Denver audio store transforms vintage stereos into spectacular modern sound

By Brian Sanders
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
What's old is new again. And what was called mid-century is now modern.

Vintage goods are trending, and a Denver store wants to turn old audio equipment into a timeless home stereo system.

"So, Golden Age is probably late 1950s to maybe mid-1970s," said Aural Hi-Fi founder Jeremy Irwin.

He calls himself a stereo archeologist, and he'll be the first to tell you, they don't make things like they used to.

"They were using steel and glass and wood and aluminum," said Irwin about vintage stereo equipment makers. "They were thinking about this being an heirloom piece, thinking about this lasting a lifetime."

He opened the Aural Hi-Fi showroom along Denver's Antique Row (1438 S. Broadway in Denver), where they rescue and restore high vintage audio equipment.

In Good Company: Aural HiFi

"We'll do electronic restoration," Irwin said. "We'll do cabinet restoration, speaker cabinets and equipment cabinets, as well as consoles."

They also replace old components with newer ones compatible with modern audio standards. He said the end result is a crystal clear home stereo system.

"One of the great things about a lot of the gear from the 60s and earlier is it was all tube driven," Irwin said. "It imparts a warmth that you can't get with modern solid state gear."

He's worked with hotels, restaurants, and listening rooms to recreate the vintage vibe.

"Most people, especially younger people, have never heard audio like this," Irwin said. "Even live, it's really not the same experience. This is as close to the artist as you can get."

They also carry new lines that fit the same design style. One is called Tactile Audio Furniture out of Evergreen.

"It's beautiful," Irwin said about the furniture pieces. "It fits with the mid-century aesthetic. It's made by hand. It's made here locally."

The end result is a musical ambiance that captures the comfort of the times. And their storefront is a perfect place to experience it yourself.

"It's vintage, so people who are down here are looking for things that have some nostalgia, that have some soul," Irwin said.

Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

