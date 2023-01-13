Read full article on original website
Related
mycouriertribune.com
Gov. Parson proposes $859M to expand I-70 through Missouri
(The Center Square) – Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson's proposed budget includes almost a billion dollars to rebuild and expand I-70 from St. Louis to Kansas City. “To those who say we can’t afford it, I say we can’t afford not to,” Parson said during his State of the State address at the capitol on Wednesday.
mycouriertribune.com
State-run drug monitoring program ready to launch in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY — After years of Republican resistance, Missouri is set to finally launch a statewide prescription drug monitoring program. The state will pay a medical technology company $1.4 million to operate the program, according to a contract inked earlier this month. It is designed to curb opioid addiction.
mycouriertribune.com
Eighteen state AGs voice support for New York gun-industry liability law
(The Center Square) – A coalition of 18 state attorneys general, all Democrats, on Wednesday submitted an amicus brief in support of New York's firearms industry accountability law. In the brief, the coalition led by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul asserts the law's legitimacy to protect residents public health,...
mycouriertribune.com
New federal grant brings Missouri early childhood programs total to $44M
(The Center Square) – Missouri’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will receive a $4 million federal grant to improve and expand access to early childhood programs. The grant brings the total amount of federal funds allocated to Missouri for early childhood to $44 million during the last...
Comments / 0