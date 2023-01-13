ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenner, LA

NOLA.com

Man, woman killed in shooting in unincorporated Westwego, JPSO says

A man and a woman were killed in a shooting late Tuesday in unincorporated Westwego, Jefferson Parish authorities said. Gunfire was reported just after 9 p.m. in the 600 block of Emile Avenue (map), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. A man and a woman were both found inside a home there. Both had been shot.
WESTWEGO, LA
Lacombe man pleads guilty in double homicide, feticide

A 20-year-old Lacombe man pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of manslaughter and one count of first-degree feticide in the slayings of a man and his pregnant girlfriend who were found shot to death in an SUV in Lacombe in July 2020. Peter Ignachius Reimonenq also pleaded guilty to one...
LACOMBE, LA
Pastor says teens going through cars behind his church; wants parents to help

NEW ORLEANS — A pastor in the Lower Ninth Ward shared surveillance video from his church that showed what appeared to be teens getting into parked cars behind the church and rummaging through them in the middle of the night. Police are now investigating. Pastor Louis Hunter is with...
Teen arrested following chase in Hammond, Natalbany

January 13, 2023, City of Hammond LA - On January 12, 2023, the Hammond Police Street Crimes Unit was patrolling the Magazine Street area when officers observed a stolen vehicle occupied by several male subjects driving westbound on Hoover Street. When HPD officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver...
HAMMOND, LA
Man shot dead in Plum Orchard, New Orleans police say

A man was shot dead overnight in the Plum Orchard area of New Orleans East, police said Tuesday. The shooting was reported to police at 12:36 a.m. in the 4400 block of Reynes Street. He died there. The Police Department did not immediately release more information on the killing or...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

