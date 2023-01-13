Read full article on original website
The Last of Us creators had to make Pedro Pascal’s Joel softer than in the games
The Last of Us looks a lot like the video game that inspired it, but don’t mistake that for damning it with faint praise. The HBO series’ weathered apocalyptic look is often lifted straight from a game known for looking cinematic and full even at its most ruthless and brutal. Everything is captured with excruciating detail, including Joel, played now by Pedro Pascal. But in The Last of Us TV show, Joel isn’t quite the man he was — and that’s by design.
The Legend of Vox Machina is more D&D than ever, and it works
I learned very quickly when playing one of my first Dungeons & Dragons campaigns that my character wasn’t always going to be the main character. That was fine by me, since as a timid newbie, I was more than happy to play a supporting role in other people’s stories. But I also very quickly learned that in order for the party to connect, for the story to be as engaging as possible, a good DM will find a way to give everyone their own Main Character Moment — while also furthering along the overarching storyline.
There’s already a perfect sequel to Prey right under Disney’s nose
The repeatability of the Predator franchise is its true strength. Who needs an overarching canon when all a movie needs is some fun characters, good action, and the answer to a question like “How would a Roman legion react to a Predator attack?” From such humble questions come instant cult classics like Prey, which pitted an aspiring Comanche warrior against the alien hunter.
