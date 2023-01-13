Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Mom indicted with murder after Old Jefferson infant died while she was allegedly impaired
A Jefferson Parish grand jury indicted an Old Jefferson mother with murder in her infant daughter's death after authorities accused of her of being impaired when the baby suffocated on a bed, according to court records. Michelle Herrington, 40, was charged Jan. 5 with second-degree murder in the death of...
Man and woman killed on Westbank of Jefferson Parish
Cops are looking for clues after finding two people dead on the Westbank. “The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double homicide that occurred tonight in unincorporated Westwego…
Kenner toddler found dead with traces of fentanyl in system, mother charged
According to KPD Chief Keith Conley, samples were taken from the child's nasal mucus to determine if anything toxic had been ingested that could have led to her death. Those results were received this week, detecting traces fentanyl, a deadly narcotic with a lethal dose of two milligrams (small enough to fit on the tip of a pencil).
2022 homicide of teenager leaves another behind bars
On Apr. 14, 2022, at about 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of Mansfield Avenue on a call of shots fired in the area.
NOLA.com
Man, woman killed in shooting in unincorporated Westwego, JPSO says
A man and a woman were killed in a shooting late Tuesday in unincorporated Westwego, Jefferson Parish authorities said. Gunfire was reported just after 9 p.m. in the 600 block of Emile Avenue (map), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. A man and a woman were both found inside a home there. Both had been shot.
Argument turned violent, NOPD search for attempted murder suspect
On Saturday (Jan. 14) just before 6:50 p.m., officers responded to the 2600 block of General De Gaulle Drive in reference to a verbal altercation.
WDSU
Jefferson Parish sheriff investigates double shooting in Westwego
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's office is investigating a double homicide in unincorporated Westwego. Sheriff Joe Lopinto said deputies were called after 9 p.m. Wednesday to investigate reports of a shooting in the 600 block of Emile Avenue. The responding deputies said a man and a...
NOPD arrests teen for April homicide
The New Orleans Police Department has arrested an 18-year-old in a killing that happened in Algiers on April 14 of last year. The coroner’s office identified the victim as 19-year-old Jestin Kinard.
NOLA.com
Lacombe man pleads guilty in double homicide, feticide
A 20-year-old Lacombe man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of manslaughter and one count of first-degree feticide in the slayings of a man and his pregnant girlfriend who were found shot to death in an SUV in Lacombe in July 2020. Peter Ignachius Reimonenq also pleaded guilty to one...
JPSO: Man and woman shot to death in Westwego home
NOLA.com
Accused of murder, he flipped off the judge, cursed out deputies. He's now in more trouble.
A man accused of murder flipped off an Ascension Parish judge, repeatedly talked over him, cursed out deputies and had to be handcuffed — and his antics got him an extra year in state prison for contempt of court while he awaits trial. Jordan Mader, 27, of Bossier City,...
Latest shootings leave two hospitalized
According to New Orleans Police Department spokesperson Reese Harper, police are still trying to figure out where the two shootings happened.
WWL-TV
Pastor says teens going through cars behind his church; wants parents to help
NEW ORLEANS — A pastor in the Lower Ninth Ward shared surveillance video from his church that showed what appeared to be teens getting into parked cars behind the church and rummaging through them in the middle of the night. Police are now investigating. Pastor Louis Hunter is with...
Overnight murder in New Orleans East
New Orleans Police are looking for clues after another murder. “The NOPD is investigating a Homicide that occurred in the 4400 block of Reynes Street,” Officer Reese Harper said in an email.
an17.com
Teen arrested following chase in Hammond, Natalbany
January 13, 2023, City of Hammond LA - On January 12, 2023, the Hammond Police Street Crimes Unit was patrolling the Magazine Street area when officers observed a stolen vehicle occupied by several male subjects driving westbound on Hoover Street. When HPD officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver...
WDSU
Mother of New Orleans comedian murdered outside Rouses demanding answers from authorities
NEW ORLEANS — The mother of a beloved New Orleans comedian is demanding answers in connection with her son's death. Sherilyn Price is the mother of Brandon 'Boogie B' Montrell. Montrell was shot and killed in front of the Rouses in the Central Business District just days before Christmas.
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in Plum Orchard, New Orleans police say
A man was shot dead overnight in the Plum Orchard area of New Orleans East, police said Tuesday. The shooting was reported to police at 12:36 a.m. in the 4400 block of Reynes Street. He died there. The Police Department did not immediately release more information on the killing or...
fox8live.com
2 arrested, ages 17 and 18, following police chase and crash in St. Bernard Parish
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Two men have been arrested on multiple charges following a police chase and crash in St. Bernard Parish. According to Sheriff James Pohlmann, deputies attempted to stop a white Kia reported stolen out of New Orleans in the Meraux area of St. Bernard Highway, near the corner of Judy Drive.
wbrz.com
Bus driver arrested after parent claims he slammed door on her arm and drove off
INDEPENDENCE - A longtime bus driver in Tangipahoa Parish was arrested and accused of aggravated battery after a parent alleged he shut the bus door on her arm and drove a few feet before stopping. Techniguecious Moore said it was a foggy morning last month when children were waiting with...
Doorbell camera captures two porch pirates wanted by NOPD
One suspect, black male wearing a white t-shirt and dark pants was captured riding up on a bicycle and taking the items.
