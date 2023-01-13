ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Comments / 7

Fontaine
3d ago

Literally it has. Time for a new state of the art Arena. Goodness it is the Capital City why should Southaven Tupelo and The Coast have better accomodations. Coliseum old and dated alot of the High School basketball team rather have the Championship games at Ole Miss new Arena

WATN Local Memphis

Former Ole Miss player Jerrell Powe arrested for kidnapping in Mississippi

CANTON, Mississippi — A former Ole Miss football player, and member of three different NFL teams, was arrested Thursday for kidnapping in Mississippi, jail records show. According to records from the Madison County, Mississippi, Detention Center, 35-year-old Jerrell Powe was taken into custody Thursday by Ridgeland Police on one charge of kidnapping. He is in jail without bond.
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

Two, including former Ole Miss football player, charged with kidnapping

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested two men, including a former Ole Miss football player, in connection to a kidnapping that happened in Laurel. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said officers responded to Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway on Thursday, January 12. When they arrived at the scene, the victim said he was […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV.com

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 13-15

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 13-15) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. The Culture Concert – Friday – Jackson. As part of Jackson...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Annual gun show returns to Mississippi Trade Mart

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 43rd annual gun show is back in town at the Trade Mart. People were able to explore and shop for various types of guns and accessories. With more than just firearms and ammunition, the show also included vendors who sold novelties like handcrafted wood frames and jewelry. For the gun […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Help for homeless inspired by late Civil Rights figure

JACKSON, Miss. — The family of the late activist Ineva May-Pittman held an event to feed the homeless. It was Sunday at Pittman Park, named after the Civil Rights figure. Family members and volunteers gave out food and clothes to those in need. Organizers said they helped about 75...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

City of Brandon hosts ‘I Remember Martin’ parade

BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Celebrations for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took place Monday across the country -including festivities in Brandon where the second annual “I Remember Martin” parade and festival was held. Families from across the Jackson metro gathered to see Brandon High School’s band begin the...
BRANDON, MS
WAPT

ZAAP members hold rally on MLK day to support Jackson Zoo

JACKSON, Miss. — This year is the 100th anniversary of the Jackson Zoo, and people are pleading for visitors to come. Members of the Zoo Area Progressive Partnership held a rally on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in support of the zoo. "Please just take the opportunity to come...
WJTV 12

Habitat for Humanity ReStore celebrates first anniversary

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area ReStore celebrates its one year anniversary. The store located off Stonewall Street resells donated household items and appliances. The party celebrated the oceans with food, games and lots of special deals and markdowns. Employees say the location provides people with a destination to shop for […]
JACKSON, MS
KNOE TV8

Mississippi man accused of online solicitation of a minor in NELA

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Rankin County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in Brandon, Miss. accused of online solicitation by pretending to be a minor. CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Adrian Scott Taylor, 50, during the first week of January. According to...
BRANDON, MS
WJTV 12

Dave’s Triple B becomes Flora Supper Club

FLORA, Miss. (WJTV) – Dave’s Triple B Barbecue Restaurant will become an exclusive supper club in Flora. The Flora Supper Club kicked off in the latter part of 2022 with six course international wine dinners. Chef David Raines said membership is open to the general public, and each event is by reservations only. Dave’s Triple […]
FLORA, MS
nomadlawyer.org

09 Best Places to visit in Jackson, Mississippi

Places to visit in Jackson: Looking for the best places to visit in Jackson, Mississippi? It’s a place for museums, great grand history, local food, and lots more. Let’s get into these places with us—the top 9 Places to Visit In Jackson. Places to visit in Jackson,...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Large pipe leak found on Chastain Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A large leak has been discovered in the area of Chastain Road in Jackson. Third party manager Ted Henifin said emergency utility crews are responding in order to fix the issue. Henifin said updates will be provided as more information is learned about the impact about the pipe break.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Funds for park upgrades in Hinds County decreased

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Plans for park upgrades around Hinds County are on hold after funds that were set aside for the projects were decreased. The Northside Sun reported each Hinds County supervisor was initially allotted $500,000 for park improvements in their district. The funding comes from the $22 million the county received through […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS

