California State

CBS News

22-year-old college senior missing after "polar plunge" in California

Hamzah Alsaudi, a San Francisco State student, disappeared Thursday during a "polar plunge" at Esplanade Beach in Pacifica, California, police said in a news release. At around 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 19, police were called to the beach for a swimmer in distress. Officials said that Alsaudi and two others went into the ocean, but while in the water Alsaudi, 22, was hit with a large wave that pulled him further from shore.
CBS News

Sunday night storm will bring mix of rain, snow

BOSTON -- Happy Friday! I bet a lot of you went to bed Thursday night while it was still raining and woke up this morning to a fresh coating to few inches on the driveway. Late last night, between about 11 p.m. and 1 a.m., the rain briefly changed over to a very sloppy, wet snow. It came down fast and furious for an hour or two and left a very heavy layer of white on the trees and cars. Thankfully, temperatures have remained near or slightly above freezing, so road conditions overall have been decent.
CBS News

Paramedics charged with murder after patient dies

Two Illinois paramedics appeared in court on Thursday after being charged with murder in the death of Earl Moore Jr., who died after authorities say he was strapped facedown on a gurney in December. Moore's family, who have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the paramedics and Lifestar, a company that provides ambulance services, spoke with Charlie De Mar in an exclusive interview.
