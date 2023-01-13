ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pgh Hockey Now

Source: Penguins Talking Trade with Minnesota

Six weeks ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild are talking trade. Over the weekend, a source with direct knowledge told Pittsburgh Hockey Now that Penguins GM Ron Hextall’s trade discussions have included talks with the Minnesota Wild. The conversations have been confined to higher levels of the organizations.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

NHL Morning Skate for January 15

* The League's newest franchise achieved an NHL-first by sweeping their seven-game road trip. * Alex Ovechkin isn't done making NHL history - he scored Saturday to move into a tie with a longtime Capitals forward atop the League's all-time list for most 30-goal seasons. * Patrik Laine accounted for...
CBS Denver

Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game

Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)Denver; Monday, 3 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win.Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games and a 21-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have a 17-6-2 record when scoring at least three goals.Detroit is 18-16-7 overall and 7-7-4 on the road. The Red Wings are 17-5-4 when scoring three or more goals.The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.TOP...
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Revisiting the Kevin Bieksa Trade from the Canucks to the Ducks

Kevin Bieksa is one of the most interesting of today’s hockey analysts. He’s widely knowledgeable in hockey because he was a top-flight defenseman for both the Vancouver Canucks and later the Anaheim Ducks. In addition to being an interesting personality, Bieksa is also a smart guy. As a...
ANAHEIM, CA
Athlon Sports

Look: Damar Hamlin Makes Return To Bills' Facility

Seemingly every time the NFL world gets an update about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, it brings good news. That wonderful trend continued Saturday.  A picture posted to Instagram by Bills safety Matt Milano appears to show Hamlin back in the team's practice facility for the first time ...
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse Crunch defeat Utica Comets, 5-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Utica Comets, 5-1, today at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch are now on a three-game winning streak as they advance to 16-13-2-3 on the season and 3-0-0-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets. Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt...
SYRACUSE, NY
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canadiens' Jake Evans suffers lower-body Injury

One of the interesting developments recently for the Montreal Canadiens has been the play of Jake Evans. The 26-year-old forward has taken over the second-line center role and was receiving more minutes than he has seen through most of his career. The top eight ice times of his seasons have all been since the start of December, with a 19-minute effort coming just two nights ago in a win against the Nashville Predators.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Foligno vs Simmonds In Instant Fight of The Year Candidate

Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno and Toronto Maple Leafs winger Wayne Simmonds kicked off the much-anticipated Atlantic Division match Saturday night at TD Garden with an instant fight of the year candidate. In what sadly has become the norm in the NHL, a solid, clean hit by Simmonds on Boston...
BOSTON, MA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Canucks, Andrei Kuzmenko working on extension

While most of the headlines from today’s news conference with Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford will be about the “major surgery” coming up for the roster, or the lame-duck status of Bruce Boudreau, there was at least one nugget of positive news for fans. Rutherford said that...
Yardbarker

Wild hand Coyotes 8th straight loss, 2-1

Mats Zuccarello and Frederick Gaudreau scored 51 seconds apart in the second period to fuel the host Minnesota Wild to a 2-1 victory over the reeling Arizona Coyotes on Saturday in St. Paul, Minn. Gaudreau also did his part in the faceoff circle, winning 13 of 18 draws. Joel Eriksson...
SAINT PAUL, MN
Yardbarker

Eeli Tolvanen Finally Finding His Fit With the Seattle Kraken

As NHL fans, we often hear the common phrase, “he needs a change of scenery” when talking about a struggling player. In many of these cases, that isn’t the solution to these struggles, instead becomes just another place where a player fails to meet expectations. In other...
SEATTLE, WA
Pro Hockey Rumors

Pro Hockey Rumors

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.

 https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy