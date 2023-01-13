Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store opening another new location in TennesseeKristen WaltersNashville, TN
10 Nashville Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyNashville, TN
Popular burger chain to invest $125 million in new corporate office in Franklin and open locations across TennesseeAsh JurbergFranklin, TN
First Person Experience: I Regret Booking a Round Trip with Frontier Airlines out of Nashville, My Review With UpdatesZack LoveNashville, TN
The richest person in Nashville, TennesseeLuay RahilNashville, TN
Related
WSMV
Water outage reported in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — A water outage is being reported in Clarksville as Clarksville Gas & Water repairs a water main leak at the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. The city says the Ashland Hills area from the intersection of Madison Street and Holly Circle...
WSMV
Mandatory water restrictions in Clarksville after water main break
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville residents are under mandatory water restrictions while utility crews work to repair a water main break. There is a 30-inch water transmission line break near the intersection of Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive. Crews are on site making repairs. Mark Riggins, general manager...
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Several Chances of Rain this Week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple rounds of rain will move through the Mid State this week. The first round comes today!. Clouds have been increasing and thickening since this morning, and that’s ahead of some showers that will develop throughout the rest of the afternoon. Expect some showers to overspread the area from West to East, and those will be on-and-off through this evening. Highs today will top out in the middle to upper 50s.
WSMV
Customer loses $9,800 after paying electric bill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - When the call came into Nashville Electric Service’s customer service line, it was pretty routine at first. “Thanks for calling, this is Raven, who am I speaking with?” asked the representative. “My mother’s NES check was intercepted,” the caller said. “We need to alert...
Outdoor string lights spark house fire in Clarksville
A family is displaced following a house fire that occurred at a home in Clarksville early Sunday morning.
wgnsradio.com
Wade Hays Says, "Toot's Is Reducing Prices"!
(MURFREESBORO) Toot’s Good Food & Fun restaurants sets out to ease the cost of eating out with lower prices, and no increases on its new 2023 Menu!. Toot’s Owner Wade Hays explains, “After being in business for 38 years this year, we certainly have learned not to take anything for granted. I was not able to lower all menu offerings, because the cost on a lot of our products is actually still increasing. However--where we can, we’ve decided to pass on renegotiated contract pricing to our customers as well as re-evaluate our previous increases now that supply chain issues have improved!”
WSMV
First Alert: Rain returns next week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -What beautiful way to end the weekend with sunshine and slightly milder air. Change comes next week as the temperatures warm up the chance of rain increases. TONIGHT. Tonight a few more clouds return to the mid-state with the low dipping to the mid 30s. TWO WAVES...
I-24 reopens in Rutherford County after investigation into possible explosives
Motorists ran into delays along Interstate 24 in Rutherford County for several hours on Sunday after an out-of-state driver reported possible explosives in his vehicle.
wgnsradio.com
RCSO Investigation Shuts-Down I-24 Sunday PM
No explosives were found after an out-of-state driver reported possible explosives in his vehicle Sunday evening on Interstate 24, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office reported. The driver was found parked on I-24 near the Buchanan Road exit. Sheriff’s Sgt. Brandon Cisek said the man indicated there might be explosives in...
WSMV
Missing Nashville man found safe
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) canceled a Silver Alert for a missing Nashville man after he was located safely on Monday morning. The TBI issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old James Claybrooks Sr. early Monday morning after he went missing on Sunday. Claybrooks has a medical condition that likely made it difficult for him to find his own way home, safely.
WSMV
Silver Alert issued for missing Nashville man
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man out of Nashville on Monday. The TBI issued a Silver Alert for 70-year-old James Claybrooks Sr. on Monday and believes he has a medical condition that could make it difficult for him to find his own way home, safely.
WSMV
Coldest night of the year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Another cold night ahead but things start to warm up tomorrow afternoon and continue to get warmer next week, however rain will return. Mostly clear sky this evening with some high clouds moving in overnight. The low will be the coldest so far this month, so that means 2023 too, dipping to the mid 20s.
Neighbors pushing for noise ordinance due to disturbances from Middle TN church
Neighbors are pushing for a noise ordinance in Wilson County after dozens of complaints were called in against a local church.
Multiple fires spark within 48 hours across Middle TN, leaving homes unlivable
The State Fire Marshal's Office has now rolled out a new initiative to keep people safe before they even move into their homes.
WSMV
Antioch townhome fire residents didn’t pay electric bill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People in an Antioch community are without a home after a massive fire Friday morning. One man was sent to the hospital after he jumped from a unit on Lenox Creekside Drive. The Nashville Fire Department says the flames broke out in a middle unit and...
WSMV
MLK March returns in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Interdenominational Ministers Fellowship (IMF) is holding the 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. March in Nashville on Monday morning after a three-year hiatus because of COVID-19. All Nashvillians are invited to join the celebration, which begins at Jefferson Street Baptist Church and continues with a convocation at the Gentry Center.
WSMV
A Dry & Sunny Weekend On Tap
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After light snow showers yesterday, expect drier conditions today and eventually some sunshine!. Plenty of clouds will stick around for the first half of the day, and it will be cold. By this afternoon, sunshine can be expected and temperatures will only rise into the 40s today so it will be chilly. You’ll need that jacket throughout the entirety of the day.
Major grocery store opening another new location in Tennessee
A major supermarket chain is opening another new store location in Tennessee this week. Read on to learn more about their grand opening event. On Friday, January 20, 2023, Sprouts Farmers Market will be celebrating the grand opening of its newest Tennessee grocery store location in Nashville, according to the company's website.
WSMV
No explosive devices found after Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, THP investigate on I-24
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office investigated an incident on Interstate 24 on Sunday evening. Interstate 24 between South Church Street, Buchanan Road, and Epps Mill Road was closed for the investigation. Officials were called to the scene after there were reports an out-of-state driver had...
Comments / 0