2 Freeport teens seriously hurt in Barry County crash
THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two Freeport teens are seriously hurt after a crash in Barry County Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened at roughly 7 a.m. in Thornapple Township. We’re told a Chevy Tahoe drove south along Bender Road when it left the road and...
KDPS: 'suspicious device' in downtown Kzoo is weighted exercise vest
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Wednesday morning, authorities in Kalamazoo responded to reports of a man in the downtown area wearing a “suspicious device on his chest.”. Around 10 am, someone called 911, saying a man was wearing a vest that seemed to be carrying explosives. The Kalamazoo Department...
Kalamazoo Man Breaks Into Downtown Courthouse
During the past weekend, one Kalamazoo man decided that he had some unfinished business at the courthouse and decided to take measures into his own hands which eventually led to his arrest. Considering he was arrested on Friday morning he had to sit in the County jail all weekend thinking about his actions.
Sgt. Proxmire's K9 finds new home
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Sgt. Ryan Proxmire’s K9 has found a new home a year and a half after the late sergeant’s death. Sergeant Proxmire was shot and killed while in pursuit with a suspect in August 2021. Ryker, Proxmire’s K9, was less than harmonious with Proxmire’s other...
18-year-old arrested after several Kalamazoo homes hit by gunfire
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety arrested an 18-year-old after reports of several homes hit by gunfire.
Juveniles detained after firing BB guns at Sturgis homes
STURGIS, Mich. — Several juveniles had been detained in Sturgis following reports of shots being fired into a home this weekend. The Sturgis Department of Public Safety (SDPS) says the incident occurred Sunday night on South Fourth Street. We’re told multiple homes were damaged with BB gun pellets in...
Theo & Stacys closing, a dive team searches, two juveniles arrested, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Theo & Stacy's to close after 50 years serving Kalamazoo. A Kalamazoo restaurant has announced that they are closing their doors. For 50 years, Theo & Stacy's has been a downtown staple. In a Facebook...
1 in hospital after Kalamazoo shooting
One person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound Saturday night, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.
Driver dies after crashing into tree in Calhoun County
A 72-year-old woman died after crashing her car into a tree in Calhoun County. Her name has not yet been released.
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested on fraud charges in another state
A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested on fraud charges. Catrice Lockett was arrested in Georgia.
Elkhart man arrested after alleged burglary of Smokes store in Goshen
An Elkhart man has been arrested, accused of breaking into a tobacco store in Goshen. Police were called around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, to the Smokes store in the 4000 block of Elkhart Road after receiving notice of an alarm. On scene, officers found a broken glass front...
Deputies: 60-year-old dead in crash south of Lowell
A man died in a crash south of Lowell Friday night, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office:
Mother, 3 kids killed in Indiana house fire
FREMONT, Ind. — A mother and her three children were killed Saturday morning in a northern Indiana house fire. Firefighters were called to Fremont at around 5 a.m. for a fire at a home in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters found a woman and three children...
One injured in two-vehicle crash due to alleged distracted driving
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:14 a.m. on US Highway 20, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The collision was between a 2015 Dodge Caravan and a 2006 Dodge Caravan. The driver of the 2015 model, a 25-year-old Goshen resident,...
Candlelight vigil to be held for missing Portage mother of 8
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A candlelight vigil is being held for the missing Portage mother of eight children on Sunday, January 15. Family members say the vigil is set to take place at Biggby Coffee on Sprinkle Road where the vehicle of Heather Kelley was found by police after she went missing on December 10.
Three Kalamazoo residents arrested for narcotics
Three Kalamazoo residents were arrested for narcotics on Thursday. A sergeant observed narcotics activities occurring in the 900 block of north Westnedge Avenue.
WATCH: Group in Kalamazoo calls for action on gun violence bills
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The End Gun Violence Michigan coalition held prayer vigils and press events across the state Wednesday in an effort to spur lawmakers into passing new legislation on gun violence. One of them took place in Kalamazoo Wednesday afternoon at First United Methodist Church. Watch the full...
Police: Suspect at large following Kentwood shooting
KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left one person shot in the leg Friday afternoon. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says the incident happened before 5:45 p.m. near Breton Road and Drummond Boulevard. We’re told police, alongside the Kentwood Fire Department, arrived...
Mother, 3 children dead following Indiana house fire
FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — A mother and her three children have died following a house fire in northeastern Indiana. The blaze in Fremont was reported about 5 a.m. Saturday and the victims were found minutes later by firefighters inside the burning home, state police said. They were pronounced dead at hospitals. A county coroner has […]
Multiple people hospitalized after Jackson County car crash
A collision of two cars on U.S. 127 north of Jackson injured four people on Saturday, MLive reports.
