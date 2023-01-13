Read full article on original website
1 Discovered Dead Inside Overturned Vehicle After 101 Freeway Traffic Collision
Calabasas, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was found deceased in an overturned vehicle on the 101 Freeway after a two-vehicle traffic collision Monday night, Jan. 16, in the city of Calabasas. California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of an overturned vehicle around...
Fatal multi-vehicle crash closes lanes of 101 Freeway in Calabasas
Officials with the California Highway Patrol and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a fatal, multi-vehicle crash in Calabasas Monday night that prompted the closure of lanes on both sides of the freeway. Calls about the crash on the 101 Freeway, near Las Virgenes Road, came in at around 9:12 p.m., officials with L.A. […]
1-month-old girl dies after rollover collision on 101 Freeway in Valley Village, CHP says
A 1-month-old baby girl died after she was ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash on the 101 Freeway, the CHP says.
Baby dies from injuries after 3-vehicle crash on the 101 Freeway
LOS ANGELES - A baby girl is dead and two people injured following a three-vehicle crash Monday on the westbound 101 Freeway in the Valley Village area. Firefighters were sent to the freeway at Tujunga Avenue at about 1:30 p.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. According to CHP, 27-year-old...
Gas leak on Avenue Stanford prompts road closure
A gas leak was reported on Avenue Stanford Wednesday afternoon, which prompted a road closure and responses from various agencies. According to Esteban Benitez, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department, there was a report of gas leak on the 28400 block of Stanford Avenue near Technology Drive at approximately 12:49 p.m.
Wrecked Vehicle, Ejected Deceased Driver Discovered Down Ravine off 5 Freeway
Santa Clarita, Los Angles County, CA: One person was ejected and killed in a violent wreck on Interstate 5 in the city of Santa Clarita at some time over the weekend, investigators believe. California Highway Patrol officials say a white Honda Accord was found in a ravine off the northbound...
Driver killed on 15 Freeway Sunday ID’d
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Malik Gamble, 27, was identified as the driver killed on the 15 Freeway in Victorville Sunday. Gamble was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash that occurred Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, when, for reasons still under investigation, the maroon colored 2005 Lexus ES 330 lost control, crashing into the center divider of the northbound Interstate 15 Freeway near Mojave Drive.
Early-morning structure fire kills two horses
Sean and Jackie Lambert drove down their driveway early Tuesday morning and were ready to head to work when they spotted a glowing red light in their neighbors’ yard — on top of a horse barnyard. “We saw the barn was on fire, and after we woke up...
Two dead in supermarket parking lot
PALMDALE — The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a supermarket, on Sunday, authorities said. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m., in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, in the Vallarta Supermarket lot, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said, when firefighters responded to a report of an unconscious person.
2 Transported to Trauma Center After Violent Crash in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Two women were rushed to a trauma center by Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics and AMR ambulance after a violent traffic collision in Santa Clarita’s Valencia Industrial Center. The crash occurred at 8:11 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, on Rye Canyon Road near...
8 homes evacuated after retaining wall collapse in Corona
A retaining wall collapse in Corona prompted the evacuation of eight homes, officials with the Corona Fire Department announced Monday. The incident happened during the morning hours in the 2100 block of San Diego Drive, authorities said. The expansive concrete block retaining wall beneath several homes crumbled, cascading down onto...
3 killed when wrong-way driver slams into car on 210 Freeway in Fontana
Three people were killed when a car driving at high speeds in the wrong direction on the 210 Freeway slammed into another vehicle in the Fontana area early Saturday, officials say.
Ventura County community evacuated by air after only access road washed out by storm
Dozens of residents of a remote mountain community in Ventura County have been forced to evacuate their homes because the recent storms washed out the only road in and out of town.
L.A. County Sheriff’s detective suffers medical emergency, dies while driving in Carson area
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detective died after suffering a medical emergency while driving in the Carson area late Sunday, officials said. The crash was reported just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of West Carson Street and Vermont Avenue. The deputy suffered some type of medical emergency while heading east on West Carson […]
City Receives Hundreds of Calls About LA Potholes After January Storms
LA's Bureau of Street Services is working to fill potholes that were caused by all the rainfall last week. The city says last week alone they got 1,542 calls about potholes. Of those, more than 50% have already been filled like one on Hayvenhurst Avenue in Encino where a neighbor spray painted a warning to drivers before the city filled it in.
Crash On Freeway Transition Road Leaves One Dead
One person was killed Saturday in a solo vehicle crash near downtown Los Angeles.
Sedan Catches Fire on 14 Freeway
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: A black Nissan sedan’s engine compartment caught fire following an explosion, southbound on the 14 Freeway just south of the Via Princessa on-ramp around 7:40 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, in the city of Santa Clarita. A Key News Network video journalist pulled up...
250-Foot Mudslide Closes Part of 5 Freeway North of LA
Lanes are closed on a stretch of the 5 Freeway in northern Los Angeles County due a mudslide triggered by steady weekend rain. Already saturated hillsides were drenched with more rain Sunday, when several rainfall records were shattered in Southern California. The rain triggered flooding and several mud and rock slides in Los Angeles County's mountains and other areas.
Horses Killed In Santa Clarita Barn Fire
At least two horses died in an early morning barn fire in Santa Clarita on Tuesday. At about 4:41 a.m. Tuesday, emergency responders received reports of a structure fire in a barn on the 23400 block of Wildwood Canyon Road in Newhall, according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department. “It ...
3 Hospitalized After Violent Crash In Hollywood | Los Angeles
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01.18.2022 | 12:44 PM LOCATION: Selma / Argyle CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: Authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision in the area of Selma and Argyle. Units arrived on scene and located a two vehicle crash. One of the vehicles crashed into a light pole, and two were trapped inside that vehicle. A total of three patients were transported, two immediate and one delayed. At least one of the patients is believed to be unresponsive per LAFD radio traffic. One female (possible driver of the white sedan) remains at the scene and is cooperating with the LAPD investigation. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
