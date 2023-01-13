Read full article on original website
theperrynews.com
Gamble Block Apartments — Notice of Letting
Notice is hereby given that sealed bids will be received at Studio MELEE’s Office at 139 Fourth St. , West Des Moines, Iowa 50322 until 2 p.m. local time on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, for the proposed Gamble Block Apartments – Adaptive Reuse and Rehabilitation project at 1203 Second St., Perry, Iowa 50220, as described herein and, in the plans, and specifications.
nwestiowa.com
Summit remains upbeat on CO2 pipeline
AMES—Despite the politics and protests, Summit Carbon Solutions is still optimistic about its pending pipeline. “It’s a $5 billion project, so there’s always twists and turns with any major project, but we feel really good about it,” said chief operations officer Jimmy Powell. Summit’s mission is...
The Most Expensive Colleges in Iowa and the Midwest
I think anyone who has ever attended college, or even CONSIDERED attending college, will tell you the same thing: college is expensive. But, some colleges are much more expensive than others. Using the U.S. Department of Education’s National Center for Education Statistics, the site 24/7 Wall Street put together a...
KCCI.com
Iowa "now hiring" post creates worldwide conversation
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular West Des Moines beer garden is creating conversation around the world, because of a "help wanted" post its owner wrote on Facebook. The post from The Hall went up earlier this week and looks like a job listing for a bartender. It lists several supposed requirements. They include:
Waterloo Winner Set For Life With Big Lottery Prize
Someone in Eastern Iowa is about to get a whole lot richer! You might want to check your lottery tickets right about...now!. News broke early Friday morning that a winning ticket for one big lottery prize was purchased in Waterloo. Iowa Lottery officials confirmed that whoever did buy the ticket will be winning money for the rest of their life.
1230kfjb.com
Patricia “Pat” Ann (Wrage) Oettchen
Patricia “Pat” Ann (Wrage) Oettchen, age 87, of Gladbrook, Iowa, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital. Services for Pat will be held Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Green Mountain United Church of Christ, Green Mountain, Iowa. Visitation will be held one-hour prior to the services. A family graveside service will be held at the Maple Hill Cemetery, Gladbrook, Iowa. The Mitchell Family Funeral Home is caring for Patricia and her family.
Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar
Gov. Kim Reynolds, in her inauguration speech Friday, asked Democrats to “reconsider” their choice to push the Iowa caucuses from the first-in-the-nation spot. “As a Republican, it benefits my party for Democrats to turn away from Iowa,” Reynolds said. “As an American, it pains me to see.” Reynolds was sworn in for her second full […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds calls for Democrats to reconsider new presidential calendar appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
iheart.com
Animal Rescue League Of Iowa Reports Record Year For Adoptions
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Animal Rescue League of Iowa reports a record year for adoptions. According to their annual Impact Report, nearly 8,500 pets were adopted in 2022—up 13 percent from 2021. 4,811 cats. 2,661 dogs. 706 small animals. 303 barn animals. In total, 8,481 animals were adopted.
cbs2iowa.com
Tornado in Iowa County on unseasonably warm January day
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A tornado touched down in Iowa County Monday near Williamsburg. Meteorologist Nick Stewart took photos of the storm and says it appears to have lifted around 2:20 p.m. While the tornado was in progress, the Iowa County Emergency Management reports a semi was...
Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of a central Iowa massage therapist for allegedly making improper sexual contact with a client. The Iowa Board of Massage Therapy charged therapist Hugh Parker of Nevada in June 2022 with the offense of either making improper sexual contact with a client or co-worker or making improper […] The post Massage therapist loses license over sexual-contact allegations appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
KCCI.com
Power outages reported on east side of Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Hundreds were without power on the east side of Des Moines on Monday morning. The height of the outage was at about 4:18 a.m. when 947 customers were without power. About 250 were able to get their electricity restored almost immediately. MidAmerican Energy Co. said...
‘Iowa Mama Bear’ Cut From Mike Flynn’s Cuckoo Circus
A host of MAGA maniacs are slated to address next weekend’s gathering in a circus tent turned church just outside Nashville, Tennessee.As in previous ReAwaken America events in other venues, the lead crazy will be retired Lt. Gen. Mike Flynn, who called for our military to mount a coup after the 2020 election.The speakers list includes Roger Stone, who once said, “Fuck the voting, let’s get right to the violence. Shoot to kill.”Also on the roster is Mike Lindell, the MyPillow guy and unhinged conspiracy theorist, who has said that he possesses enough evidence to lock up 300 million people...
KCRG.com
One dead, one injured in Iowa County crash involving Iowa DOT plow
The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in that led to a deadly shooting. Emma Harding from Tanager Place joins us to talk about how they're dealing with the workforce shortage. Firefighters extinguish fire at Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 6...
977thebolt.com
NWS monitoring possible winter storm later this week
Des Moines, IA – THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DES MOINES RELEASED THEIR INITIAL FORECAST FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF A WINTER STORM IMPACTING THE STATE LATER THIS WEEK BEGINNING EARLY WEDNESDAY AND LASTING UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. THE HIGHEST SNOWFALL AMOUNTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN PORTIONS OF CENTRAL...
'I'm raising a gold mine': Local woman's chicken coop coming in handy as egg prices rise
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. With the price of eggs on the rise, it's no doubt people across the country have dreamed of waking up to free, farm-fresh eggs.
1230kfjb.com
Merlyn E. Eggers
Merlyn E. Eggers, 92, of Gladbrook, IA passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Westbrook Acres in Gladbrook. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at Peace United Church of Christ in Gladbrook. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 16, 2023 at Peace United Church of Christ. Interment will take place at Crystal Cemetery. Further arrangements are pending at Anderson Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.
Two people hospitalized after shooting at Ames hotel
AMES, Iowa — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at an Ames hotel Saturday morning. At around 11:26 a.m. officers with the Ames Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a hotel in the 2600 block of East 13th Street. When first responders arrived they discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot […]
This Giant Dormant Geyser Lies Hidden Beneath Iowa Town
In the not-too-distant past, there was a time when the state of Iowa could claim it had one of the most powerful geysers on the planet. In fact, the geyser was so powerful that it spewed out 50,000 gallons of water per minute and rose 50 feet in the air.
ourquadcities.com
Country star coming to 2023 Iowa State Fair
DES MOINES, IOWA — The 2023 Iowa State Fair is still 210 days away, but the Grandstand schedule is already filling up. On Wednesday the Iowa State Fair announced that Tyler Hubbard – half of Florida Georgia Line – will play the opening Friday of the fair on August 11th.
