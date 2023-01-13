Read full article on original website
Five Types of Items That Michigan Goodwill Stores Won’t Accept
Goodwill stores in Michigan will not accept these items as donations, just FYI. Whether you're moving, cleaning, or just trying to reclaim some space, Goodwill stores in Michigan are always looking for donations to fill their shelves. However, not all donations can or will be accepted. See what you cannot donate to Goodwill below.
bridgemi.com
With growing backlash to wind energy, Michigan turns to solar power
Michigan residents can expect to see more solar energy parks soon. Experts hope solar parks will spark less resistance than 600-foot wind turbines. The state and its utility companies are scrambling to increase renewable energy sources. When what was then the tallest wind turbine in the U.S. was erected on...
mibiz.com
Survey: Low pay, child care constraints hold back West Michigan labor participation
People in West Michigan indicate that low pay and the inability to find affordable child care are two key factors keeping them out of the workforce. That’s according to the results of a new survey from West Michigan Works!, the local workforce development agency. More than three-quarters of the 1,413 job seekers and workers who answered the survey cited the ability to access and afford child care as a barrier to work. Nearly two-thirds told West Michigan Works! that they either “strongly” or “somewhat” agree that potential wages were not enough, even though employers have been increasing compensation the last two years at rates higher or double than recent trends.
Did Muskegon Really Sell Part of Their City Beach To A Developer For Only $2?
We all love a good deal, but the citizens of Muskegon are feeling shorted after finding out about this possibly illegal deal the city made with a developer. This bizarre story all came to light when a lawsuit was filed by the owner of West Michigan Dock and Market, also known as Mart Dock. He's alleging that the transfer of a public street that once accessed a public peninsula walkway to Jon Rooks and his Parkland Properties, could be illegal. And if it's not illegal, it's definitely suspicious.
"Grand Rapids' Green Rush: The Economic Boom and Controversy Surrounding Marijuana Legalization"
Marijuana has been a topic of controversy and debate for decades, but in recent years, the tide has begun to shift toward legalization. In Grand Rapids, Michigan, marijuana has been legal for both medical and recreational use since 2018, when Michigan voters approved Proposal 1, also known as the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act.
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
Corewell Health plans outpatient heart surgical center in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Corewell Health is planning to build a one-story outpatient cardiovascular surgery center near the corner of East Beltline Avenue NE and Bradford Street. The building will house 20 staff, three cardiac catheterization labs, 16 preparation and recovery bays, and room for a fourth catheterization lab if needed, said Rodney VanderZand, manager of planning and design at Corewell, formerly known as Spectrum Health.
legalnews.com
Whitmer announces awards to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across Michigan
Last Friday, Michigan Governor?Gretchen Whitmer announced funding to build or improve nearly 700 affordable housing units across 17 projects from Cheboygan to Detroit. Overall, the total development costs of projects funded is anticipated to be around $176.6 million and will create over 60 permanent jobs and over 1,100 temporary jobs.
Rick Haglund: Michigan Dems offer a refreshing change to a people-based economic growth strategy
In a recent column, I argued that Michigan needs to switch from a business-focused economic development strategy to one centered on expanding its workforce. The reason is pretty simple. Michigan, like other northern states, is growing older and running out of workers. Deaths outpace births in the state in 2020 and 2021, according to the […] The post Rick Haglund: Michigan Dems offer a refreshing change to a people-based economic growth strategy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking Beneath
Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
"Grand Rapids in Crisis: Growing Divide Between Rich and Poor Threatens City's Future"
"The Rich-Poor Divide in Grand Rapids: A Growing Concern for Michigan's Future. Grand Rapids, Michigan, is often touted as one of the state's most prosperous cities, with a thriving downtown and a robust economy. However, beneath the surface, a growing divide between the rich and the poor threatens to undermine the city's progress.
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"
Grand Rapids and Detroit are two cities located in the state of Michigan in the United States. Both cities have a rich history and culture and offer a unique experience to residents and visitors alike. However, there are also some notable differences between the two cities.
Becoming a Millionaire in Grand Rapids, Michigan
Becoming a millionaire in Grand Rapids, Michigan, like any other city, requires a combination of hard work, smart financial decisions, and a bit of luck. However, with the right mindset and approach, anyone can achieve this goal.
Breaking the cycle: Baby courts expanding in Michigan
A Michigan program protecting kids and aiming to end multigenerational abuse is expanding.
"Get ready for the wild ride of parenthood and grandparenthood in Michigan - A humorous guide"
Are you thinking about starting a family in Michigan? Well, let me tell you, it's a wild ride. But before you take the plunge and bring a tiny human into the world, there are a few things you should know.
Michigan food banks have less food – and more people to feed
Nicole Irons used to visit food pantries once a month. But her food benefits ended in July right as grocery costs jumped. And now Irons, a 41-year-old part-time delivery driver who has three children, makes weekly trips to Hazel Park food pantries. “I go and sit in these lines once...
themanchestermirror.com
Who gets paid minimum wage in Michigan? Only 1% of workers, as pay soars
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Michigan’s minimum wage jumped to $10.10 an hour from $9.87 on Jan. 1, but for the first time in decades, that pay is well below what many employers can even consider offering entry-level workers. Instead,...
WLUC
Minimal relief at the pump for Michigan drivers to begin the week
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Drivers across Michigan won’t see much relief at the pump, as gas price averages have decreased by 2 cents over the past week. According to AAA of Michigan, the average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Michigan is now $3.30, which is the same price as the current national average. Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA says, “Lower gasoline demand has helped to slow increasing gas prices.”
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Don’t California my Michigan
The pleasant peninsula is being pulled in disturbing directions by coastal influences lately, and the results are not pretty. With its newfound love of language policing, Michigan is on the cusp of California. Copying the University of Southern California School of Social Work, two offices of the Michigan health department...
Bag Secured In Michigan: Home to Over 124,000 Millionaires
According to recent data, there are over 124,000 millionaire households in the state of Michigan. This represents a significant increase from previous years, as the number of millionaire households in the state has been steadily rising over the past decade.
