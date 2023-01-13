Read full article on original website
Marshalltown Police celebrate one of their own after Special Olympics win
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — The Marshalltown Police Department has some new medals!. Custodian Todd Palo got a special shout-out from his colleagues after winning gold and silver medals for snowshoeing at the Special Olympics Iowa winter games this week. The games were held in Dubuque with other events including alpine...
‘Mama I’m a Cowboy’: Ex-Ankeny star, former Iowa wideout Bruce lands at OSU
Former Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV has landed in Stillwater. Bruce announced via Twitter on Saturday that he will transfer to Oklahoma State. “Mama I’m a Cowboy #gopokes,” he tweeted. Bruce, who helped lead Ankeny to the Class 4A state championship in 2020, spent two seasons at...
‘We all knew we could win’: Hawks pull off stunning upset over No. 3 Waukee
Ankeny’s Maddox Ward blew a kiss to the Waukee students as the final seconds ticked off the clock. The senior guard made a pair of late 3-point goals to lift the Hawks to a stunning 56-51 upset over third-ranked Waukee in a CIML Conference boys’ basketball game on Friday at Ankeny.
Everything Bill Self said after Kansas' win over Iowa State
Kansas’ perfect start to the 2022-23 conference slate continued on Saturday as KU defeated Iowa State, 62-60, in a closely contested affair. All in all, there were eight ties, 15 lead changes and the Jayhawks led for 25:26 of time during the contest. The win puts KU atop the Big 12 standings, one game up over Iowa State and Kansas State.
A Woman at Iowa Funeral Home Thought to Be Dead, Now is Not
When someone is taken to a funeral home deceased, you expect that's the end of the story. However, in this case, it is only the beginning. There is a report out of Iowa where a woman was taken to a funeral home believed to be dead. Now, it's believed that she's very much alive.
The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest
I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
Food Network Says Iowa’s Best BBQ is this Place Full of Trophies
When you do something in your life and get a trophy, that's a pretty good sign that you're doing it well. If that's really true, Food Network may be right about the best place in Iowa to get BBQ as their walls are lined with shiny awards. Food Network recently...
This Giant Dormant Geyser Lies Hidden Beneath Iowa Town
In the not-too-distant past, there was a time when the state of Iowa could claim it had one of the most powerful geysers on the planet. In fact, the geyser was so powerful that it spewed out 50,000 gallons of water per minute and rose 50 feet in the air.
Waterloo Winner Set For Life With Big Lottery Prize
Someone in Eastern Iowa is about to get a whole lot richer! You might want to check your lottery tickets right about...now!. News broke early Friday morning that a winning ticket for one big lottery prize was purchased in Waterloo. Iowa Lottery officials confirmed that whoever did buy the ticket will be winning money for the rest of their life.
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
Merlyn E. Eggers
Merlyn E. Eggers, 92, of Gladbrook, IA passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Westbrook Acres in Gladbrook. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Peace United Church of Christ in Gladbrook. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 16, 2023 at Peace United Church of Christ. Interment will take place at Crystal Cemetery. Further arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.
‘Iowa Mama Bear’ Cut From Mike Flynn’s Cuckoo Circus
A host of MAGA maniacs are slated to address next weekend’s gathering in a circus tent turned church just outside Nashville, Tennessee.As in previous ReAwaken America events in other venues, the lead crazy will be retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, who called for our military to mount a coup after the 2020 election.The speakers list includes Roger Stone, who once said, “Fuck the voting, let’s get right to the violence. Shoot to kill.”Also on the roster is Mike Lindell, the MyPillow guy and unhinged conspiracy theorist, who has said that he possesses enough evidence to lock up 300 million people...
Iowa "now hiring" post creates worldwide conversation
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular West Des Moines beer garden is creating conversation around the world, because of a "help wanted" post its owner wrote on Facebook. The post from The Hall went up earlier this week and looks like a job listing for a bartender. It lists several supposed requirements. They include:
Animal Rescue League Of Iowa Reports Record Year For Adoptions
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reports a record year for adoptions. According to their annual Impact Report, nearly 8,500 pets were adopted in 2022—up 13 percent from 2021. 4,811 cats. 2,661 dogs. 706 small animals. 303 barn animals. In total, 8,481 animals were adopted.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Des Moines
Des Moines might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Des Moines.
Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar
Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
2 charged in Iowa day care theft
STUART, Iowa — Police in Stuart are searching for two people who broke into a day care. Stuart police say security cameras captured 34-year-old Brittani Kinney and 45-year-old Joseph Reusswig stealing from the facility late last month. Both are charged with burglary and theft. Investigators believe they may be...
Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of a central Iowa massage therapist for allegedly making improper sexual contact with a client. The Iowa Board of Massage Therapy charged therapist Hugh Parker of Nevada in June 2022 with the offense of either making improper sexual contact with a client or co-worker or making improper […] The post Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Two people hospitalized after shooting at Ames hotel
AMES, Iowa — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at an Ames hotel Saturday morning. At around 11:26 a.m. officers with the Ames Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a hotel in the 2600 block of East 13th Street. When first responders arrived they discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot […]
Teen Crashed Into School Vehicle
The following is from the Bremer Co Sheriff’s Office:. On 01-13-2023 at 08:10 the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a personal injury motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Viking Ave (V-56) and 132nd St. Deputies investigation determined that a 2016 Ram truck driven by a 17 year old juvenile failed to stop at a stop sign and was struck by a 2009 Chevy suburban driven by Stanley Koester of Sumner and owned by the Sumner/Fredericksburg School District. The occupants of the suburban were trapped and had to be extricated by the Sumner Fire Department. Eugene Knoploh and Virgil Erhardt both of Sumner were transported to Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.
