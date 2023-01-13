ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NH

Notable NH Deaths: World-Renowned Poet; Hudson Paramedic; Portsmouth Philanthropist

By Staff Report
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
 5 days ago
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Enforcement Actions Filed Against Hate Group for NH Civil Rights Act Violations in Portsmouth

Concord, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella and Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newport announce the initiation of an enforcement action by the New Hampshire Department of Justice Civil Rights Unit against the National Social Club-131 (NSC-131), Christopher Hood, and Leo Anthony Cullinan for violating the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act and conspiring to violate the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Little Support Indicated for Changing State Primary Date

CONCORD — A cold shoulder was given to two proposals to change the date of the state primary election to earlier in the year Tuesday at public hearings. The two changes, one to the second Tuesday in June instead of the second Tuesday in September, and the other to the second Tuesday in March, were sponsored by two state Republican Party officials and other House Republicans.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Moose’s Pals: Luna is a Velvety Sweetheart, but is Awkward at First

Welcome to this week’s edition of Moose’s Pals, a weekly column devoted to pets that are available for adoption at local animal shelters. Moose is our mascot here at InDepthNH.org, and each week he and an adult friend select those who are waiting for new homes. He scans the websites of New Hampshire animal shelters and randomly selects five pets available for adoption to feature in this column. Contact the shelter listed for each pet to find out their process and adoption fees.
BEDFORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Portsmouth Philanthropist, Physician and Entrepreneur – Dr. Geoffrey Clark Has Died

PORTSMOUTH – Philanthropist, entrepreneur, and Portsmouth gastroenterologist, Dr. Geoffrey E. Clark has died. Born May 21, 1938, Dr. Clark was 84 years old. Together with his wife, former state Sen. Martha Fuller Clark, D-Portsmouth, the two have been recognized as a formidable team for more than 45 years helping New Hampshire’s vulnerable communities, particularly children, women, and the environment.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

NH DHHS Announces Listening Sessions for State Plan on Aging

Concord, NH – As part of a statewide effort to understand the needs of the State’s older adults, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services’ (DHHS) Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services (BEAS) and the State Plan on Aging (SPOA) Planning Committee are seeking public input that will guide and inform the 2024-2027 State Plan on Aging (SPOA).
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Maggi Rotteveel – Shoe Designer in Londonderry

LONDONDERRY, NH: New Hampshire is rich in gems, not the geological kind but the hidden figures who reside here and are among those who are accomplished in one way or another. Maggi Rotteveel is one of those gems. Born in Puerto Rico, her father’s surname was Casablanca. Maggi explains there are just two families in the world with the name Casablanca. It’s a mysterious name, like the 1943 film starring Humphrey “Here’s looking at you kid” Bogart.
LONDONDERRY, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Secretary of State Publishes Audit Report on Open-Software Ballot-Counting Devices

CONCORD, NH (January 10, 2023) The New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office has published its audit report on the VotingWorks ballot-counting devices used in the towns of Ashland, Newington and Woodstock during the State General Election on November 8th. This is the first time in the state open-software ballot-counting devices have been tested during an election. Ballot-counting devices manufactured by different companies will be tested during the upcoming local elections.
ASHLAND, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

AG IDs Female Body Found in Bedford in 1971, Asks Help Finding Her Killer

New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, Colonel Nathan Noyes of the New Hampshire State Police, and Chief John Bryfonski of the Bedford Police Department announce that investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body discovered in Bedford, New Hampshire, in 1971. With forensic testing and assistance from the DNA Doe Project, investigators have now identified this young woman as Katherine Ann Alston (26) of Boston, Massachusetts.
BEDFORD, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Sununu Announces ‘No Safe Experience’ PSA Campaign About Counterfeit Pills

After the press conference, Gov. Sununu’s spokesman sent the following link showing the cost of the program to be $500,500. Concord, NH – A new public awareness campaign is being built to alert individuals that there is no safe experience when consuming any drugs that have not been prescribed by a medical provider. At a press conference today, Governor Chris Sununu announced a new public awareness campaign titled “No Safe Experience” that will focus on this challenge by educating youth, young adults, and families of the dangers and prevalence of fentanyl in counterfeit pills and illicit drugs.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

Moose’s Pals: More NH Friends are Ready for Adoption

Welcome to this week’s edition of Moose’s Pals, a weekly column devoted to pets that are available for adoption at local animal shelters. Moose is our mascot here at InDepthNH.org, and each week he and an adult friend select those who are waiting for new homes. He scans the websites of New Hampshire animal shelters and randomly selects five pets available for adoption to feature in this column. Contact the shelter listed for each pet to find out their process and adoption fees.
MANCHESTER, NH
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism

