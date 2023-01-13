Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland DailyNew York City, NY
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Mayor Adams Signs a $275 Million Dollar Deal That Looks Like a Baseball Contract, But it’s Hotels Housing MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Afraid of being homeless? Apply for Rental Assistance Program for renters in New York to get some moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
Kevin Smith's Reaction To Finding Out That's Sigourney Weaver In Avatar 2 Is Pretty Great
Sigourney Weaver is 73. But she plays a teenager in Avatar: The Way of Water. And that blew Kevin Smith's mind.
Dwayne Johnson Is DC’s Latest Casualty As James Gunn Informs The Rock ‘Black Adam 2’ Is Cancelled
What do Dwayne Johnson, Patty Jenkins, and Henry Cavill have in common? They’ve all been booted out of the DC Universe by new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. Johnson, who made his superhero debut as the eponymous character in the 2022 movie Black Adam, has announced his exit from the studio after being told that the movie’s anticipated sequel is not part of Gunn’s vision for the “first chapter” of the “new DC Universe”. Johnson shared the news through a heartfelt message to his “passionate friends” on social media. “I wanted to give a long-awaited Black Adam update regarding the...
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce
Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
wegotthiscovered.com
Zachary Levi doesn’t need Dwayne Johnson, Dave Bautista should be his new DC arch-nemesis
After the hierarchy of power changed for real, we won’t be seeing Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam again in the DC universe anytime soon, and no one is more bummed about that than Zachary Levi. For years now, the Shazam! star had been voicing his excitement over getting the chance to “punch The Rock in the face” one day, but now that dream is never to come to pass. And yet Levi shouldn’t despair as there might be an even better choice for his ultimate DC arch-foe.
wegotthiscovered.com
Zachary Levi is lucky he’s friends with the DC co-CEOs after failing twice to find success with Marvel
In a turn of events we couldn’t have seen coming as recently as this time last month, Zachary Levi has emerged as one of the biggest enemies of the SnyderVerse-supporting subset of DCU fans, for two major reasons above all. The first is that he released a lengthy Instagram...
digitalspy.com
First look at Millie Bobby Brown's new Netflix movie as release date is confirmed
Netflix has announced the release date of its next movie starring Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown — and given us a sneak peek — in it's 2023 Films Preview trailer (which you can check out above). Titled Damsel, the movie tells the story of Elodie, who grows...
Jeff Shuter Dies: Producer Of Motion Comics For “Invincible” & “Buffy The Vampire Slayer” Was 41
Jeff Shuter, the motion comics director and producer behind projects for Viacom and MTV whose credits include motion comics for Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Stan Lee’s Time Jumper and an adaptation of Invincible based on the comic book series, died in Chicago on Nov. 10 after suffering a traumatic brain injury. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Related Story C.J. Harris Dies: 'American Idol' Contestant Was 31 Related Story Brian Tufano Dies: Veteran 'Trainspotting' & 'Billy Elliot' Cinematographer Was 83 His death was announced by his family and his friend Ryan Maldonado today ahead of a private memorial service in Los Angeles this Saturday. After...
techaiapp.com
Kathryn Newton Gets New ‘Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantamania’ Poster As Tickets Go On Sale | Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, Marvel, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Movies, Paul Rudd
Kathryn Newton just got her very own character poster for her upcoming movie Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania!. The 25-year-old actress will be making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the sci-fi adventure movie as Cassie Lang, which kicks off the MCU’s Phase 5. Also getting new character posters...
NOLA.com
10 movies to look for in 2023: What's coming for film fanatics in the new year
With the changing of the calendar, a new year awaits, ripe with possibilities. And popcorn — lots and lots of popcorn. Granted, Hollywood is a little distracted at the moment, looking back on the year that was as award season builds toward its Oscar night climax on March 12.
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded Marvel series you may have no idea is coming could have some serious MCU repercussions
February is set to be a big month for Marvel lovers as it marks the release of the first installment of the MCU’s Phase Five, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. And yet there’s a second Marvel production that’s also premiering next month that the majority of fans likely have no idea is on its way. That’s a crying shame as this TV series looks like it has a lot of promise — plus, it could even end up having some major MCU tie-ins.
I Attended A Secret Screening of ‘The People’s Joker,’ The Movie Warner Bros. Doesn’t Want You To See
I will give everybody one “love letter to cinema” pass this year, but only if it’s used to describe Vera Drew’s The People’s Joker. This superhero parody reminded me of what makes cinema great. It reminded me of studying film at Pratt Institute and being ashamed of liking mainstream movies. It reminded me of the first time I watched a Marvel movie in 2018 and instantly immersed myself in the fictional universe. It reminded me of the first time I watched Batman and was left disappointed (I always thought Batman’s superpower was turning into bats, turns out he’s just a sad, rich guy with dead parents, and he’s also a cop.)
ComicBook
We Have A Ghost: Marvel Stars Anthony Mackie, David Harbour Reunite for Netflix Original
Though Anthony Mackie and David Harbour have yet to share the screen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Captain America and Black Widow stars will appear in an upcoming Netflix movie, We Have A Ghost. Empire has a first look at the upcoming movie which hails from Freaky and Happy Death Day director Christopher Landon. Though his previous movies, while still holding their tongue in their cheek, were pretty firmly horror movies, but speaking in an interview with the outlet Landon teased that this new movie will have a slightly different tone, the magazine even called it an "Amblin-inspired tale."
theplaylist.net
‘Michael’: Antoine Fuqua To Direct Michael Jackson Biopic Which Will Begin Filming This Year
You know it was bound to happen, as nearly every major musical artist of the past 50 years gets a biopic at some point, but it appears that Michael Jackson is next up to get the big-screen treatment. But maybe more interesting than the fact that Jackson’s life and career will be highlighted in a new film is the fact that acclaimed filmmaker Antoine Fuqua is on board to direct.
Collider
James Gunn Wants to Bring ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Stars Into His DC Universe
After years of anticipation, the epic conclusion to the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy is now only a few months away. As director James Gunn departs from Marvel Studios following the release of the upcoming entry, he has revealed via an exclusive interview with Empire Magazine that the film's cast may reunite with him one day with his new role at DC Studios.
Collider
New 'Willow' Documentary Will Take Fans 'Behind the Magic' of the Disney+ Series
If you’re hankering to re-enter the kingdom of Tir Asleen after last week’s finale of Willow, look no further than Disney+. The streamer has announced that they will be premiering Willow: Behind the Magic, an all-new documentary exploring the return to and creation of the magical world of the series, featuring both new and returning cast, as well as some of the show’s creative team, including executive producers Michelle Rejwan and Jonathan Kasdan.
thedigitalfix.com
JK Simmons would “absolutely” return for Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4
J. Jonah Jameson is an iconic comic book character and he will now forever be associated with JK Simmons, who first portrayed him in Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man movie. Simmons made a return as the moustache-wielding, cigar-chomping Daily Bugle editor in the MCU movies Far From Home and No Way Home.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest, greatest DC conspiracy theory suggests James Gunn is gearing up for Robert Pattinson’s Batman to meet Scooby-Doo
James Gunn, alongside co-CEO of the freshly restructured DC Studios Peter Safran, is currently in the midst of rebooting the DCU from the inside out. It seems like pretty much everything about the franchise must go, but one corner of the universe we can rest assured will survive is Matt Reeves’ The Batman series, with the filmmaker confirming he’ll be continuing his plans to expand with the full support of Gunn behind him. But the latest, and greatest, DC conspiracy theory out there posits that Gunn might have one small suggestion for Reeves: throw Scooby-Doo into the mix.
Collider
David Fincher's 'The Killer' Sets Release Date On Netflix
Cinema fans rejoice! We finally have a release date for the next David Fincher film! The next project of the three-time Academy Award-nominated director, whose last film was 2020’s Mank, will be The Killer, an adaptation of the French graphic novel series of the same name. The film will release on Netflix on November 10, 2023.
thedigitalfix.com
The Cloverfield trailer came out before they’d written the movie
Director Matt Reeves has been speaking to Collider on the 15th anniversary of the release of Cloverfield – a groundbreaking ‘found-footage’ science fiction movie. But it wasn’t just the movie itself that broke the mold, the marketing campaign was also highly unusual for the time. In fact they made the trailer to generate buzz about Cloverfield before they’d even written or shot the movie.
