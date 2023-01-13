ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia man accused of rigging wife’s car with explosives now out on bond

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A man is accused of placing an incendiary device in a woman’s car, causing severe burns, according to The United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Georgia.

Barry Wright was arrested in 2019 on several charges including use of fire or explosive to commit a felony offense, according to federal investigators.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Wright is accused of building and putting an “incendiary device” inside the car.

The car belonged to Wright’s estranged wife, according to WJCL.

WJCL reports Wright was granted a $50,000 unsecured bond during a district court hearing in late December.

Jarden Williams
3d ago

Unsecured, bond & explosive incendiary device do NOT belong in the same sentence together but crack & Marijuana sellers/dealers could/would never!! Can't make this make sense either.

13
my2cents
3d ago

isn't that attempted murder and federal for explosives?? and out on bond??? good grief

28
kubrabaker
3d ago

Wow and he’s OUT to finish her off? What’s wrong w our judicial system?!?!!!

16
