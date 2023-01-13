Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel WebsiteL. CaneFlorida State
More than 4 thousand Cuban children "collapse" Miami schoolsUSA DiarioMiami, FL
4 Amazing Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Hyundai Air & Sea Show Returns to Miami Beach on Memorial Day WeekendJudith MastersMiami Beach, FL
NHL Job Ad Causes National Outrage, DeSantis Gets InvolvedToni KorazaFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Georgia
They were recommended by Guy Fieri.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Several Chick-fil-A Locations Temporarily Closing For Redmodeling
Individual restaurants are being upgraded in part to meet improved operational standards. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Cleveland.com, WSBTV.com, and Google.com.
tourcounsel.com
The Shops at Merrick Park | Shopping mall in Coral Gables, Florida
To the southwest of the city, in the exclusive area of Coral Gables and very close to the University of Miami, is another of the best malls in Miami that you cannot miss: The Shops at Merrick Park. There is something for everyone in this mall, from fast fashion stores to the biggest luxury brands. Here are the Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom department stores as well as exclusive boutiques such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci, BOSS and Jimmy Choo.
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in Georgia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: WSBTV and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Popular Atlanta restaurant chain giving away free food in 25 locations on Thursday
For chicken salad fans in the Atlanta area, Thursday, January 19, will be like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
atlantafi.com
Best Barbecue Restaurants In Atlanta (Reviews And Maps)
Atlanta, Georgia may not be the first city that comes to mind when you think about barbecue, but the local restaurants here hold up quite well when you sample the offerings on their respective menus. We’re talking beef brisket, pulled pork and much more!. If you like your BBQ...
48 Million Dollar Home In Atlanta
Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that data and statistical analyses can be subject to various interpretations and may not be indicative of future results. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wtvy.com
Todd and Julie Chrisley to report to federal prison Tuesday in Fla.
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The famous reality TV couple with Atlanta ties, Todd and Julie Chrisley, will report to federal prison Tuesday in Florida. The stars of “Chrisley Knows Best” wanted a bond while they appeal their convictions for federal charges of bank fraud and tax evasion, but a judge denied that request.
Popular food chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. Earlier this week, the popular food chain Charley's Philly Steaks and Wings celebrated the grand event for its newest Florida location in North Lauderdale, according to local sources. The chain currently has more than 600 restaurant locations in at least 45 states.
tourcounsel.com
The Falls | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
The Falls mall is southwest of Miami and has more than 100 stores. It is worth visiting if you are in the area as there is a bit of everything and it is one of the most beautiful malls in Miami to walk around and go shopping. Open since 1980, this open-air shopping center in Miami has Macy's department store as its anchor store. There is much more as there are also brands like Michael Kors, Lucky Brand and Sephora makeup store.
Florida man claims $1 million prize from Publix ticket
A Miami man claimed a $1 million prize from the Florida Lottery Friday.
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Miami projected to be one of the hottest U.S. housing markets in 2023
Miami will be one of the nation’s hottest housing markets in 2023, according to a recent Zillow forecast. Zillow measured the 50 largest U.S. housing markets on price growth, inventory, jobs and demographics to determine its rankings. Miami ranked No. 8 on the hottest markets list and is one...
News Channel Nebraska
11 Best Beaches in South Florida to Visit (2023)
Originally Posted On: https://villapads.com/details/best-beaches-in-south-florida-to-visit. 11 Best Beaches in South Florida to Visit (2023) South Florida is home to many fantastic sights and scenes. However, it is most known for the abundance of beautiful beaches on offer. This majestic stretch of coastline is home to some of the best beaches in the world, offering exceptional views across the awesome Atlantic ocean. If you’re planning a vacation at any point in 2023, then you’ve come to the perfect place!
10 Atlanta Companies That Pay More Than $40 an Hour
Atlanta, GA. - The Atlanta metro area is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country. With a population of over 6 million and a gross domestic product of more than $400 billion, Atlanta has the 10th largest economy in the country and the 20th largest in the world. It's also one of 10 US cities to be ranked as an Alpha Global City.
Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in Georgia
A highly-rated supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get high-quality food items and other household essentials, you may be interested to learn that the grocery store chain Publix just opened their newest Georgia supermarket location at Covington Town Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
wgxa.tv
Vehicle, foot chase in Macon leads to big pot bust
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Bibb County Deputies made an arrest and took nearly ten pounds of weed off the streets after a driver led them on a chase, according to the Sheriff's Office. In a Facebook post, deputies say that Corporal Michael Dorough attempted the traffic stop on Mercer University...
Trouble For Warren Delray Beach, Warning Issued By State Of Florida
Health Inspector Finds Multiple Problems… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Popular whiskey bar and restaurant “Warren” at 15804 Lyons Road in Delray Beach received an official “warning” from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation during an inspection on January 5th. Despite the […]
Comments / 1