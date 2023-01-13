ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

rockvillenights.com

Assault in Rockville parking lot

Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault in a parking lot Saturday night, January 14, 2023. The assault was reported in a commercial parking lot in the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road at 7:44 PM.
ROCKVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Police search for stolen car in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) are investigating after a car was stolen with a 5-year-old girl inside. The car was stolen in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike and is described to be a 2012 green Honda Accord with a Maryland license plate reading 94667CJ, according to officials. The car also has a black hood with front and back end damage.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills

TEMPLE HILLS – A Sykesville man was found dead inside his SUV Friday night in Temple Hills, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department. 34-year-old Stephen Lee Green was found inside his vehicle in the 2200 block of Afton Street with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, no suspects have been identified. No arrests have been made. Investigators believe Green had just delivered a grocery order to a home on Afton Street when he was shot and killed. If anyone has information relevant to this investigation, they are asked to please call The post Food delivery driver found shot and killed inside SUV in Temple Hills appeared first on Shore News Network.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
WJLA

Fairfax Co. police investigate rash of calls for stolen, damaged vehicles

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County Police responded to a rash of at least five calls involving stolen and recovered or damaged vehicles across neighboring communities in Lorton overnight Friday into Saturday, according to the agency. Mattie Wimberly lives in one of the affected neighborhoods. Her car was...
DC News Now

5-year-old girl found after car theft, abduction

UPDATE 8:00 p.m. 1/15 — Officers with the D.C. Police Department found the missing girl. Police said they were working to reunite her with her family. The search for the stolen car and the thief was ongoing. FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police were searching for a car after an abduction and stolen […]
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Two Women Shot While Inside Uber on Georgia Avenue NW: Police

Two women inside an Uber were shot on Georgia Avenue NW early Saturday morning, authorities said. According to the police report, the victims' rideshare was crossing Georgia Avenue at Morton Street when another car came down Georgia Avenue, and someone in that car opened fire at around 12:47 a.m. D.C....
WUSA9

9 injured, 1 critically, after car slams into DC building following crash

WASHINGTON — Several people were sent to the hospital after a car crash sent a vehicle into a building in Northwest D.C. Sunday night. According to DC Fire and EMS spokesperson Vito Maggiolo the two-car crash happened around 7 p.m. near 15th Street and and Massachusetts Avenue Northwest. Maggiolo said a total of nine people were hurt in the crash. Three of those people were treated at the scene and released.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Manassas man arrested after assaulting 81-year-old man with cane, police say

MANASSAS, Va. (7News) — Prince William County police officers arrested a man on Saturday after he assaulted an 81-year-old with a cane, police said. At approximately 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a residence in the 9500 block of Covington Place after a report of an assault in the area. Upon arrival they reportedly found the 81-year-old man suffering from lacerations to his head. The county's fire and rescue team responded and flew the man to a nearby hospital where he was treated for his non-life-threatening injuries.
MANASSAS, VA
NBC Washington

Woman Found Dead Outside Apartment Complex in Laurel: Police

A woman was found dead outside an apartment in Laurel, Maryland, on Saturday, police say. Officers conducted a welfare check at the 9500 block of Muirkirk Road at about 9:30 p.m., the Prince George’s County Police Department said. They found a woman outside on the ground with trauma to...
LAUREL, MD
mocoshow.com

Firearm Recovered From Vehicle Found With Bullet Holes in Germantown

Evidence of a shooting was found at a crash scene on Shakespeare Blvd, north of Germantown Rd, behind Neelsville Middle School in Germantown on Sunday evening. According to MCPD, “The preliminarily on scene investigation has revealed that at approximately 6:41 p.m., MCP officers responded to the intersection of Neelsville Church Rd. and Shakespeare Blvd. and located a vehicle with what appeared to be bullet holes and a firearm. Officers have not located any victim(s) or suspect(s).”
GERMANTOWN, MD

