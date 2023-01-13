Read full article on original website
Related
The Daily South
Check Out PEEPS New Spring 2023 Lineup
The nights may still be long and the weather a little frightful, but spring is on the horizon. While we’re still waiting for the daffodils and bluebells to pop up, we know spring is coming because the newPEEPS are here—and they’re amazing. In addition to classic yellow...
gordonramsayclub.com
Chocolate Magic Truffle Tart
This chocolate magic truffle tart is so rich, creamy, and fantastic! Everybody loves chocolate and this dessert is a proof for that! You cannot eat just one piece! So chocolatey and so delicious! Prepare it for the weekend and enjoy! Here is the recipe:. Servings 10-12 Ingredients:. For the crust:
Woman shares genius hack to get microwave clean in just five minutes
After pulling all the gunk out of the dishwasher, cleaning the microwave is one of the grimmest jobs available in a house. But a woman may have just the thing to make the chore a lot more bearable:. Yep, for many of us, the microwave is our nemesis. While we...
Orecchiette With Chickpeas
Orecchiette with chickpeas and za'atar. A perfectly cooked orecchiette pasta blended with savory garlic, lemon, chickpeas, spinach, and zaatar with a touch of curry. Trust me, out of this world.
Epicurious
Stir-Fried String Beans With Tofu
This is an example of how to use the homemade black bean sauce to whip up a main dish fast. I used tofu in this stir-fry, though you can use other types of plant-based protein, such as tempeh or seitan. This recipe was excerpted from 'Chinese Homestyle' by Maggie Zhu....
Crab Imperial
This classic presentation of a timeless favorite is so easy to make it almost makes itself. And once you’ve tasted the decadent flavor of my Crab Imperial, it will become one of your all-time favorite recipes.
Epicurious
Candied Kumquats
Experts disagree about whether kumquats are members of the citrus family. Regardless of their botanical classification, these orange beauties with thin, edible skins are a tasty winter treat. They also make a terrific garnish that I like to serve with cake. This recipe was excerpted from 'Delectable' by Claudia Fleming...
Pot-roast chicken, caramel clementines: Ravinder Bhogal’s winter citrus recipes
Cut through the gloom with a roast chicken with ’nduja, fennel and winter citrus, a marmalade toast pudding with caramel clementines, and a bug-busting citrus juice packed with vitamins and other goodies
snapshotsincursive.com
Foiled Potatoes
What’s Cooking in Gail’s Kitchen? Food With Soul: Foiled Potatoes! Have I mentioned how much I like my new outdoor kitchen? Living in Florida, the weather is so tropical it makes cooking outdoors an effortless way to prepare meals. Grilling seems to make food taste better and roasted potatoes easily become a star attraction. And the best part is dining alfresco. This is what I call a “stay-cation”.
Try Our Paloma Recipe With Mijenta Tequila, Instead of Pouring Another Margarita
Before you order your next Margarita, pause, pucker your lips, and pronounce Paloma. While the margarita is the conventional cocktail of choice for the tequila-consuming crowd in the U.S., the paloma is a potation of perennial popularity in Mexico. The refreshing cocktail features tequila, grapefruit soda, fresh citrus juice, and...
Blueberry Cake
Our buttery Blueberry Pound Cake is so moist, it's the best fresh fruit pound cake I've ever eaten made all from scratch. The whole house smelled heavenly as this blueberry cake was baking, needless to say, it was so hard waiting for it to finish cooling down to take that first bite.
winemag.com
Get to Know Grappa, the Fragrant Italian Liquor
Once associated with peasants, Grappa has drifted from its modest origins. Today, the spirit is common at Italian dinner tables of all stripes. Grappa’s evolution is a result of both tradition and reinvention, as modern distillers work to refine their products for generations to come. Though its role in...
Italian Cannoli Pound Cake
Italian Cannoli Pound cake is one of the most delicious and easiest pound cakes I've ever eaten and perfect for any Italian Pastry Cannoli fan. With the additions of chopped pistachios, some good-grade chocolate, and a delicious splash of Marsala wine, you'll be on your way after one bite of being an addicted fan to this cannoli pound cake.
gordonramsayclub.com
Italian Lemon Blueberry Cupcakes
These Italian lemon blueberry cupcakes are so cute, beautiful, zesty, and very delicious! They have a unique taste and the frosting makes them so rich and creamy! Ideal for birthdays and other spring-summer parties and special occasions! You will need just 25 minutes to prepare them and around 20 minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
BHG
What Are Capers? Get the Scoop, Plus How to Use Them
If you’ve ordered a bagel with lox or smoked salmon, chances are high that you’re already familiar with capers. In addition to a schmear of cream cheese, slivered red onions, and fresh dill, the beautifully briny green orbs often adorn this classic deli order. But what are capers,...
Pastry with Ham and Cheese
Ham and cheese puff pastry appetizers have been my party’s easy appetizers for so many years and are always a perfect hit with everyone. There is not an occasion that I do not make them.
Spicy pizza dip: Perfect tailgate or party time snack
The playoffs are here so you know what that means, tailgate and watch parties everywhere with simple appetizers and party food sure to be on the menu. This ooey gooey spicy pizza dip is so easy to make and absolutely delicious, making it the perfect party treat no matter the occasion.
Crockpot Beef Stew
One of my favorite cold-weather meals is Beef Stew. I have a favorite recipe for both my crockpot and my Instant Pot - today I'm sharing the crockpot recipe, and tomorrow will be the Instant Pot recipe. Both are super easy to make. If you're craving a delicious beef stew, give this one a try!
Avalanche No Bake Cookies: Decadent Desserts
No bake dessert recipes are some of the best ones to make and these avalanche cookies are no exception. These little bits of deliciousness are so easy. No turning on the oven, no mess, no fuss. Plus, kids love them! The best part is that they can help make them so this is something that the whole family can enjoy together.
Epicurious
Oaxaca-Style Mushroom and Cheese Quesadillas
During the rainy months in Oaxaca, market stands are filled with baskets of mushrooms picked by women before sunrise. They are always sold out before noon. Food stands also sell mixed-mushroom quesadillas, most of them made in the simple way, with a base of onion, garlic, fresh chile, and a fresh green herb like cilantro or epazote, a combination that brings out the earthy flavors of the mushrooms.
Comments / 0