rockvillenights.com
Assault in Rockville parking lot
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in a parking lot Saturday night, January 14, 2023. The assault was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road at 7:44 PM.
Police search for stolen car in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) are investigating after a car was stolen with a 5-year-old girl inside. The car was stolen in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike and is described to be a 2012 green Honda Accord with a Maryland license plate reading 94667CJ, according to officials. The car also has a black hood with front and back end damage.
Prince William Police looking for SUV taken in armed carjacking
It was determined that the victim, who was working as an Uber driver, had stopped to pick up a customer when an unknown masked man with a firearm opened the driver's side door of his SUV. As the victim got out, the masked man got in, followed by two others, and drove away.
Police: Suspects robbed employees outside Prince William business
Police in Prince William County are looking for a group of men who they say robbed a business' employees at gunpoint while they were outside.
Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills
TEMPLE HILLS – A Sykesville man was found dead inside his SUV Friday night in Temple Hills, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. 34-year-old Stephen Lee Green was found inside his vehicle in the 2200 block of Afton Street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, no suspects have been identified. No arrests have been made. Investigators believe Green had just delivered a grocery order to a home on Afton Street when he was shot and killed. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call The post Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills appeared first on Shore News Network.
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for Home Depot shoplifting suspect
According to police, the man pictured shoplifted from a Home Depot at the Harrison Crossing shopping center on the 5700 block of Plank Road on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. He left the area in a silver Chevrolet Cobalt sedan.
WJLA
Fairfax Co. police investigate rash of calls for stolen, damaged vehicles
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police responded to a rash of at least five calls involving stolen and recovered or damaged vehicles across neighboring communities in Lorton overnight Friday into Saturday, according to the agency. Mattie Wimberly lives in one of the affected neighborhoods. Her car was...
5-year-old girl found after car theft, abduction
UPDATE 8:00 p.m. 1/15 — Officers with the D.C. Police Department found the missing girl. Police said they were working to reunite her with her family. The search for the stolen car and the thief was ongoing. FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a car after an abduction and stolen […]
NBC Washington
Two Women Shot While Inside Uber on Georgia Avenue NW: Police
Two women inside an Uber were shot on Georgia Avenue NW early Saturday morning, authorities said. According to the police report, the victims' rideshare was crossing Georgia Avenue at Morton Street when another car came down Georgia Avenue, and someone in that car opened fire at around 12:47 a.m. D.C....
9 injured, 1 critically, after car slams into DC building following crash
WASHINGTON — Several people were sent to the hospital after a car crash sent a vehicle into a building in Northwest D.C. Sunday night. According to DC Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo the two-car crash happened around 7 p.m. near 15th Street and and Massachusetts Avenue Northwest. Maggiolo said a total of nine people were hurt in the crash. Three of those people were treated at the scene and released.
WJLA
Manassas man arrested after assaulting 81-year-old man with cane, police say
MANASSAS, Va. (7News) — Prince William County police officers arrested a man on Saturday after he assaulted an 81-year-old with a cane, police said. At approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 9500 block of Covington Place after a report of an assault in the area. Upon arrival they reportedly found the 81-year-old man suffering from lacerations to his head. The county's fire and rescue team responded and flew the man to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
NBC Washington
Woman Found Dead Outside Apartment Complex in Laurel: Police
A woman was found dead outside an apartment in Laurel, Maryland, on Saturday, police say. Officers conducted a welfare check at the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road at about 9:30 p.m., the Prince George’s County Police Department said. They found a woman outside on the ground with trauma to...
WJLA
VSP rescues dog that was running loose on I-495 in Fairfax County
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police (VSP) rescued a dog who was running loose on Saturday. According to VSP, they received a call Saturday evening for a dog running loose on I-495 at Eisenhower Avenue in Fairfax County. "Thx to an alert motorist, troopers were able to...
Police: Man, pregnant woman injured after shots fired at cars in Woodbridge
Police say a man and a pregnant woman were wounded Saturday night when shots were fired at two cars in Woodbridge.
mocoshow.com
Firearm Recovered From Vehicle Found With Bullet Holes in Germantown
Evidence of a shooting was found at a crash scene on Shakespeare Blvd, north of Germantown Rd, behind Neelsville Middle School in Germantown on Sunday evening. According to MCPD, “The preliminarily on scene investigation has revealed that at approximately 6:41 p.m., MCP officers responded to the intersection of Neelsville Church Rd. and Shakespeare Blvd. and located a vehicle with what appeared to be bullet holes and a firearm. Officers have not located any victim(s) or suspect(s).”
One Dead, One Hospitalized In Head-On Montgomery County Crash
One person was killed and a second hospitalized in a head-on crash in Montgomery County on Sunday, Jan. 15, according to officials.The driver of a black Honda was traveling west on Muncaster Mill Road when he crossed over into the opposite lane and crashed into a Ford Escape that was driving east a…
Man Killed In Double Shooting Near DC Middle School: Metropolitan Police
One person was killed and a second injured in a double shooting in Washington, DC early on Sunday morning, a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson announced.Renando Griffin, 34, of Southeast, DC, was killed in a shooting on Sunday, Jan. 15 in the 3200 block of 15th Place near the John Hayden …
WTOP
Montgomery Co. man arrested in shooting that left car and restaurant damaged
A Silver Spring, Maryland, man has been arrested and charged in an October shooting that damaged a car and nearby restaurant. Keshawn Simpson, 26, was arrested on Jan. 10, weeks after fleeing an officer who was attempting to make a traffic stop and serve out a warrant for Simpson’s arrest.
Man Killed By Brother In Prince George's Mourned By Many
Condolences were pouring in on social media for a 43-year-old man stabbed dead by his 55-year-old brother earlier this month in Prince George's County, authorities said. Tiron Tyler, of District Heights, died on Monday, Jan. 9 — five days after being stabbed by 55-year-old Antonio Ward, Prince George's County Police said.
DC Councilmember gets body camera footage of Karon Blake shooting scene
WASHINGTON — It’s been one week since the shooting death of 13-year-old Karon Blake in Brookland. Many neighbors are still searching for answers as to what led to his death. DC Police have yet to identify the man who shot Blake. However, they claim the man walked out...
