Notable NH Deaths: World-Renowned Poet; Hudson Paramedic; Portsmouth Philanthropist

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mass. Homeowners Livid Over 135% Property Tax IncreaseTaxBuzzLunenburg, MA
Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
Tiny & Cute: Meet The Irish Pub That Will Travel To You!Dianna CarneyReading, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Manchester homeless eviction rips families apart and ignores viable alternativesEdy ZooManchester, NH
Related
Judge: Manchester Can Evict Homeless From Downtown Sidewalks
Superior Court Judge John Kissinger ruled Tuesday that the eviction of about 50 people living in tents on Manchester sidewalks can go ahead. The encampment is outside the Families in Transition shelter in the area of Pine and Manchester streets in downtown. “The Court believes the city should continue to...
Enforcement Actions Filed Against Hate Group for NH Civil Rights Act Violations in Portsmouth
Concord, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella and Portsmouth Police Chief Mark Newport announce the initiation of an enforcement action by the New Hampshire Department of Justice Civil Rights Unit against the National Social Club-131 (NSC-131), Christopher Hood, and Leo Anthony Cullinan for violating the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act and conspiring to violate the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act.
Little Support Indicated for Changing State Primary Date
CONCORD — A cold shoulder was given to two proposals to change the date of the state primary election to earlier in the year Tuesday at public hearings. The two changes, one to the second Tuesday in June instead of the second Tuesday in September, and the other to the second Tuesday in March, were sponsored by two state Republican Party officials and other House Republicans.
Towns and Cities Need Help with Rental Crisis, Lawmaker Says
CONCORD — Some lawmakers want to give local officials tools to address skyrocketing rental rates, but landlords say the solution is to build more apartments not create more regulations. The state’s housing crisis is not only unaffordable houses, but a rental vacancy rate of less than 1 percent in...
Sununu Slams President & DNC on FITN A Day After NH Dem Leaders Appeal to Biden
CONCORD – Gov. Chris Sununu said President Joe Biden and the Democratic National Committee made a “massive mistake” in trying to take away New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary status and that Biden “opened a massive door for other challengers,” whom he predicted will come here first anyway.
Moose’s Pals: Luna is a Velvety Sweetheart, but is Awkward at First
Welcome to this week’s edition of Moose’s Pals, a weekly column devoted to pets that are available for adoption at local animal shelters. Moose is our mascot here at InDepthNH.org, and each week he and an adult friend select those who are waiting for new homes. He scans the websites of New Hampshire animal shelters and randomly selects five pets available for adoption to feature in this column. Contact the shelter listed for each pet to find out their process and adoption fees.
Gilford Girl, 15, Dies After Ski Accident at Gunstock
GILFORD – A 15-year-old Gilford girl suffered a head injury and died as a result of a skiing accident at the Gunstock recreation area. Sydnie Quimby was a freshman at Gilford High School who suffered a head injury while skiing on a moderately difficult trail. She was an honors...
MLK Was No Ally of NH’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ Law
Arnie Alpert is a retired activist, organizer, and community educator long involved in movements for social and economic justice. Arnie writes an occasional column Active with the Activists for InDepthNH.org. If you’re going to take a quote from “I Have a Dream,” at least read the entire speech. (Watch speech...
McIntyre Federal Building Stirs More Controversy in Portsmouth
In 2004, then Senator Judd Gregg announced that the James McIntyre Federal Building in downtown Portsmouth would be handed over virtually free to the city of Portsmouth for its use by the citizens. Federal employees there were transferred to other facilities in the city and the building was declared a...
Bailed Homeless Manchester Man Arrested for Loitering
On January 17, 2023 at approximately 11 PM, Manchester Police responded to 271. Cedar St. a report of an unwanted person. The reporting party told officers that someone was initially sleeping in a 3rd floor hallway. and then started banging on an apartment door. Officers saw a man meeting the...
Portsmouth Philanthropist, Physician and Entrepreneur – Dr. Geoffrey Clark Has Died
PORTSMOUTH – Philanthropist, entrepreneur, and Portsmouth gastroenterologist, Dr. Geoffrey E. Clark has died. Born May 21, 1938, Dr. Clark was 84 years old. Together with his wife, former state Sen. Martha Fuller Clark, D-Portsmouth, the two have been recognized as a formidable team for more than 45 years helping New Hampshire’s vulnerable communities, particularly children, women, and the environment.
NH DHHS Announces Listening Sessions for State Plan on Aging
Concord, NH – As part of a statewide effort to understand the needs of the State’s older adults, the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services’ (DHHS) Bureau of Elderly and Adult Services (BEAS) and the State Plan on Aging (SPOA) Planning Committee are seeking public input that will guide and inform the 2024-2027 State Plan on Aging (SPOA).
Maggi Rotteveel – Shoe Designer in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY, NH: New Hampshire is rich in gems, not the geological kind but the hidden figures who reside here and are among those who are accomplished in one way or another. Maggi Rotteveel is one of those gems. Born in Puerto Rico, her father’s surname was Casablanca. Maggi explains there are just two families in the world with the name Casablanca. It’s a mysterious name, like the 1943 film starring Humphrey “Here’s looking at you kid” Bogart.
Testimony Mostly Favors Repeal of ‘Banned Concepts Law’ in Committee
CONCORD – A bill to repeal the 2021 state law relative to teaching discrimination in public schools and discrimination in public workplaces that has come to be known as the “banned concepts law,” had a public hearing on Thursday with the majority testifying in favor of repeal.
Secretary of State Publishes Audit Report on Open-Software Ballot-Counting Devices
CONCORD, NH (January 10, 2023) The New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office has published its audit report on the VotingWorks ballot-counting devices used in the towns of Ashland, Newington and Woodstock during the State General Election on November 8th. This is the first time in the state open-software ballot-counting devices have been tested during an election. Ballot-counting devices manufactured by different companies will be tested during the upcoming local elections.
AG IDs Female Body Found in Bedford in 1971, Asks Help Finding Her Killer
New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella, Colonel Nathan Noyes of the New Hampshire State Police, and Chief John Bryfonski of the Bedford Police Department announce that investigators have identified a previously unidentified female body discovered in Bedford, New Hampshire, in 1971. With forensic testing and assistance from the DNA Doe Project, investigators have now identified this young woman as Katherine Ann Alston (26) of Boston, Massachusetts.
Lawmakers Hear the Ups and Downs of the NH Economic Cycle
CONCORD — House and Senate Ways and Means committee members were warned Wednesday not to expect the state to experience the same economic growth it has since recovering from the pandemic. The state has garnered hundreds of millions of dollars of surplus revenue fueled by federal stimulus money and...
Sununu Announces ‘No Safe Experience’ PSA Campaign About Counterfeit Pills
After the press conference, Gov. Sununu’s spokesman sent the following link showing the cost of the program to be $500,500. Concord, NH – A new public awareness campaign is being built to alert individuals that there is no safe experience when consuming any drugs that have not been prescribed by a medical provider. At a press conference today, Governor Chris Sununu announced a new public awareness campaign titled “No Safe Experience” that will focus on this challenge by educating youth, young adults, and families of the dangers and prevalence of fentanyl in counterfeit pills and illicit drugs.
AG and US Attorney Present Hate Crimes Forum Series
United States Attorney Jane E. Young and New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella are pleased to announce the first in a series of public Hate Crimes Forum conversations hosted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Hampshire and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office.
Moose’s Pals: More NH Friends are Ready for Adoption
Welcome to this week’s edition of Moose’s Pals, a weekly column devoted to pets that are available for adoption at local animal shelters. Moose is our mascot here at InDepthNH.org, and each week he and an adult friend select those who are waiting for new homes. He scans the websites of New Hampshire animal shelters and randomly selects five pets available for adoption to feature in this column. Contact the shelter listed for each pet to find out their process and adoption fees.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
678K+
Views
ABOUT
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.http://indepthnh.org/
Comments / 0