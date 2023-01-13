Women can stop by Punxsutawney pizzeria for free professional, casual work clothes

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Professional clothing can strain wallets, especially as prices continue to rise but at a pizza shop in Punxsutawney, women can stop by and pick out outfits.

The Punxsutawney Area Chamber of Commerce is handing out work wear for women free of charge at Laska’s Pizza from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The pizza shop can be found at 405 South Main Street.

Owner of the pizza shop and President of Punxsutawney Area Chamber Of Commerce Katie Laska said that the Chamber wanted to give back to the working women community.

“It’s hard you know when your raising kids and working and trying to buy clothes to wear different outfits every day so we thought, oh let’s clean out our closets, it was all the girls that decided to do that,” We’ll clean out our closets and we’ll give them away for free to the working women. So we wanted to give something back.”

There will be casual and dress clothes in different sizes and styles for women to pick out. The Chamber plans to hold giveaways in the future and eventually would like to include men’s clothing.

The Chamber is also still accepting donations. If anyone has any donations, they are asked to contact them at (814)-938-7700.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newslette r

More information regarding the free clothing can be found on the Chamber’s Facebook page .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.