cowboystatedaily.com
Well, That Was Quick: Resolution To Ban Electric Vehicles In Wyoming Dies In Committee
A Wyoming Senate resolution to phase out electric vehicles in Wyoming has died. If it had passed the full Legislature, Senate Joint Resolution 4 would have made it a goal that the sale of new electric vehicles (EV) in the state be phased out by 2035.
cowboystatedaily.com
Multiple Deaths, Skyrocketing Costs, Overflows: The History Of Wyoming’s Original Boysen Dam
Asmus Boysen was a dreamer. Born in Skanderup, Denmark, around 1868, he made his way to America as a youngster and settled in Illinois. When he was 21, he married and moved to Iowa, where he became a millionaire investor in real estate and banking.
cowboystatedaily.com
Citizen Rescuers Were Trapped In Cab Of Vehicle At Keyhole When Plunged Through Ice
When Mark Caughlan took over as chief ranger for Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails, he began scheduling trainings for rangers across the Cowboy State. One of those sessions – for ice water rescues – became even more relevant in...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Montana
Montana is the fourth largest state and the 44th most populated state in the United States of America. The state shares a border with South Dakota, Wyoming, Idaho, and North Dakota. Montana is so mountainous that its name originates from the Spanish word for mountain. The state boasts of vast deposits of natural and mineral resources, but these are not the only reason people call it the Treasure State. For those who enjoy the outdoors and the water, Montana also prides itself on its several water bodies, including Fort Peck Lake, the largest man-made lake in Montana. Read on to discover all you need to know about this lake, including its location, size, and the animals that live in it.
oilcity.news
Casper resident Teka Perry crowned Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — After a series of interviews, Casper resident Teka Perry was crowned the 2023 Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming on Saturday and will serve as an advocate and spokesperson for disabled people across and beyond Wyoming in the coming year. “It’s exciting,” Perry said. “I’m really looking forward to...
cowboystatedaily.com
I-80 Off-Road Vehicle Pass-Thru Could Boost Tourism In Southwest Wyoming, Supporters Say
Allowing off-road vehicles (ORV) to pass under Interstate 80 near Evanston could grow southwest Wyoming's tourism exponentially, say proponents of a bill that would greenlight the passage. The passage would connect a network of routes all across that portion of...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
Details, fears emerge during Northwest Colorado forum concerning proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming
As officials representing federal and Wyoming state agencies answer questions and collect public comments for a proposed reservoir in southern Wyoming, a forum this week in Craig revealed fears over aridification, human traffic, effects on wildlife and more. An overview of the proposed West Fork Battle Creek Reservoir project details...
NBCMontana
Crashes create hazards on I-90, U.S. 212
MISSOULA, Mont. — There are a few road hazards reported on Montana roadways this morning. 0.25 mile east of Nine Mile Road-Exit 82 (between Huson and Ninemile)- Crash in the passing lane with lane blocked eastbound until further notice. MDT reports the following on U.S. 212:. 7 miles west...
Housing Is Included With These 5 Cool Montana Job Openings
The cost of living in Montana is driven by the cost of housing. What about getting a good job that INCLUDED housing? Montana companies desperately need to fill some positions so they're willing to offer free or very low-cost housing options that come along with the gig. YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK:...
montanaoutdoor.com
Eight Montanans to compete in Idaho sled dog race
CASCADE, Idaho (Jan. 9, 2023) — The Idaho Sled Dog Challenge is returning to the West Central Mountains of Idaho this month during the 2023 McCall Winter Carnival. Celebrating its fifth year, the Idaho Sled Dog Challenge features world-class mushers. It is the only 300-mile Yukon Quest qualifier in the lower 48 and one of only three such events for the Iditarod in the contiguous continental U.S. The Iditarod and the Yukon Quest are considered the longest and the toughest sled dog races in the world.
Wyoming’s Worst White Knuckle Winter Roads
I know that no matter what areas I pick for this post, somebody will think of someplace worse. So I'm just looking at some of Wyoming's major cross state routs and pointing out what are commonly the worst, each winter. Worse will be defined by, ice on the roads, including...
Fairfield Sun Times
HD 50 Rep. Mallerie Stromswold announces she is resigning from the Montana Legislature
HELENA, Mont. - Mallerie Stromswold has announced she is resigning from the Montana Legislature due to health reasons. “Serving the Billings community has been an incredible privilege that I don't take lightly. The people I've met along this journey taught me so much, and I've developed many friendships I'll keep with me throughout my life,” Stromswold wrote in a statement.
Is This The Best Bucket List Restaurant in Montana?
If you could have the perfect meal in Montana, would this be the place you would choose?. When people think of a bucket list, they think of things they want to do in their lifetime, ranging from activities to experiences to food. People choose what they want to experience in their life. Many folks come to Montana for bucket list items like skiing, snowboarding, or visiting national parks. I would prefer to have an incredibly delicious meal.
News Channel Nebraska
Another round of winter weather on the way for much of Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. -- Over 70 percent of Nebraska is gearing up for winter weather once again, with 67 of the state's 93 counties under a winter storm watch until late Wednesday. The watch goes into effect Tuesday evening, with up to 10 inches of snow possible in some parts of the state.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislators Say No To $40 Million Expense To Build Bike Routes And Paths In State
A bill that sought $40 million from the state's General Fund for a grant program to build safe pedestrian and bicycle routes, as well as more soft-surface trails throughout Wyoming, was narrowly defeated Thursday despite arguments from proponents that the projects would improve safety and could help quickly pay for themselves by increasing tourism.
These Two Montana Cities Make The Top 15 In The U.S. For Snowiest
As most of us know, Montana gets a lot of snow. But is it as much as we think when compared to the rest of the United States? For these two towns, yes!. What two Montana towns make the top 15 in the U.S. for Snowiest cities?. According to The...
SNOW: 6″ Possible in Bozeman Area Mountains by Noon Monday
Southwest Montana counties are in for another round of snow, with 4" to 6" falling in the higher elevations and 1" to 3" inches slated for the valleys by Monday afternoon. Even though only a few inches are predicted for the valleys of southwest Montana, travel may be difficult at times. Slick and/or slushy roadways are to be expected so allow for additional morning commute times.
cowboystatedaily.com
Take That, California! Wyoming Legislators Draft Resolution Banning Electric Vehicles By 2035
The Wyoming Legislature is considering a resolution to phase out sales of new electric vehicles in the Cowboy State by 2035. The resolution's sponsors say Senate Joint Resolution 4 is a response to laws other states are implementing to eliminate gas-powered...
8 Exclusive Montana Events You Don’t Want to Miss in 2023
It's the start of a new year, and it's a great time to start planning all of your summer adventures. Here are a few events in Montana that you don't want to miss this year. Montana is full of fun unique events that you can't find anywhere else in the world. You can experience a lot of different things without leaving the state. There have already been a lot of events announced for 2023 in Montana, and there's more to come.
News Channel Nebraska
Region's next winter storm forecast to hit this week
CHAPPELL - Heavy snow is possible across portions of western and north-central Nebraska this week, according to the National Weather Service office in North Platte. There is still uncertainty in the track of this system which could impact where the heaviest snowfall occurs, but the weather service says four to eight inches could be possible in Sidney, Kimball, Bridgeport, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, and Pine Bluffs. Five to 10 inches of snow is forecast for Sterling and Julesburg.
