Fontaine
3d ago
Literally it has. Time for a new state of the art Arena. Goodness it is the Capital City why should Southaven Tupelo and The Coast have better accomodations. Coliseum old and dated alot of the High School basketball team rather have the Championship games at Ole Miss new Arena
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From JacksonTed RiversJackson, MS
Recap: Mississippi Father Proudly Watches his 8-Year-Old Son 'Harvest' an Impressive 270-pound 'Trophy' BuckZack LoveJackson, MS
Former Ole Miss player Jerrell Powe arrested for kidnapping in Mississippi
CANTON, Mississippi — A former Ole Miss football player, and member of three different NFL teams, was arrested Thursday for kidnapping in Mississippi, jail records show. According to records from the Madison County, Mississippi, Detention Center, 35-year-old Jerrell Powe was taken into custody Thursday by Ridgeland Police on one charge of kidnapping. He is in jail without bond.
Two, including former Ole Miss football player, charged with kidnapping
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested two men, including a former Ole Miss football player, in connection to a kidnapping that happened in Laurel. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said officers responded to Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway on Thursday, January 12. When they arrived at the scene, the victim said he was […]
2nd Protest and March To Be Held In Small Southern Town
When Tiffany Carter of Fayette, Mississippi, talked to her son, Rasheem Ryelle Carter, on October 2, 2022, she didn't realize that it would be the last time she would hear his voice.
WJTV.com
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Jan. 13-15
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (January 13-15) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi:. The Culture Concert – Friday – Jackson. As part of Jackson...
mississippiscoreboard.com
Chuck Stinson talked with us about sports, pulled awesome pranks — and helped save many lives — by Billy Watkins
Before Twitter, Facebook and message boards, Chuck Stinson helped give sports fans in Mississippi an outlet. Got a gripe about your team? Have a question? Want to know if you’re the only person who thinks a certain coach stinks?. Mississippi Sports This Morning with Chuck and Doug Colson —...
Jackson has the worst life expectancy, report finds
While people born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, can expect to live around 83 years on average, natives of Jackson, Mississippi, have lives that are 8.6 years shorter.
Annual gun show returns to Mississippi Trade Mart
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 43rd annual gun show is back in town at the Trade Mart. People were able to explore and shop for various types of guns and accessories. With more than just firearms and ammunition, the show also included vendors who sold novelties like handcrafted wood frames and jewelry. For the gun […]
WAPT
Help for homeless inspired by late Civil Rights figure
JACKSON, Miss. — The family of the late activist Ineva May-Pittman held an event to feed the homeless. It was Sunday at Pittman Park, named after the Civil Rights figure. Family members and volunteers gave out food and clothes to those in need. Organizers said they helped about 75...
WLBT
City of Brandon hosts ‘I Remember Martin’ parade
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Celebrations for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. took place Monday across the country -including festivities in Brandon where the second annual “I Remember Martin” parade and festival was held. Families from across the Jackson metro gathered to see Brandon High School’s band begin the...
WLBT
Mike Epps and Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority distribute water to Jackson residents
Krewe of Harambee to award scholarship to 5 students. Louisiana Senator Cleo Fields will deliver the keynote address, and five students will be awarded the scholarships. The parade has been rolling since 2000 and will begin on the corner of Common and Milam Street. Mayor Arceneaux speaks on city's MLK...
Jackson Free Press
Brotherhood of Destruction: An Addiction-Fueled Journey to Hell and Back
"Whenever we yell, y'all come running!" Benny Ivey's father Glenn had just told him and his brother Danny to hide on the side of their small shack at the bottom of Marsalis Lane in South Jackson. Benny was 15, and Danny was 16 that night in 1991 as they crouched...
WAPT
ZAAP members hold rally on MLK day to support Jackson Zoo
JACKSON, Miss. — This year is the 100th anniversary of the Jackson Zoo, and people are pleading for visitors to come. Members of the Zoo Area Progressive Partnership held a rally on Martin Luther King Jr. Day in support of the zoo. "Please just take the opportunity to come...
‘How Great Thou Art’: The story behind the message at the Vicksburg National Military Park
Martin Kittrell has thousands of social media followers. More than 16,000 people admire his photography around Vicksburg and various places in Mississippi. Posts usually have an inspiring or devotional message for encouragement. Some scenes are familiar while others are a unique perspective not seen by others. It was when he...
Habitat for Humanity ReStore celebrates first anniversary
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Habitat for Humanity Mississippi Capital Area ReStore celebrates its one year anniversary. The store located off Stonewall Street resells donated household items and appliances. The party celebrated the oceans with food, games and lots of special deals and markdowns. Employees say the location provides people with a destination to shop for […]
KNOE TV8
Mississippi man accused of online solicitation of a minor in NELA
VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office and Rankin County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man in Brandon, Miss. accused of online solicitation by pretending to be a minor. CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began investigating Adrian Scott Taylor, 50, during the first week of January. According to...
Dave’s Triple B becomes Flora Supper Club
FLORA, Miss. (WJTV) – Dave’s Triple B Barbecue Restaurant will become an exclusive supper club in Flora. The Flora Supper Club kicked off in the latter part of 2022 with six course international wine dinners. Chef David Raines said membership is open to the general public, and each event is by reservations only. Dave’s Triple […]
nomadlawyer.org
09 Best Places to visit in Jackson, Mississippi
Places to visit in Jackson: Looking for the best places to visit in Jackson, Mississippi? It’s a place for museums, great grand history, local food, and lots more. Let’s get into these places with us—the top 9 Places to Visit In Jackson. Places to visit in Jackson,...
This Mississippi city is in doghouse, ranking at bottom of 2023 Best Cities in U.S. to walk your dog
Those looking for a new leash on life for themselves and their pups may want to think twice in Jackson, Mississippi — or even the South for that matter. Mississippi’s Capital City ranked at the bottom of the 2023 Best Cities in which to walk your dog. To...
Large pipe leak found on Chastain Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A large leak has been discovered in the area of Chastain Road in Jackson. Third party manager Ted Henifin said emergency utility crews are responding in order to fix the issue. Henifin said updates will be provided as more information is learned about the impact about the pipe break.
Funds for park upgrades in Hinds County decreased
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Plans for park upgrades around Hinds County are on hold after funds that were set aside for the projects were decreased. The Northside Sun reported each Hinds County supervisor was initially allotted $500,000 for park improvements in their district. The funding comes from the $22 million the county received through […]
Comments / 7