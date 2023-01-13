Read full article on original website
Insignia
3d ago
He should never play football again, he will get another concussion, they get easier to get after the first one, he’s going to ruin his life
Reply(1)
6
Lude Dude
2d ago
Pack it up Tua , Nothing shameful about joining the coaching staff for quarterbacks . Better then finishing out your young life in a nursing home ☠️
Reply
6
Meri Brown
2d ago
Hope for him.Anyone notice that there are New Football Helmets with extra padding in the Front and Back to cushion, almost look like Speed Skaters Almond shaped helmets?
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frosty Floridians are Shivering and it’s About to Get ColderThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionFlorida State
Florida’s Governor DeSantis Targets the National Hockey League for Blatantly “Woke” Approach to RecruitmentToby HazlewoodFlorida State
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Alum Arrested – was One of US Marshall’s 15 Most Wanted FugitivesThe Veracity Report - Pennsylvania EditionCarlisle, PA
The Salary You Need to Be Part of the Middle-Class in 2 Heavily-Populated Florida Cities, According to a Recent SurveyL. CaneFlorida State
Miami, the city with "most inflation" in the United StatesUSA DiarioMiami, FL
Related
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ 3-word reaction to bonkers Jaguars comeback vs. Chargers
Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t believe the insane swing that happened in the Jacksonville Jaguars-Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card showdown. When the Chargers took a 27-7 lead in the first half, it looked like the game was over. Trevor Lawrence’s playoff jitters raised more concerns as well, with the young QB throwing four interceptions in the opening half–including three in the first quarter.
NFL World Reacts To Damar Hamlin's Official Decision
Damar Hamlin has decided to watch Sunday's Bills-Dolphins game from home. He made the announcement via Twitter on Sunday afternoon after the AP reported that he was going to be in attendance for the game. "My heart is with my guys as they compete today! Supporting from home as I focus on my ...
NFL World Reacts To Justin Herbert's Announcement
Will Justin Herbert be playing for a new head coach next season? Not if he has anything to say about it. Despite widespread calls for the Chargers to fire Brandon Staley, Herbert appears to have trust in his head coach moving forward. Herbert announced on Sunday that he believes in Staley. He ...
NFL fans roasted Joey Bosa for his mindless penalty that helped the Jaguars beat the Chargers
The Jacksonville Jaguars shocked everyone Saturday night when they rallied back in the second half to beat the Los Angeles Charters, 31-30, on a last-second field goal that had everyone in Duval going nuts. It was another bad loss for the Chargers, who have grown used to finding wild ways...
49ers’ Brock Purdy shared emotional hugs with his family after breaking an NFL playoff rookie record
Despite helping keep the San Francisco 49ers’ Super Bowl hopes alive in the regular season, no one understandably knew what to expect from rookie/former seventh-round pick Brock Purdy in his playoff debut Saturday. But then 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan let Purdy’s deep passing game loose, the monstrous San Francisco defense flexed its muscles, and Purdy-Mania officially extended into the postseason during a 49ers’ 41-23 victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
Look: NFL World Furious With 'Dirty Play' In 49ers-Seahawks
The NFL world is not happy with a dirty move from Seahawks safety Johnathan Abrams during Saturday's Wild Card game against San Francisco. Abram appeared to twist the recently-injured ankle of 49ers star wide receiver Deebo Samuel after the play had already been blown dead. The play caused a scrum ...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
Michael Irvin Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
During this Saturday's edition of NFL GameDay Morning, former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin unveiled his prediction for this year's Super Bowl. Unsurprisingly, Irvin has the Cowboys representing the NFC. On the other side of the bracket, he has the Bills coming out of the AFC. ...
Look: NFL World Calling For Player Ejection On Sunday Night
The NFL world is demanding that Baltimore Ravens veteran Marcus Peters gets ejected tonight. The Ravens are currently battling the Bengals in the AFC wild card round. In the first quarter, Marcus Peters tackled Joe Mixon to the ground. That wasn't the end of it, though. It appears ...
Seattle Seahawks Make Decision On QB Geno Smith For 2023 Season
Geno Smith has reportedly found a home in Seattle. Saturday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the Seahawks intend on bringing the starter back for the 2023 season. Smith, who replaced Russell Wilson under center following his trade to the Denver Broncos, provided the offense with an incredible spark. He threw for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns. Seattle finished 9-8 and earned a spot in the NFL postseason.
Damar Hamlin shown returning to Bills facilities, greeting teammates
Damar Hamlin is back in the building. The Bills safety, who suffered cardiac arrest and collapsed on the field during a game against the Bengals on Jan. 2., is seemingly back in the team’s facilities in Orchard Park. Linebacker Matt Milano posted a photo on his Instagram story Saturday afternoon of Hamlin appearing to greet teammates, smiling and standing up on his own. The post was captioned with an angel emoji. The 24-year-old Hamlin was discharged from the Buffalo General Medical Center/Gates Vascular Institute on Wednesday, the Bills announced. He had previously been transferred from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center...
Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
Kirk Cousins gets roasted for terrible final play in Vikings’ loss
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins was roasted for his questionable decisions on the final meaningful play of Sunday’s playoff loss to the New York Giants. The Vikings needed to convert on 4th-and-8 from near midfield to keep their season alive, trailing by a touchdown and out of timeouts with 1:44 left in regulation. One would... The post Kirk Cousins gets roasted for terrible final play in Vikings’ loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Football World Reacts To Doctor's Tua Tagovailoa Announcement
The Miami Dolphins are bringing quarterback Tua Tagovailoa back for another season in 2023. Miami announced on Monday that Tagovailoa will serve as the team's starting quarterback. There had been some speculation about Tua's future with the franchise following his concussion problems. But much of ...
Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs
The San Francisco 49ers are still hoping to get Jimmy Garoppolo back from injury during their playoff run. However, even if he does return, it may not be in the role that was initially envisioned. Garoppolo is aggressively working to return from his broken foot, potentially for the NFC Championship or Super Bowl if the... The post Report: 49ers make big decision about Jimmy Garoppolo for playoffs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
More Good News For Michigan Football
Michigan continues to get good news when it comes to its roster and personnel.
NFL
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins on Tyler Huntley fumble: 'He should've never been in that situation'
With a sideline view of the biggest play in the Baltimore Ravens' loss Sunday night to the Cincinnati Bengals, running back J.K. Dobbins didn't rein in his frustrations. Dobbins was emphatic post-game that he should've had the ball in his hands when Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley's ill-fated sneak ended up in the grasp of Bengals defensive lineman Sam Hubbard, who returned the fumble for the game-winning score in the Bengals' 24-17 win over the Ravens during Super Wild Card Weekend.
Kliff Kingsbury ‘Bought a One-Way Ticket to Thailand,’ but May Have to Come Back Sooner Than Planned
Kliff Kingsbury got out of town after the Cardinals fired him, but jobs with the Rams or Patriots could lure him back to coaching. The post Kliff Kingsbury ‘Bought a One-Way Ticket to Thailand,’ but May Have to Come Back Sooner Than Planned appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL world praises Trevor Lawrence’s post-victory meal
Saturday was quite a night for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. After having one of the worst first halves that an NFL quarterback has ever had, he led the Jags in a historic comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers, turning a 27-0 deficit into a 31-30 victory. After the game, Trevor took to social media Read more... The post NFL world praises Trevor Lawrence’s post-victory meal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FanSided
305K+
Followers
598K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 18