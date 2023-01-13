We reported at the beginning of the year that Cole Ellis, A 14-year-old boy, died in a tragic tractor accident while doing farm work. The community has rallied together to help the Ellis Family through this difficult time. Andrew, and Liane Ellis, Cole's parents, are using the different donations given to their family to create a memorial scholarship in Cole’s name. I spoke with Watauga County School Superintendent Scott Elliot regarding this fund as well as how people can donate and what the money will be used for. He said that anyone willing to donate to the scholarship fund can do so by dropping of their donation at any North Carolina State Employee's Credit Union. You can also donate to the FFA program at Cove Creek School where Cole was President of the Agricultural Program. Superintendent Elliot said "It is uplifting the way this community has come together to support Cole’s Family."

WATAUGA COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO