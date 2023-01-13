ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox17

2 Freeport teens seriously hurt in Barry County crash

THORNAPPLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two Freeport teens are seriously hurt after a crash in Barry County Wednesday morning. Michigan State Police (MSP) says the crash happened at roughly 7 a.m. in Thornapple Township. We’re told a Chevy Tahoe drove south along Bender Road when it left the road and...
BARRY COUNTY, MI
Fox17

KDPS: 'suspicious device' in downtown Kzoo is weighted exercise vest

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — On Wednesday morning, authorities in Kalamazoo responded to reports of a man in the downtown area wearing a “suspicious device on his chest.”. Around 10 am, someone called 911, saying a man was wearing a vest that seemed to be carrying explosives. The Kalamazoo Department...
KALAMAZOO, MI
103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo Man Breaks Into Downtown Courthouse

During the past weekend, one Kalamazoo man decided that he had some unfinished business at the courthouse and decided to take measures into his own hands which eventually led to his arrest. Considering he was arrested on Friday morning he had to sit in the County jail all weekend thinking about his actions.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Sgt. Proxmire's K9 finds new home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Sgt. Ryan Proxmire’s K9 has found a new home a year and a half after the late sergeant’s death. Sergeant Proxmire was shot and killed while in pursuit with a suspect in August 2021. Ryker, Proxmire’s K9, was less than harmonious with Proxmire’s other...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Fox17

Juveniles detained after firing BB guns at Sturgis homes

STURGIS, Mich. — Several juveniles had been detained in Sturgis following reports of shots being fired into a home this weekend. The Sturgis Department of Public Safety (SDPS) says the incident occurred Sunday night on South Fourth Street. We’re told multiple homes were damaged with BB gun pellets in...
STURGIS, MI
WTHR

Mother, 3 kids killed in Indiana house fire

FREMONT, Ind. — A mother and her three children were killed Saturday morning in a northern Indiana house fire. Firefighters were called to Fremont at around 5 a.m. for a fire at a home in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters found a woman and three children...
FREMONT, IN
wkzo.com

Candlelight vigil to be held for missing Portage mother of 8

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A candlelight vigil is being held for the missing Portage mother of eight children on Sunday, January 15. Family members say the vigil is set to take place at Biggby Coffee on Sprinkle Road where the vehicle of Heather Kelley was found by police after she went missing on December 10.
PORTAGE, MI
Fox17

WATCH: Group in Kalamazoo calls for action on gun violence bills

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The End Gun Violence Michigan coalition held prayer vigils and press events across the state Wednesday in an effort to spur lawmakers into passing new legislation on gun violence. One of them took place in Kalamazoo Wednesday afternoon at First United Methodist Church. Watch the full...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Police: Suspect at large following Kentwood shooting

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Police are looking for the suspect in a shooting that left one person shot in the leg Friday afternoon. The Kentwood Police Department (KPD) says the incident happened before 5:45 p.m. near Breton Road and Drummond Boulevard. We’re told police, alongside the Kentwood Fire Department, arrived...
KENTWOOD, MI
WEHT/WTVW

Mother, 3 children dead following Indiana house fire

FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — A mother and her three children have died following a house fire in northeastern Indiana. The blaze in Fremont was reported about 5 a.m. Saturday and the victims were found minutes later by firefighters inside the burning home, state police said. They were pronounced dead at hospitals. A county coroner has […]
FREMONT, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy