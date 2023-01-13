ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Montana

Montana is the fourth largest state and the 44th most populated state in the United States of America. The state shares a border with South Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, and North Dakota. Montana is so mountainous that its name originates from the Spanish word for mountain. The state boasts of vast deposits of natural and mineral resources, but these are not the only reason people call it the Treasure State. For those who enjoy the outdoors and the water, Montana also prides itself on its several water bodies, including Fort Peck Lake, the largest man-made lake in Montana. Read on to discover all you need to know about this lake, including its location, size, and the animals that live in it.
MONTANA STATE
oilcity.news

Casper resident Teka Perry crowned Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — After a series of interviews, Casper resident Teka Perry was crowned the 2023 Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming on Saturday and will serve as an advocate and spokesperson for disabled people across and beyond Wyoming in the coming year. “It’s exciting,” Perry said. “I’m really looking forward to...
CASPER, WY
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Details, fears emerge during Northwest Colorado forum concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming

As officials representing federal and Wyoming state agencies answer questions and collect public comments for a proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming, a forum this week in Craig revealed fears over aridification, human traffic, effects on wildlife and more. An overview of the proposed West Fork Battle Creek Reservoir project details...
WYOMING STATE
NBCMontana

Crashes create hazards on I-90, U.S. 212

MISSOULA, Mont. — There are a few road hazards reported on Montana roadways this morning. 0.25 mile east of Nine Mile Road-Exit 82 (between Huson and Ninemile)- Crash in the passing lane with lane blocked eastbound until further notice. MDT reports the following on U.S. 212:. 7 miles west...
MONTANA STATE
montanaoutdoor.com

Eight Montanans to compete in Idaho sled dog race

CASCADE, Idaho (Jan. 9, 2023) — The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is returning to the West Central Mountains of Idaho this month during the 2023 McCall Winter Carnival. Celebrating its fifth year, the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge features world-class mushers. It is the only 300-mile Yukon Quest qualifier in the lower 48 and one of only three such events for the Iditarod in the contiguous continental U.S. The Iditarod and the Yukon Quest are considered the longest and the toughest sled dog races in the world.
MCCALL, ID
K2 Radio

Wyoming’s Worst White Knuckle Winter Roads

I know that no matter what areas I pick for this post, somebody will think of someplace worse. So I'm just looking at some of Wyoming's major cross state routs and pointing out what are commonly the worst, each winter. Worse will be defined by, ice on the roads, including...
WYOMING STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature

HELENA, Mont. - Mallerie Stromswold has announced she is resigning from the Montana Legislature due to health reasons. “Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don't take lightly. The people I've met along this journey taught me so much, and I've developed many friendships I'll keep with me throughout my life,” Stromswold wrote in a statement.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Is This The Best Bucket List Restaurant in Montana?

If you could have the perfect meal in Montana, would this be the place you would choose?. When people think of a bucket list, they think of things they want to do in their lifetime, ranging from activities to experiences to food. People choose what they want to experience in their life. Many folks come to Montana for bucket list items like skiing, snowboarding, or visiting national parks. I would prefer to have an incredibly delicious meal.
MONTANA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Another round of winter weather on the way for much of Nebraska

HASTINGS, Neb. -- Over 70 percent of Nebraska is gearing up for winter weather once again, with 67 of the state's 93 counties under a winter storm watch until late Wednesday. The watch goes into effect Tuesday evening, with up to 10 inches of snow possible in some parts of the state.
NEBRASKA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislators Say No To $40 Million Expense To Build Bike Routes And Paths In State

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that sought $40 million from the state’s General Fund for a grant program to build safe pedestrian and bicycle routes, as well as more soft-surface trails throughout Wyoming, was narrowly defeated Thursday despite arguments from proponents that the projects would improve safety and could help quickly pay for themselves by increasing tourism.
WYOMING STATE
AM 1450 KMMS

SNOW: 6″ Possible in Bozeman Area Mountains by Noon Monday

Southwest Montana counties are in for another round of snow, with 4" to 6" falling in the higher elevations and 1" to 3" inches slated for the valleys by Monday afternoon. Even though only a few inches are predicted for the valleys of southwest Montana, travel may be difficult at times. Slick and/or slushy roadways are to be expected so allow for additional morning commute times.
BOZEMAN, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

8 Exclusive Montana Events You Don’t Want to Miss in 2023

It's the start of a new year, and it's a great time to start planning all of your summer adventures. Here are a few events in Montana that you don't want to miss this year. Montana is full of fun unique events that you can't find anywhere else in the world. You can experience a lot of different things without leaving the state. There have already been a lot of events announced for 2023 in Montana, and there's more to come.
MONTANA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Region's next winter storm forecast to hit this week

CHAPPELL - Heavy snow is possible across portions of western and north-central Nebraska this week, according to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. There is still uncertainty in the track of this system which could impact where the heaviest snowfall occurs, but the weather service says four to eight inches could be possible in Sidney, Kimball, Bridgeport, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, and Pine Bluffs. Five to 10 inches of snow is forecast for Sterling and Julesburg.
NEBRASKA STATE

