Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Three New York Police Departments to Get $1.5 Million in Funding for Federal Pilot ProjectJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Related
Source: Penguins Talking Trade with Minnesota
Six weeks ahead of the NHL trade deadline, the Pittsburgh Penguins and Minnesota Wild are talking trade. Over the weekend, a source with direct knowledge told Pittsburgh Hockey Now that Penguins GM Ron Hextall’s trade discussions have included talks with the Minnesota Wild. The conversations have been confined to higher levels of the organizations.
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 15
* The League's newest franchise achieved an NHL-first by sweeping their seven-game road trip. * Alex Ovechkin isn't done making NHL history - he scored Saturday to move into a tie with a longtime Capitals forward atop the League's all-time list for most 30-goal seasons. * Patrik Laine accounted for...
Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)Denver; Monday, 3 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win.Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games and a 21-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have a 17-6-2 record when scoring at least three goals.Detroit is 18-16-7 overall and 7-7-4 on the road. The Red Wings are 17-5-4 when scoring three or more goals.The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.TOP...
Predators Goaltender Juuse Saros Named to 2023 NHL All-Star Game
As announced by the National Hockey League on ESPN this week, Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros has been named to the Central Division roster for the 2023 NHL All-Star Game. This is Saros’ second career nod to an NHL All-Star Game roster after he was chosen to represent the Predators...
Yardbarker
Revisiting the Kevin Bieksa Trade from the Canucks to the Ducks
Kevin Bieksa is one of the most interesting of today’s hockey analysts. He’s widely knowledgeable in hockey because he was a top-flight defenseman for both the Vancouver Canucks and later the Anaheim Ducks. In addition to being an interesting personality, Bieksa is also a smart guy. As a...
Getting to know Damar Hamlin through his Buffalo barber
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin is just one of the guys when he enters Signature Cutz on Main Street in Buffalo. It's where he gets his hair dreaded on top with a fade on the side and a signature point on the back. Barber and owner Kenny Harris, like...
Damar Hamlin is miraculously back with his Bills teammates already and he looks thrilled
Another incredible milestone in Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s recovery has been notched. Per a recent story on Bills linebacker Matt Milano’s Instagram page, Hamlin has rejoined his teammates in Orchard Park at the Buffalo team facility. It’s one of the most encouraging steps forward that Hamlin has...
Look: Damar Hamlin Makes Return To Bills' Facility
Seemingly every time the NFL world gets an update about Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, it brings good news. That wonderful trend continued Saturday. A picture posted to Instagram by Bills safety Matt Milano appears to show Hamlin back in the team's practice facility for the first time ...
Syracuse Crunch defeat Utica Comets, 5-1
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch defeated the Utica Comets, 5-1, today at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The Crunch are now on a three-game winning streak as they advance to 16-13-2-3 on the season and 3-0-0-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets. Crunch goaltender Hugo Alnefelt...
Canadiens' Jake Evans suffers lower-body Injury
One of the interesting developments recently for the Montreal Canadiens has been the play of Jake Evans. The 26-year-old forward has taken over the second-line center role and was receiving more minutes than he has seen through most of his career. The top eight ice times of his seasons have all been since the start of December, with a 19-minute effort coming just two nights ago in a win against the Nashville Predators.
Yardbarker
Foligno vs Simmonds In Instant Fight of The Year Candidate
Boston Bruins winger Nick Foligno and Toronto Maple Leafs winger Wayne Simmonds kicked off the much-anticipated Atlantic Division match Saturday night at TD Garden with an instant fight of the year candidate. In what sadly has become the norm in the NHL, a solid, clean hit by Simmonds on Boston...
Canucks, Andrei Kuzmenko working on extension
While most of the headlines from today’s news conference with Vancouver Canucks president Jim Rutherford will be about the “major surgery” coming up for the roster, or the lame-duck status of Bruce Boudreau, there was at least one nugget of positive news for fans. Rutherford said that...
Yardbarker
Wild hand Coyotes 8th straight loss, 2-1
Mats Zuccarello and Frederick Gaudreau scored 51 seconds apart in the second period to fuel the host Minnesota Wild to a 2-1 victory over the reeling Arizona Coyotes on Saturday in St. Paul, Minn. Gaudreau also did his part in the faceoff circle, winning 13 of 18 draws. Joel Eriksson...
Sharks listening to calls about star defenseman Erik Karlsson
It has been an incredible first half for Erik Karlsson. The two-time Norris Trophy winner has 56 points through 44 games, and leads the entire league in even-strength scoring. He’s healthy, playing more than 25 minutes a game, and looks a lot more like the player that the San Jose Sharks paid for in 2018.
The Sabres look to break their three-game losing streak in Nashville.
Roman Josi is one of the elite defensemen in the NHL, but he’s 14 points behind Rasmus Dahlin and has played two more games. Dahlin has nine points in his last five games.
How to Watch the Detroit Red Wings vs. Colorado Avalanche - NHL (1/16/23) | Channel, Stream, Preview
Following a disappointing loss to one of the worst teams in the league, the Detroit Red Wings will try and get back on the winning track Monday afternoon against the defending Stanley Cup Champions, the Colorado Avalanche. After taking down the Toronto Maple Leafs last Thursday, the Red Wings had...
Maple Leafs announce Nick Robertson, Mac Hollowell underwent surgery
The Toronto Maple Leafs have announced that Nick Robertson and Mac Hollowell have both undergone surgery. Robertson’s procedure was to his shoulder and will keep him out for the next six months. Hollowell had a procedure on a fractured kneecap and will be out a minimum of 12 weeks.
Makar, MacKinnon each score twice as Avs beat Red Wings 6-3
DENVER (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche have scored 13 goals over their last two games, with just about everyone chipping in, too. Just like that, the defending Stanley Cup champions are feeling right back to their high-speed, high-scoring and highly confident ways. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each scored...
Yardbarker
Eeli Tolvanen Finally Finding His Fit With the Seattle Kraken
As NHL fans, we often hear the common phrase, “he needs a change of scenery” when talking about a struggling player. In many of these cases, that isn’t the solution to these struggles, instead becomes just another place where a player fails to meet expectations. In other...
Blue Jackets hopeful Alexandre Texier will return next season
There was some surprise when it was announced that Blue Jackets winger Alexandre Texier would play this season in Switzerland instead of Columbus at his request to play closer to his family. GM Jarmo Kekalainen told Brian Hedger of the Columbus Dispatch that he’s hopeful that the 23-year-old will be...
Pro Hockey Rumors
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
314K+
Views
ABOUT
Pro Hockey Rumors delivers the latest news on NHL trades and free agency, with new material 365 days a year.https://www.prohockeyrumors.com/
Comments / 0