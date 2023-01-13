Read full article on original website
Dead Stadia Game Lives On Through Sneaky Steam Update
As Google prepares to kill off its Stadia streaming service for good, there have been a few parting gifts to emerge from its demise. Users got a final game, along with the ability to unlock the Bluetooth capabilities of their controllers (even if that was something they should have been able to do from day one), but one of the last surprises can be enjoyed by all of us. Especially those of us who never paid for Stadia in the first place.
The Specs For Some PC Games Are Getting Out Of Control
Over the past few years, the minimum amount of RAM you’d need to play the latest games on PC has been somewhere around the 8-16GB ballpark. Unless, that is, you’re talking about some very weird outliers, both of which are also games from, or appearing on, the PlayStation 5.
One Piece Odyssey Is A Good Anime Game But A Meh JRPG So Far
Yo ho! One Piece Odyssey, the first turn-based RPG game in the storied franchise, has been a bit of a mixed bag in its early moments. While the game knocks it out of the park with how it portrays the dynamic of the lovable Straw Hat crew, the game’s “fully blown RPG” mechanics are a bit of a bore to play through.
6 Years Later, Popular Guilty Gear Game Finally Gets Smooth Online Gameplay
Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2, Arc System Works’ 2017 entry in the long-running anime fighting game franchise, is will get an update on January 20. This isn’t just any old update, though, as it makes one crucial change that will benefit everyone who plays online. The game is finally receiving the much-coveted “rollback” netcode, which should result in smoother multiplayer gameplay.
Xbox Exec Praises Devs For Releasing Games Amid Culture of ‘Cancellation'
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer juxtaposed the joys of gaming with the current sense of despair in the world after accepting the Andrew Yoon Legend Award at the 12th Annual New York Game Awards on Tuesday night. He also applauded creators who still release “their visions” into the world in the “current culture of criticism and cancellation,” a loaded line at a time when debates are raging about the ethics of boycotting certain games like Hogwarts Legacy.
Bored Ape Flexes That $450M It Raised For Its Metaverse Empire With Poop Game
I was forced to learn about the Bored Ape Yacht Club’s monkey poop game, so now you do, too. Dookey Dash is an upcoming game where you traverse a sewer system in pursuit of a treasure box key that a monkey shat out of his ass. I wish I was making this up. I really do.
The Pokémon Tier List Everyone Is Waiting On For Scarlet And Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are about two months old at this point, but the quest to find out which Pokémon are the very best like no one ever was is an ongoing conversation among the competitive community. Smogon, one of the biggest hubs for competitive Pokémon on the internet, has been trying to sort through the games’ meta for awhile now, and while talks are still unfolding, we do have some idea of who the best Pokémon are in Generation IX.
Real Soldiers Use Metal Gear Solid Tactic To Defeat Military Robot
Cardboard boxes are very useful. You can use them to move stuff, create large elaborate forts out of them, and uh, probably other things too. But did you know that you can use a cardboard box to hide from a highly advanced military robot? It’s true, even if it sounds like something straight out of a video game.
Ubisoft Devs Grill Boss On Shifting Blame And Chasing Trends
Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot faced tough questions from some exhausted and fed-up staff about recent missteps and future plans in a company-wide Q&A session on Wednesday. The meeting comes just a week after the Assassin’s Creed publisher announced new cancellations, delays, and cost-cutting measures, and told employees “the ball is in your court” to help get the $3 billion company back on track.
Overwatch 2’s Year Of The Rabbit Event Is Already Disappointing Fans
Yesterday, Blizzard announced the latest event for Overwatch 2. In celebration of the Lunar New Year, the Year of the Rabbit seasonal event brings some holiday-themed stylings across maps, and some returning game modes. But a lack of compelling and earnable skins and cosmetics has fans disappointed, pining for the days of Overwatch 1. The new skins are locked behind the game’s shop; meanwhile the only free skins are recycled from the previous game.
It’s Taken 16 Years For Us To Realize Mass Effect’s Intro Is Literally Top Gun
The original Mass Effect is coming up on its 16th anniversary this year, but even now, new secrets are being revealed about BioWare’s science fiction RPG. That’s because Series Director Casey Hudson has confirmed the first game’s iconic text intro is actually an homage to the 1986 movie Top Gun.
Beyond Good & Evil 2 Still In Development, Claims Ubisoft
After Ubisoft recently announced they had been swinging the axe Barbarian-style, it was assumed by many that any hope of the infinitely-delayed Beyond Good & Evil 2 could now be put to rest. Seven games were canned in the last six months, along with yet another delay for the beleaguered Skull & Bones, while other big titles have failed to meet expectations. But, insists Ubisoft, for some reason BG&E2 is still being made.
