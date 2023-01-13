Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Related
Charlotte's housing market will be red hot in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Most residents know Charlotte is a hot housing market, and now, real-estate marketplace company Zillow said the Queen City will be the nation's hottest housing market in 2023 due to both home value growth and growth in owner-occupied households. The good news moving forward is the...
The Daily South
This North Carolina Lake Home Was Built For The Views
Lake homes have always been refuges for weekend and summer escapes, but Charlotte native Sarah Crosland craved that state of mind every day. So in 2020, when the stars aligned for her to build on Lake Wylie (a reservoir that’s an easy commute to the Queen City), the busy executive decided to trade town for rural life. “Although I work in Charlotte, I loved the idea of being able to come home to a quiet spot by the water,” Crosland says. “This place is very much in the country—I’m 2 miles down a gravel road through the woods. The stress of the real world slips away when my tires first hit the gravel after a workday.”
Huntersville leads Opendoor ranking of hottest Charlotte-area ZIP codes
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Many of the ZIP codes deemed by Opendoor as the hottest in Charlotte’s housing market share a common thread. They offer a small-town feel while still being accessible to center city within a relatively short commute, says Chelsea Goyer, Opendoor’s national head of brokerage.
WBTV
Charlotte businesswoman, McNinch House owner Ellen Davis has died
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Ellen Davis, owner of the McNinch House Restaurant, has died, a source close to the family confirmed. The Charlotte native spent 10 years renovating the historic McNinch House before opening it Jan. 16, 1989, and served as the restaurant’s first chef. “Our passion for providing...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Charlotte
Charlotte, North Carolina, is a rapidly-growing city known for its excellent job opportunities, high quality of life, and diverse neighborhoods. The city is home to many young professionals who appreciate its thriving economy, an abundance of recreational activities, and cultural attractions.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“F” is for Fort Mill
“F” is for Fort Mill (York County; 2020 population 24,521). Although White settlers did not arrive in the area until the late 1750s, the region was already populated by Indigenous people. By the 1830s the little community was called was called Fort Mill. It was chartered in 1873. The Fort Mill Manufacturing Company (established in1887) brought Fort Mill into the textile economy that dominated the upstate. Later the plant was combined with others to form Springs Cotton Mills. The mill, which employed twelve hundred workers, closed in 1983. The area received a boost in population with the arrival of televangelist Jim Baker and his Praise the Lord development in 1978. But into the twenty-first century sustained growth came because Fort Mill was positioned to take advantage of the booming population growth in Charlotte, North Carolina.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Ranks As Hottest Housing Zip Code In Charlotte Area
Although the housing market may have cooled a little bit from the blazing fire it was last year, there’s still movement. And, if you’re looking to make a move, check out Open Door’s list of popular zip codes to relocate. WSOC reports one North Carolina town ranks as the hottest zip code in the area according to Open Door. That zip is 28078. The town is none other than Huntersville. Just approximately 15 miles from Charlotte, we know it offers lots of amenities for families. And, also close to home making the top of the list is 28173. We recognize that one as belonging to Waxhaw and Marvin in Union County, North Carolina. Those of course sit about 20 miles to the south of Charlotte. We lived for quite some time in an area close to Waxhaw. I love that little town. It’s so charming. Anyone who’s strolled the streets and popped into the antique shops and quaint little restaurants knows the appeal. One of the Instagram worthy spots is the popular train bridge. You can literally stand above the tracks as the trains pass through. The hubby’s favorite restaurant is Maxwell’s Tavern right near the tracks.
Indian Trail Road to close for 3 days
INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — Indian Trail Road in downtown Indian Trail will close for three days starting Jan. 24. CSX Transportation will be replacing the railroad crossing in the heart of town near Cross Paths Park and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. The work will involve replacing wooded railroad ties with a concrete apron. This change will make the crossing more durable and better able to withstand heavy traffic, according to the town's advisory.
Restaurant operators in Charlotte build labor pool with better benefits, streamlined operations
CHARLOTTE — It’s a mixed bag when it comes to hiring for Charlotte’s restaurant operators, as the impact of the pandemic continues to have a ripple effect nearly three years later. Some establishments have hit normal staffing levels, citing a focus on culture, increased wages and benefits...
CMPD hosts Operation Warm Pet drive in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department kicked off its Operation Warm Pet Drive in southwest Charlotte on Saturday. During the colder season, animal care and control collect donations of blankets, jackets and straw to keep pets warm. The department said they saw a large demand for cold-weather items. “They...
wccbcharlotte.com
Pedestrian Hit on 485
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A pedestrian has serious injuries after being hit on a ramp to I-485. It happened around 5 Sunday night on the ramp from Independence Boulevard to the 485 outer loop in southeast Mecklenburg County. Medic says one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Charlotte woman wins first $100k in new Cash 5 promotion, NC Lottery announces
RALEIGH, N.C. — A woman from Charlotte has won the first $100,000 prize in the new cash prize promotion from the North Carolina Lottery. Georgia Richardson of Charlotte became the first top-prize winner on Jan. 9, when her good luck helped her to win the prize in the first drawing of the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes of $500.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Jan. 6-12)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 6 to 12:. • Nonna Maria's Italian Deli & Market, 2332 Matthews Township Pkwy., Matthews – 90 Violations include: Inspector said person in charge didn’t demonstrate sufficient knowledge of employee health; a food basket was in the handwash sink; a bag of basil was partially liquefied; marinara did not cool fast enough in walk-in; and market was docked for proper hot and cold holding temperatures.
WBTV
Water outage due to pipe burst in south Charlotte
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 6200 block of Barrington Drive at the Vista Villa Apartments. One killed in shooting at east Charlotte apartment complex. Updated: 17 hours ago. A male victim was killed during a shooting on Barrington Drive in east Charlotte on Sunday...
'My passion is people' | Charlotte man aims to help the underserved through Operation Hope
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Operation Hope is officially in motion. Charlotte native Jeremy Davis says he had been pondering his purpose when he was blessed with the gift to give. "God gave me a vision. My passion is people," Davis, founder of Jeremy’s Heart Foundation, said. "I love essentially meeting the needs of people, helping the deprived, the underprivileged as well as the disadvantaged."
Super G Mart opens North Carolina's third location in Pineville after months of delays
PINEVILLE, N.C. — Occupying the former Super K-Mart across from the Carolina Place Mall, the much anticipated international market was planned for an opening last summer. Peter Han, Vice President of Business Development for Super G Mart, told WCNC's Jane Monreal, "It's been a construction site for about two years. So, seeing customers walk through the door and seeing the parking lot filled with cars, it's an indescribable feeling for me."
WBTV
Water outage reported in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Some south Charlotte customers will find themselves without water this morning due to a pipe burst. Charlotte Water says that’s impacting people in the area of 1500 and 1700 Montford Drive, just off of Woodlawn Road. Crews told WBTV they hoped water would be restored...
kiss951.com
Charlotte And Another North Carolina City Named Hottest Housing Market In The US For 2023
This is not the news I wanted to hear. With my apartment lease running out in a few months and rent increasing astronomically across Charlotte (along with the overall cost of living, but not my salary), I am looking to purchase a home this year. Zillow just released their list of the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023. And the Charlotte and another North Carolina housing market are right there in the top 5 for 2023. That’s right both Charlotte and Raleigh are still seeing exponential growth in home buying. Wonderful. At this rate maybe I can afford a shed? Zillow was that this is list includes the hot markets, where home values are expected to appreciate at a faster rate than the rest of the nation. The Top 10 are:
Family wants to keep McNinch House going after owner dies
The McNinch House Restaurant announced that renowned owner Ellen Davis died.
cn2.com
Fort Mill QT Powerball Players Check Your Tickets
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Powerball player at the QT in Fort Mill at 3282 on Hwy 21 is holding a ticket worth $50,000. The South Carolina Education Lottery tells us that two people in South Carolina hold at $50,000 Powerball ticket. They say players in Mount Pleasant and Fort Mill should check their tickets.
House Digest
New York, NY
76K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.https://www.housedigest.com/
Comments / 0