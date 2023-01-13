ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

US 103.1

Five Types of Items That Michigan Goodwill Stores Won’t Accept

Goodwill stores in Michigan will not accept these items as donations, just FYI. Whether you're moving, cleaning, or just trying to reclaim some space, Goodwill stores in Michigan are always looking for donations to fill their shelves. However, not all donations can or will be accepted. See what you cannot donate to Goodwill below.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

With growing backlash to wind energy, Michigan turns to solar power

Michigan residents can expect to see more solar energy parks soon. Experts hope solar parks will spark less resistance than 600-foot wind turbines. The state and its utility companies are scrambling to increase renewable energy sources. When what was then the tallest wind turbine in the U.S. was erected on...
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

Survey: Low pay, child care constraints hold back West Michigan labor participation

People in West Michigan indicate that low pay and the inability to find affordable child care are two key factors keeping them out of the workforce. That’s according to the results of a new survey from West Michigan Works!, the local workforce development agency. More than three-quarters of the 1,413 job seekers and workers who answered the survey cited the ability to access and afford child care as a barrier to work. Nearly two-thirds told West Michigan Works! that they either “strongly” or “somewhat” agree that potential wages were not enough, even though employers have been increasing compensation the last two years at rates higher or double than recent trends.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Did Muskegon Really Sell Part of Their City Beach To A Developer For Only $2?

We all love a good deal, but the citizens of Muskegon are feeling shorted after finding out about this possibly illegal deal the city made with a developer. This bizarre story all came to light when a lawsuit was filed by the owner of West Michigan Dock and Market, also known as Mart Dock. He's alleging that the transfer of a public street that once accessed a public peninsula walkway to Jon Rooks and his Parkland Properties, could be illegal. And if it's not illegal, it's definitely suspicious.
MUSKEGON, MI
1470 WFNT

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Corewell Health plans outpatient heart surgical center in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Corewell Health is planning to build a one-story outpatient cardiovascular surgery center near the corner of East Beltline Avenue NE and Bradford Street. The building will house 20 staff, three cardiac catheterization labs, 16 preparation and recovery bays, and room for a fourth catheterization lab if needed, said Rodney VanderZand, manager of planning and design at Corewell, formerly known as Spectrum Health.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Michigan Advance

Rick Haglund: Michigan Dems offer a refreshing change to a people-based economic growth strategy

In a recent column, I argued that Michigan needs to switch from a business-focused economic development strategy to one centered on expanding its workforce. The reason is pretty simple. Michigan, like other northern states, is growing older and running out of workers. Deaths outpace births in the state in 2020 and 2021, according to the […] The post Rick Haglund: Michigan Dems offer a refreshing change to a people-based economic growth strategy appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Minimal relief at the pump for Michigan drivers to begin the week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Drivers across Michigan won’t see much relief at the pump, as gas price averages have decreased by 2 cents over the past week. According to AAA of Michigan, the average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Michigan is now $3.30, which is the same price as the current national average. Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson for AAA says, “Lower gasoline demand has helped to slow increasing gas prices.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Don’t California my Michigan

The pleasant peninsula is being pulled in disturbing directions by coastal influences lately, and the results are not pretty. With its newfound love of language policing, Michigan is on the cusp of California. Copying the University of Southern California School of Social Work, two offices of the Michigan health department...
MICHIGAN STATE

