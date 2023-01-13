Read full article on original website
Gov. Parson proposes $859M to expand I-70 through Missouri
(The Center Square) – Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's proposed budget includes almost a billion dollars to rebuild and expand I-70 from St. Louis to Kansas City. “To those who say we can’t afford it, I say we can’t afford not to,” Parson said during his State of the State address at the capitol on Wednesday.
Advocates, providers scramble as Missouri’s new homelessness law goes into effect
Audra Youmans says most people living on the streets of St. Louis have nowhere else to go. As a volunteer and advocate with St. Louis Winter Outreach, she made over 40 calls to the city’s referral service for homeless shelters last year — recording and compiling a video to demonstrate the problem.
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Missouri
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Missouri using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Thrashing trash: In East St. Louis, volunteers work to clean up their community
EAST ST. LOUIS — Sixty years ago, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. wrote that life’s most persistent and urgent question is: “What are you doing for others?”. JD Dixon had a good answer Sunday morning. The Belleville activist and more than a dozen others spread...
