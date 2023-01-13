ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McGovern Automotive OK'd for Route 9 collision and pickup center, flooring store in Shrewsbury

By Toni Caushi, Telegram & Gazette
SHREWSBURY — The mounds of concrete off Route 9 visible to drivers are the start of work toward a collision and fill-up center and a Floor & Décor store.

The town Planning Board gave the yeas of approval Jan. 5 to Newton-based McGovern Automotive Group to build on the 15-acre property at 420 Boston Turnpike where two large buildings occupy the area.

The site will be a collision and fill-up center, a spot where cars can come for collision repairs for the existing dealerships in the area.

Demolition work has already begun on the bigger of the buildings, with the front part already flattened. Plans show that Floor & Décor, a flooring retailer , with a 65,300-square-foot footprint is due for construction.

The rear portion of the building, which has a footprint of more than 112,000 square feet, will be revamped for collision and pickup services, according to plans.

To its right, a building which is visibly marked with “demo” in white spray paint, is due for razing to provide parking space.

McGovern Automotive lawyer Richard Ricker has said the buildings, known to have been used as warehouses in the past, have been an eyesore in Shrewsbury.

"It puts a state-of-the-art building and collision center in the building where right now you have fairly dated manufacturing buildings that have clearly been underutilized for several years," Ricker said last February. "In fact, some of the property has been condemned by the building department for various reasons before McGovern purchased it."

McGovern Automotive, a car dealership, purchased this property for $9,800,000 in September 2021, adding to the inventory of properties in Shrewsbury.

It also operates BMW of Shrewsbury and Audi of Shrewsbury.

