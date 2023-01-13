ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Seahawks reportedly made decision on Geno Smith's future

After an impressive season leading the team to the NFL playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to make re-signing Geno Smith to a multiyear deal a priority in the offseason. Ahead of the Seattle's playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks have...
SEATTLE, WA
People

Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation

A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Larry Brown Sports

Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers?

Former Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury has interest from NFL teams, but that interest apparently is not reciprocated. FOX Sports reporter Peter Schrager reported Saturday that Kingsbury has been contacted by “multiple teams” about becoming an offensive coordinator after the Cardinals fired him on Monday. Kingsbury, however, has made it clear he is not interested.... The post Kliff Kingsbury turning down coaching offers? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Pro Football Rumors

Panthers granted permission to interview Sean Payton

Payton has, as expected, drawn considerable interest from HC-needy teams this offseason as he contemplates a return to the sidelines, something which is not guaranteed to take place during this year’s cycle. He is still under contract to the Saints, however, which led to an expectation that the division-rival Panthers would not be a realistic contender to acquire him via trade.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pro Football Rumors

Buccaneers activate C Ryan Jensen from IR

Just in time for Monday’s postseason game, the Buccaneers received a significant boost to their offensive line. The team announced that center Ryan Jensen has been activated from IR, putting him in line to make his season debut against the Cowboys. In a corresponding move, special teamer J.J. Russell has been waived.
TAMPA, FL
Pro Football Rumors

Browns to interview Eagles' Dennard Wilson for DC job

We can add another name to the list of Browns defensive coordinator candidates. The Browns are planning on interviewing Eagles defensive pass game coordinator Dennard Wilson for the job, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports (on Twitter). The interview is expected to take place today, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com (on Twitter).
CLEVELAND, OH
Pro Football Rumors

Division rival coach is early favorite for Jets OC job

The early favorite appears to be Darrell Bevell. The Dolphins’ quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator represents the name mentioned most often for the Jets’ OC vacancy, Connor Hughes of SNY tweets. The 52-year-old is in his first season with Miami, but spent the previous 15 campaigns as...
Pro Football Rumors

Falcons request DC interviews with Brian Flores, Al Holcomb

Flores has received interest in multiple coaching opportunities this offseason, including a recent interview with the Browns for their DC position. A move to Cleveland would represent a step up in title relative to his current arrangement in Pittsburgh, though the 41-year-old played a more sizeable role on Mike Tomlin‘s staff than an average position coach, of course.
ATLANTA, GA
Pro Football Rumors

Texans owner addresses HC search

The latter was fired during the 2020 season and replaced on an interim basis by Romeo Crennel. That led to an underwhelming stint with David Culley last year, and then the unorthodox process by which Smith was installed as head coach after serving as the team’s defensive coordinator. Overall, the Texans have gone 11-38-1 over the past three years and have plenty of roster holes to fill as they continue their rebuild.
HOUSTON, TX
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

