-1 over the past three years and have plenty of roster holes to fill as they continue their rebuild.
