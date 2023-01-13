ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills LB Matt Milano is All-Pro pick; Stefon Diggs makes 2nd-team

By Jonah Bronstein
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08FAiS_0kDsrQWX00

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Linebacker Matt Milano was the lone Bills player selected to The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro First Team. Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was a second-team selection.

This is the first selection for Milano, who compiled 99 tackles (72 solo, 12 for loss), three interceptions, 1.5 sacks and a defensive touchdown in 15 games. Buffalo’s fifth-round pick out of Boston College in 2017 was chosen as a Pro Bowl alternate in his sixth season.

Bills Pro Bowl selections: QB Josh Allen, WR Stefon Diggs, S Jordan Poyer, C Mitch Morse

Diggs, in his third consecutive Pro Bowl season since joining the Bills, had 108 receptions for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns, tying Bill Brooks’ franchise record. Diggs also made second-team All-Pro in 2020.

No Bills players made the inaugural NFLPA All-Pro team voted on by the players.

Matt Milano receives AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor

Milano is the fifth current Bills player to receive first-team All-Pro recognition while on the team, joining cornerback Tre’Davious White (2019), quarterback Josh Allen (2020), safety Jordan Poyer (2021), and Diggs.

This is the first time a Bills linebacker has made the AP All-Pro team since Takeo Spikes in 2004. The other Bills linebackers to earn first-team nods are: Archie Matsos (1960), Mike Stratton (1964, 1965, 1966), Cornelius Bennett (1988), and Bryce Paup (1995).

The Associated Press 2022 NFL All-Pro team

Selected by a national panel of 50 media members . This was the first year for the AP’s new voting system. Voters chose a first team and a second team. First-team votes are worth 3 points, second-team votes are worth 1.

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City

Running Back — Josh Jacobs, Las Vegas

Tight End — Travis Kelce, Kansas City

Wide Receivers — Justin Jefferson, Minnesota; Tyreek Hill, Miami; Davante Adams, Las Vegas

Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco

Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia

Left Guard — Joel Bitonio, Cleveland

Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas

Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Nick Bosa, San Francisco; Micah Parsons, Dallas

Interior Linemen — Chris Jones, Kansas City; Quinnen Williams, New York Jets

Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Matt Milano, Buffalo

Cornerbacks — Sauce Gardner, New York Jets; Patrick Surtain II, Denver

Safeties — Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh; Talanoa Hufanga, San Francisco

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Daniel Carlson, Las Vegas

Punter — Tommy Townsend, Kansas City

Kick Returner — Keisean Nixon, Green Bay

Punt Returner — Marcus Jones, New England

Special Teamer — Jeremy Reaves, Washington

Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota

___

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia

Running Back — Nick Chubb, Cleveland

Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco

Wide Receivers — AJ Brown, Philadelphia; Stefon Diggs, Buffalo; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas

Left Tackle — Andrew Thomas, New York Giants

Right Tackle — Tristan Wirfs, Tampa Bay

Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Kansas City

Right Guard — Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta

Center — Creed Humphrey, Kansas City

DEFENSE

Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland; Haason Reddick, Philadelphia

Interior Linemen — Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants; Jeffrey Simmons, Tennessee

Linebackers — Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams; CJ Mosley, New York Jets; Demario Davis, New Orleans.

Cornerbacks — Jaire Alexander, Green Bay; James Bradberry, Philadelphia

Safeties — Derwin James, Los Angeles Chargers; Justin Simmons, Denver

SPECIAL TEAMS

Placekicker — Justin Tucker, Baltimore

Punter — Ryan Stonehouse, Tennessee

Kick Returner — Kene Nwangwu, Minnesota

Punt Returner — Kalif Raymond, Detroit

Special Teamer — George Odum, San Francisco

Long Snapper — Nick Moore, Baltimore

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

