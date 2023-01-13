ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stark County, OH

Here are the best sledding hills in the Stark County area

By Benjamin Duer, The Repository
 3 days ago
The best time to grab sleds and hit the Stark County area hills is after a heavy and wet snowfall, dumping at least 2 to 4 inches.

Health experts say sled riders should pick hills that are not too steep and have a long flat area at the bottom; avoid hills that end near a street, parking lot, pond or other hazards.

Fortunately, there are plenty of local options for families and individuals to choose from and enjoy this fun winter activity.

Here's a partial list of the best sledding hills in the Stark County area, according to Northeast Ohio Family Fun, Visit Canton and area residents on Facebook.

Alliance and Eastern Stark County

  • Silver Park at 2930 S. Union Ave. in Alliance.
  • Earley's Hill Park at 122 E. Vine St. in Alliance.
  • Memorial Park at 746 E. State St. in Alliance.
  • Lexington Elementary School at 12333 Atwater Ave. NE in Lexington Township.

Canton, Hartville and Central Stark County

  • Malone University hill at 2600 Cleveland Ave. NW in Canton.
  • Petros Lake Park sledding hill at 3519 Perry Drive SW in Perry Township.
  • Quail Hollow Park hill at 13480 Congress Lake Ave. near Hartville.
  • Veterans Community Park at 1714 Schneider St. NW in Plain Township.
  • Westbrook Veterans' Memorial Park on 13th Street NW near Interstate 77 in Canton.

Canal Fulton, Massillon, Jackson Township and Western Stark County

  • Canal Fulton Christian Fellowship sledding hill at 2021 Locust St. S in Canal Fulton.
  • Wampler Park at 1818 Main Ave. W in Massillon.
  • Tam O'Shanter Park at 5055 Hills & Dales Drive NW in Jackson Township.

Other notable area hills

  • Dies Hill (Dover City Park) at 1592 N. Crater Ave. in Dover.
  • Boettler Park Sled Riding Hill at 5300 Massillon Road in Green.
  • Wingfoot Lake State Park at 993 Goodyear Park Blvd. near Mogadore.

(It should be noted some of the hills are private and you might need permission to ride them.)

Be sure to dress for the conditions.

If we missed any other favorite spots, email Benjamin Duer at ben.duer@cantonrep.com and we'll add them online to this list.

Reach Benjamin at 330-580-8567 or ben.duer@cantonrep.com

Follow on Twitter @bduerREP

